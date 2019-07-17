Argent Capital Management Boosted Its Position in Discover Financial Services (DFS) by $337,392; Asset Management Group Position in Pepsico (PEP) Has Increased by $767,258

Argent Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Discover Financial Services (DFS) by 57.32% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Argent Capital Management Llc bought 4,752 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.05% with the market. The institutional investor held 13,043 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $928,000, up from 8,291 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Argent Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Discover Financial Services for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $26.20 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.11% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $80.94. About 1.16 million shares traded. Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) has risen 2.36% since July 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.07% the S&P500. Some Historical DFS News: 16/05/2018 – Discover Financial at AllianceBernstein Conference May 31; 29/03/2018 – NY DFS AUTHORIZES EXPANSION OF PATHFINDER BANK; 14/05/2018 – DISCOVER FINANCIAL SERVICES DFS.N – CREDIT CARD CHARGE-OFF RATE 2.36 PCT AT APRIL END VS 2.50 PCT AT MARCH END – SEC FILING; 10/04/2018 – NY DoFS: DFS TO CO-HOST FINTECH FORUM WITH CONFERENCE OF STATE BANKING SUPERVISORS; 22/05/2018 – DFS FURNITURE PLC DFSD.L – IAN FILBY WILL BE SUCCEEDED BY TIM STACEY, CURRENTLY GROUP CHIEF OPERATING OFFICER; 04/04/2018 – NY DFS: PLYMOUTH ROCK CAN ACQUIRE 21ST CENTURY NATL INSURANCE; 22/03/2018 – NY DoFS: DFS ANNOUNCES NEW AGREEMENT WITH FOURTH MAJOR INSURER TO PROTECT NEW YORK DRIVERS FROM UNFAIRLY DISCRIMINATORY AUTO; 27/04/2018 – NY Insur Dept: DFS Issues Updated Proposed Life Insurance and Annuity Suitability Regulation Requiring a Best Interests Standar; 24/04/2018 – NY DoFS: DFS SUPERINTENDENT VULLO ISSUES UPDATED DISASTER RESPONSE AND RECOVERY PLAN REQUIREMENTS FOR INSURERS; 26/04/2018 – DISCOVER FINANCIAL SERVICES – QTRLY NET INTEREST INCOME $2,100 MLN VS $1,892 MLN REPORTED LAST YEAR

Asset Management Group Inc increased its stake in Pepsico (PEP) by 11.31% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Asset Management Group Inc bought 6,289 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.35% with the market. The institutional investor held 61,871 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.58M, up from 55,582 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Asset Management Group Inc who had been investing in Pepsico for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $187.08 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.26% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $133.8. About 3.60 million shares traded. PepsiCo, Inc. (NYSE:PEP) has risen 33.14% since July 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.71% the S&P500. Some Historical PEP News: 20/04/2018 – PepsiCo Announces Webcast of Annual Shareholders’ Meeting; 19/04/2018 – Hearthside Food buyout backed by US$1.645bn in loans; 25/05/2018 – PepsiCo said it would buy baked fruit and vegetable snack maker Bare Foods, in a deal that underscores the company’s efforts to strengthen its healthy snack portfolio; 26/04/2018 – Pepsi’s North American drinks business continues to lag behind its snack business; 28/03/2018 – RPT-Nestle, other food groups likely suitors for GSK’s Horlicks; 01/05/2018 – PEPSICO BOOSTS QTR DIV; 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo 1Q Net Cash Used in Operating Activities $1.3B; 19/03/2018 – Calise Partners Names Susan Scull Executive Director, Client Strategy; 20/04/2018 – DJ PepsiCo Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PEP); 25/05/2018 – PEPSICO-BARE SNACKS DEAL IS LESS THAN $200 MLN- CNBC , CITING

Argent Capital Management Llc, which manages about $2.51B and $2.73 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Planet Fitness Inc. by 10,750 shares to 87,115 shares, valued at $5.99M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 5,471 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 363,266 shares, and cut its stake in Ferro Corporation (NYSE:FOE).

More notable recent Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “BofaML reinstates AmEx with a bull call – Seeking Alpha” on June 19, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Large-cap banks cut to in-line by Morgan Stanley – Seeking Alpha” published on July 08, 2019, Investorplace.com published: “Visa Stock Remains a Buy, But Expectations Need to Be Lowered – Investorplace.com” on June 17, 2019. More interesting news about Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) were released by: Streetinsider.com and their article: “Shares in big banks climb as Fed approves capital plans – StreetInsider.com” published on June 28, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Do Institutions Own Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) Shares? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 11, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.85 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.04, from 0.81 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 56 investors sold DFS shares while 260 reduced holdings. 89 funds opened positions while 180 raised stakes. 267.80 million shares or 3.66% less from 277.98 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hartford Company holds 36,117 shares or 0.07% of its portfolio. Bank & Trust Of Montreal Can has 2.20 million shares. Manufacturers Life Insurance Comm The accumulated 908,921 shares. Macquarie Gru holds 161,862 shares. Keybank National Association Oh stated it has 97,519 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Wesbanco Natl Bank reported 53,809 shares. Amp Capital Investors Limited invested in 231,800 shares or 0.09% of the stock. Guardian Life Of America holds 0.01% or 948 shares. Moreover, First Republic Inv Mngmt has 0.03% invested in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS). Martingale Asset Management LP holds 134,299 shares. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership stated it has 0.07% of its portfolio in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS). Btr has invested 1.22% in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS). Millennium Mgmt Ltd reported 506,905 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Clear Harbor Asset Mngmt Ltd Company has 4,030 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. Planning owns 10,536 shares for 0.23% of their portfolio.