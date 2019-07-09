Argan (AGX) to pay $0.25 on Jul 31, 2019; Avid Technology (AVID)’s Sentiment Is 1.36

Argan Inc (NYSE:AGX) is expected to pay $0.25 on Jul 31, 2019. (NYSE:AGX) shareholders before Jul 22, 2019 will receive the $0.25 dividend. Argan Inc’s current price of $40.53 translates into 0.62% yield. Argan Inc’s dividend has Jul 23, 2019 as record date. Jun 20, 2019 is the announcement. The stock decreased 1.63% or $0.67 during the last trading session, reaching $40.53. About 107,960 shares traded. Argan, Inc. (NYSE:AGX) has risen 25.57% since July 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.14% the S&P500. Some Historical AGX News: 27/03/2018 Gemma Power Systems finalizes EPC Contract for a 475 MW Power Project in North Carolina; 12/04/2018 – Argan Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 11/04/2018 – Argan Declares 25c Quarterly Div, a Change From Previous Practice of Annual Dividend; 11/04/2018 – ARGAN INC – PROJECT BACKLOG WAS $379 MLN AS OF JANUARY 31, 2018, DOWN FROM $1.0 BLN AT END OF PRIOR YEAR; 11/04/2018 – Argan 4Q Rev $169.6M; 28/03/2018 – Argan Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 11/04/2018 – Argan Declares Dividend of 25c; 29/05/2018 – ARGAN SA ARGAN.PA SAYS CASINO CHOOSES ARGAN TO DEVELOP ITS NEW E-COMMERCE WAREHOUSE IN FLEURY-MEROGIS; 22/04/2018 – DJ Argan Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AGX); 11/04/2018 – ARGAN INC QTRLY SHR $0.45

Avid Technology Inc (AVID) investors sentiment decreased to 1.36 in 2019 Q1. It’s down -0.27, from 1.63 in 2018Q4. The ratio dived, as 45 hedge funds opened new or increased positions, while 33 sold and reduced their stakes in Avid Technology Inc. The hedge funds in our database now hold: 22.89 million shares, down from 23.21 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of hedge funds holding Avid Technology Inc in top ten positions was flat from 1 to 1 for the same number . Sold All: 7 Reduced: 26 Increased: 25 New Position: 20.

Avid Technology, Inc. develops, markets, sells, and supports software and hardware for digital media content production, management, and distribution worldwide. The company has market cap of $414.83 million. The firm offers professional video creative tools, such as Media Composer product line that is used to edit video content; NewsCutter option and iNews systems for news production; Avid Symphony option, which is used during post-production; and Media Composer | Cloud solution that enables broadcast news professionals to acquire, access, edit, and finish stories. It currently has negative earnings. It also offers media management solutions comprising Avid MediaCentral | UX Web and mobile apps that provide real-time access to media assets for media professional; and Avid Interplay asset management solutions, which offers network, storage, and database solutions to enable users to simultaneously share and manage media assets across a project or organization.

Analysts await Avid Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVID) to report earnings on August, 8. They expect $-0.01 EPS, up 91.67% or $0.11 from last year’s $-0.12 per share. After $0.08 actual EPS reported by Avid Technology, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -112.50% negative EPS growth.

The stock decreased 1.61% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $9.78. About 747,242 shares traded or 31.51% up from the average. Avid Technology, Inc. (AVID) has risen 54.96% since July 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 50.53% the S&P500.

Cove Street Capital Llc holds 5.12% of its portfolio in Avid Technology, Inc. for 5.61 million shares. Private Capital Management Llc owns 959,764 shares or 1.08% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Rbf Capital Llc has 0.3% invested in the company for 337,884 shares. The Massachusetts-based New England Private Wealth Advisors Llc has invested 0.2% in the stock. Teton Advisors Inc., a New York-based fund reported 260,042 shares.

