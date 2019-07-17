Argan (AGX) to pay $0.25 on Jul 31, 2019; Microchip Technology Has 1.21 Sentiment

Argan Inc (NYSE:AGX) is expected to pay $0.25 on Jul 31, 2019. (NYSE:AGX) shareholders before Jul 22, 2019 will receive the $0.25 dividend. Argan Inc’s current price of $40.65 translates into 0.62% yield. Argan Inc’s dividend has Jul 23, 2019 as record date. Jun 20, 2019 is the announcement. The stock decreased 1.91% or $0.79 during the last trading session, reaching $40.65. About 99,857 shares traded. Argan, Inc. (NYSE:AGX) has risen 25.57% since July 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.14% the S&P500. Some Historical AGX News: 12/04/2018 – Argan Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 11/04/2018 – Argan 4Q EPS 45c; 29/05/2018 – ARGAN SA ARGAN.PA SAYS CASINO CHOOSES ARGAN TO DEVELOP ITS NEW E-COMMERCE WAREHOUSE IN FLEURY-MEROGIS; 11/04/2018 – Argan Declares Dividend of 25c; 11/04/2018 – Argan 4Q Rev $169.6M; 27/03/2018 Gemma Power Systems finalizes EPC Contract for a 475 MW Power Project in North Carolina; 24/05/2018 – Gemma Power Systems, LLC Completes 475 MW Power Project in Ohio; 03/04/2018 – ARGAN SA ARGAN.PA – CONFIRMS TARGET OF EUR 83 MLN RENTAL REVENUE IN 2018; 11/04/2018 – ARGAN INC QTRLY SHR $0.45; 11/04/2018 – Argan Declares 25c Quarterly Div, a Change From Previous Practice of Annual Dividend

Microchip Technology Inc (MCHP) investors sentiment increased to 1.21 in Q1 2019. It’s up 0.47, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. The ratio improved, as 300 investment managers increased and opened new stock positions, while 247 decreased and sold their equity positions in Microchip Technology Inc. The investment managers in our database now have: 317.11 million shares, up from 264.08 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of investment managers holding Microchip Technology Inc in top ten stock positions increased from 10 to 13 for an increase of 3. Sold All: 37 Reduced: 210 Increased: 207 New Position: 93.

Glaxis Capital Management Llc holds 7.64% of its portfolio in Microchip Technology Incorporated for 31,020 shares. Tegean Capital Management Llc owns 90,000 shares or 5.08% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Lyrical Asset Management Lp has 4.94% invested in the company for 4.44 million shares. The North Carolina-based Kdi Capital Partners Llc has invested 4.17% in the stock. Mar Vista Investment Partners Llc, a California-based fund reported 1.72 million shares.

The stock decreased 2.00% or $1.85 during the last trading session, reaching $90.75. About 1.42M shares traded. Microchip Technology Incorporated (MCHP) has declined 8.20% since July 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.63% the S&P500. Some Historical MCHP News: 07/05/2018 – Microchip does not confirm reports on China approval of Microsemi bid; 08/05/2018 – Microchip qtrly revenue rises 11 pct; 29/05/2018 – MICROCHIP TECHNOLOGY COMPLETES MICROSEMI ACQUISITION; 23/05/2018 – MICROCHIP TECHNOLOGY INC MCHP.O – PRICING OF TWO SERIES OF ITS NOTES IN AN AGGREGATE PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF $2.0 BLN IN AN UNREGISTERED OFFERING; 29/05/2018 – Microchip Tech Sees $300M Synergies in Third Year After Close; 18/05/2018 – MICROCHIP RESTATED PACT PROVIDES FOR LOAN FACILITY $3.8B; 22/04/2018 – DJ Microchip Technology Incorporated, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MCHP); 18/05/2018 – MICROCHIP TECHNOLOGY SAYS ENTERED AMENDED & RESTATED CREDIT AGREEMENT, AMENDING CREDIT AGREEMENT, DATED JUNE 27, 2013 – SEC FILING; 26/03/2018 – Improve Reliability and Performance in Harsh Environments with Microchip’s New Automotive MEMS Oscillators; 13/04/2018 – MICROCHIP TECHNOLOGY U.S. ANTITRUST CLEARANCE FOR MICROSEMI BUY

Analysts await Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) to report earnings on August, 8. They expect $1.26 EPS, down 17.11% or $0.26 from last year’s $1.52 per share. MCHP’s profit will be $293.93 million for 18.01 P/E if the $1.26 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.36 actual EPS reported by Microchip Technology Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -7.35% negative EPS growth.

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, makes, and sells semiconductor products for various embedded control applications. The company has market cap of $21.17 billion. The firm offers general purpose and specialized 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; and microcontrollers for automotive networking, computing, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity. It has a 63.91 P/E ratio. It also provides development tools that enable system designers to program microcontroller products for specific applications; analog, interface, mixed signal, and timing products comprising power management, linear, mixed-signal, high-voltage, thermal management, radio frequency , drivers, safety, security, timing, USB, Ethernet, wireless, and other interface products; and memory products consisting of serial electrically erasable programmable read-only memory, serial flash memories, parallel flash memories, and serial static random access memories for the production of very small footprint devices.

