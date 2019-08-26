Argent Capital Management Boosted Its Evolution Petroleum Corporatio (EPM) Stake by $309,150; Cedar Rock Capital LTD Raised Stake in Starbucks (SBUX) as Shares Rose

Argent Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Evolution Petroleum Corporatio (EPM) by 27.73% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Argent Capital Management Llc bought 51,525 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.23% . The institutional investor held 237,313 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.60 million, up from 185,788 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Argent Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Evolution Petroleum Corporatio for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $186.84 million market cap company. The stock increased 1.08% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $5.63. About 7,740 shares traded. Evolution Petroleum Corporation (NYSEMKT:EPM) has declined 42.99% since August 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 42.99% the S&P500. Some Historical EPM News: 09/05/2018 – Evolution Petroleum Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 01/05/2018 – Evolution Petroleum Presenting at Conference May 10; 09/05/2018 – EVOLUTION PETROLEUM CORP EPM.A QUARTERLY SHR $0.09; 19/04/2018 DJ Evolution Petroleum Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (EPM); 18/05/2018 – ENDURO ROYALTY TRUST – ENDURO RESOURCE PARTNERS INFORMED TRUSTEE IT ENTERED INTO STALKING HORSE PURCHASE AGREEMENT WITH EVOLUTION PETROLEUM CORP

Cedar Rock Capital Ltd increased its stake in Starbucks Corp (SBUX) by 0.89% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cedar Rock Capital Ltd bought 88,044 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.15% . The hedge fund held 9.97 million shares of the restaurants company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $741.41M, up from 9.89M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cedar Rock Capital Ltd who had been investing in Starbucks Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $114.91B market cap company. The stock increased 1.37% or $1.3 during the last trading session, reaching $96. About 958,142 shares traded. Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) has risen 82.45% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 82.45% the S&P500. Some Historical SBUX News: 02/05/2018 – Starbucks, Philadelphia Settle With Two Men Arrested at Cafe; 19/03/2018 – Seattle Mayor Durkan, Amazon, Starbucks, Zillow and others convene to talk solutions to homelessness as part of United Way’s Community Resource Exchange; 21/03/2018 – STARBUCKS SEES DOUBLING FOOD BUSINESS BY 2021; 16/04/2018 – Starbucks CEO stops short of calling arrests of two black men in a Philadelphia shop racial profiling; 25/05/2018 – Starbucks: Looking Beyond Near-Term Questions — Barrons.com; 22/05/2018 – Starbucks Wins the Cup for In-Store Mobile Payments, Apple in Second — Barron’s Blog; 07/05/2018 – NESTLE AGREES TO MARKET STARBUCKS PRODUCTS GLOBALLY; 22/05/2018 – Starbucks’s mobile payments system is so popular in the U.S., it has more users than Apple’s or Google’s; 18/04/2018 – Can Training Eliminate Biases? Starbucks Will Test the Thesis; 17/04/2018 – Starbucks lovers can drink their iced cappuccino and have their foam too

Argent Capital Management Llc, which manages about $2.51B and $2.73 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vonage Holdings Corporation (NYSE:VG) by 37,500 shares to 300,225 shares, valued at $3.01M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ufp Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPT) by 11,300 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 88,697 shares, and cut its stake in Carbonite Inc. (NASDAQ:CARB).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.53 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.12, from 1.65 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 9 investors sold EPM shares while 29 reduced holdings. 26 funds opened positions while 32 raised stakes. 23.74 million shares or 4.94% more from 22.62 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Amica Retiree stated it has 0.17% in Evolution Petroleum Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:EPM). Goldman Sachs Grp Incorporated holds 140,749 shares. Dupont Management holds 0.03% or 190,992 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage stated it has 0% in Evolution Petroleum Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:EPM). Bridgeway Mgmt accumulated 231,723 shares. Geode Capital Management Limited Liability Company holds 0% or 317,532 shares. Millennium Management Llc invested in 95,704 shares or 0% of the stock. Atwood Palmer reported 5,000 shares. Ameritas Prtnrs Inc has 0% invested in Evolution Petroleum Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:EPM). Marshall Wace Ltd Liability Partnership reported 0% in Evolution Petroleum Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:EPM). Grp One Trading Ltd Partnership holds 0% or 400 shares. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management reported 0% of its portfolio in Evolution Petroleum Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:EPM). Manufacturers Life Insur The owns 11,815 shares. Gsa Cap Ptnrs Llp owns 42,427 shares. Tower Capital Limited Company (Trc) holds 1,924 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.98 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.14, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 52 investors sold SBUX shares while 472 reduced holdings. 138 funds opened positions while 375 raised stakes. 825.46 million shares or 7.36% less from 891.08 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Exane Derivatives, France-based fund reported 19,733 shares. S&Co owns 0.03% invested in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) for 3,700 shares. 41,439 were accumulated by Paloma Mngmt. Moreover, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mgmt has 0.07% invested in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) for 200,213 shares. 1832 Asset Management Limited Partnership invested 0% of its portfolio in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). Benjamin F Edwards Inc holds 0.26% or 38,649 shares in its portfolio. Westfield Capital Management Co Lp owns 62,173 shares or 0.04% of their US portfolio. Citizens & Northern Corp accumulated 1.41% or 34,120 shares. Intact Investment Inc holds 0.11% of its portfolio in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) for 42,600 shares. Gemmer Asset Management Lc reported 113,604 shares or 2.3% of all its holdings. Davenport & Co Limited Co holds 0.2% or 216,287 shares in its portfolio. Garde Inc holds 27,752 shares. Diamond Hill Mgmt accumulated 0% or 4,285 shares. Dnb Asset As has 253,362 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board invested 0.24% of its portfolio in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX).

