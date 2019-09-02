Argent Capital Management Continues to Hold Position in Facebook (FB); Ross Stores (ROST) Shareholder Edgestream Partners LP Has Lowered Its Stake by $1.92 Million

Argent Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Facebook Inc. (FB) by 107.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Argent Capital Management Llc bought 159,537 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.62% . The institutional investor held 307,561 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $51.27M, up from 148,024 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Argent Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Facebook Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $518.83B market cap company. The stock increased 0.05% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $185.67. About 10.79 million shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 12/05/2018 – Godard injects anarchic spirit at Cannes with small screen cameo; 19/03/2018 – Selling Apple, Microsoft, Intel, Buying Facebook — Barrons.com; 28/03/2018 – Calls to delete Facebook have taken momentum in the wake of the data sharing scandal; 04/04/2018 – FACEBOOK – NEXT WEEK, CO TO REMOVE DEVELOPER’S ABILITY TO REQUEST DATA PEOPLE SHARED WITH THEM IF IT APPEARS THEY HAVE NOT USED APP IN LAST 3 MONTHS; 19/03/2018 – FACEBOOK TESTING CONTENT RIGHTS MANAGEMENT TOOL; 10/04/2018 – Spinnaker Support Expands Its Global Sales Partner Network; 22/03/2018 – EnergyCmrc Com: Walden, Pallone Call on Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg to Testify Before Committee; 30/04/2018 – Techmeme: Sources: Jan Koum, co-founder and CEO of WhatsApp, plans to exit Facebook after clashes relating to attempts to weake; 30/05/2018 – Vertafore Announces Powerful Workflow Visualization Tool to Help Agencies Gain Up to 20 Percent More Capacity; 10/04/2018 – FB: After trying to deflect @KamalaHarris , Zuck admits there was an internal conversation, and decision made not to inform users that their data was breached in Cambridge Analytica fiasco. – ! $FB

Edgestream Partners Lp decreased its stake in Ross Stores Inc (ROST) by 54.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Edgestream Partners Lp sold 20,689 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.59% . The hedge fund held 17,580 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.64 million, down from 38,269 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Edgestream Partners Lp who had been investing in Ross Stores Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $38.66B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.03% or $1.1 during the last trading session, reaching $106.01. About 1.45M shares traded. Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) has risen 22.24% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 22.24% the S&P500. Some Historical ROST News: 06/03/2018 – ROSS STORES INC – BOARD ALSO APPROVED A HIGHER QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND OF $.225 PER SHARE, UP 41% OVER PRIOR YEAR; 24/05/2018 – Ross Stores 1Q Net $418.3M; 06/03/2018 – RPT-ROSS STORES INC – FOR 13 WEEKS ENDING MAY 5, 2018, COMPARABLE STORE SALES ARE FORECAST TO BE UP 1% TO 2%; 06/03/2018 – Ross Stores 4Q Net $450.7M; 24/05/2018 – ROSS STORES SEES 2Q EPS 95C TO 99C, EST. $1.03; 06/03/2018 – ROSS STORES INC ROST.O FY SHR VIEW $3.93 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 21/04/2018 – DJ Ross Stores Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ROST); 24/05/2018 – ROSS STORES INC ROST.O FY2019 SHR VIEW $4.06 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 06/03/2018 – RPT-ROSS STORES INC – FOR 13 WEEKS ENDING MAY 5, 2018 EARNINGS PER SHARE PROJECTED TO BE $1.03 TO $1.07; 06/03/2018 – ROSS STORES INC – FOR 52 WEEKS ENDING FEBRUARY 2, 2019, COMPANY IS FORECASTING SAME STORE SALES TO GROW 1% TO 2%

Investors sentiment increased to 1.21 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.36, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 32 investors sold ROST shares while 207 reduced holdings. 86 funds opened positions while 202 raised stakes. 316.93 million shares or 4.52% less from 331.95 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Blair William & Co Il invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST). Eaton Vance Mgmt stated it has 0.11% in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST). Deutsche National Bank & Trust Ag holds 1.42M shares. The Ontario – Canada-based Toronto Dominion Bancshares has invested 0.04% in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST). Amica Mutual Insurance owns 16,514 shares. Bailard Incorporated accumulated 0.02% or 3,810 shares. Mufg Americas Hldgs holds 0.01% or 2,399 shares. State Street reported 0.13% of its portfolio in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST). Tirschwell And Loewy Incorporated holds 214,511 shares or 2.73% of its portfolio. Montag A Assoc holds 0.08% in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) or 9,690 shares. Azimuth Capital Mgmt Llc has 0.58% invested in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) for 92,784 shares. Neuberger Berman Ltd Liability invested 0.04% in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST). Kames Public Ltd Com owns 20,418 shares or 0.05% of their US portfolio. Veritable LP reported 16,522 shares. Wade G W & Inc holds 0.02% or 2,820 shares in its portfolio.

More notable recent Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Ross Stores Q2 2020 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on August 21, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Morgan Stanley names SHEconomy picks – Seeking Alpha” published on August 22, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Ross Stores Reaches Analyst Target Price – Nasdaq” on May 06, 2019. More interesting news about Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST): What We Can Expect From This Growth Stock – Yahoo Finance” published on August 23, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “After-Hours Earnings Report for August 22, 2019 : CRM, INTU, ROST, HPQ, VMW, GPS, ATGE – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 22, 2019.

Analysts await Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) to report earnings on November, 19. They expect $0.97 earnings per share, up 6.59% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.91 per share. ROST’s profit will be $353.75 million for 27.32 P/E if the $0.97 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.14 actual earnings per share reported by Ross Stores, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -14.91% negative EPS growth.

Edgestream Partners Lp, which manages about $182.85M and $681.60M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) by 16,939 shares to 33,532 shares, valued at $3.27M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in On Semiconductor Corp (ONNN) by 52,010 shares in the quarter, for a total of 248,706 shares, and has risen its stake in Kohls Corp (NYSE:KSS).

Argent Capital Management Llc, which manages about $2.51 billion and $2.73B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Alphabet Inc. Class C by 1,303 shares to 37,836 shares, valued at $44.39 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Carbonite Inc. (NASDAQ:CARB) by 26,255 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 105,010 shares, and cut its stake in Walker & Dunlop Inc. (NYSE:WD).

Since August 22, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 insider sale for $4.05 million activity.