Argan (AGX) Stock Price Rose While Thomson Horstmann & Bryant Upped Holding by $2.39 Million; Walt Disney Co (DIS) Share Price Rose While Decatur Capital Management Lifted Its Holding

Decatur Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Walt Disney Co (DIS) by 25.3% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Decatur Capital Management Inc bought 18,183 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.21% with the market. The institutional investor held 90,039 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.00M, up from 71,856 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Decatur Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Walt Disney Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $253.79 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.00% or $1.43 during the last trading session, reaching $141.02. About 4.77 million shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 31.47% since July 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.04% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 12/03/2018 – Nancy Dubuc in Advanced Talks to Become CEO of Vice Media, Replacing Shane Smith; 05/03/2018 – MEDIA-ESPN’s new boss likely to be Jimmy Pitaro, a longtime Disney executive- Recode; 07/03/2018 – Forbes: Exclusive: Disney To Give Magic Touch To French Entertainment Complex; 16/04/2018 – ESPN+ is Disney’s first direct-to-consumer initiative and part of its growing strategy to compete with the likes of Netflix and Hulu; 19/04/2018 – Dolby and Disney Announce Extended Theatrical Collaboration; 14/03/2018 – Disney Says Reorganization Is Effective Immediately; 08/05/2018 – DISNEY 2Q ADJ EPS $1.84, EST. $1.70; 30/05/2018 – Trump Knocks Disney’s Iger for `Horrible Statements’ About Him; 16/05/2018 – Lachlan Murdoch will become chairman and CEO of the new Fox company that will be formed if the Disney-21st Century Fox merger is approved; 15/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Comcast cash bid may spark Fox shareholder revolt

Thomson Horstmann & Bryant Inc increased its stake in Argan Inc (AGX) by 28.07% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Thomson Horstmann & Bryant Inc bought 48,686 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.93% with the market. The institutional investor held 222,139 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.10M, up from 173,453 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Thomson Horstmann & Bryant Inc who had been investing in Argan Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $633.62 million market cap company. The stock decreased 1.63% or $0.67 during the last trading session, reaching $40.53. About 105,423 shares traded. Argan, Inc. (NYSE:AGX) has risen 25.57% since July 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.14% the S&P500. Some Historical AGX News: 11/04/2018 – Argan Declares Dividend of 25c; 11/04/2018 – Argan Declares 25c Quarterly Div, a Change From Previous Practice of Annual Dividend; 11/04/2018 – Argan 4Q EPS 45c; 29/05/2018 – ARGAN SA ARGAN.PA SAYS CASINO CHOOSES ARGAN TO DEVELOP ITS NEW E-COMMERCE WAREHOUSE IN FLEURY-MEROGIS; 27/03/2018 Gemma Power Systems finalizes EPC Contract for a 475 MW Power Project in North Carolina; 24/05/2018 – Gemma Power Systems, LLC Completes 475 MW Power Project in Ohio; 28/03/2018 – Argan Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 11/04/2018 – Argan 4Q Rev $169.6M; 11/04/2018 – ARGAN INC QTRLY SHR $0.45; 03/04/2018 – ARGAN SA ARGAN.PA – CONFIRMS TARGET OF EUR 83 MLN RENTAL REVENUE IN 2018

More notable recent The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “3 Stocks You Can Keep Forever – The Motley Fool” on June 28, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Disney Streaming Service Poised For Quick Ramp, Says Bullish Morgan Stanley – Benzinga” published on June 13, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “More good news for Marvel at the box office – Seeking Alpha” on July 08, 2019. More interesting news about The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “Disneyâ€™s Unparalleled Ability to Monetize Its Content Can Lift Disney Stock – Investorplace.com” published on June 27, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Walt Disney (DIS) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 12, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.8 in 2019 Q1. Its up 1.46, from 1.34 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 56 investors sold DIS shares while 347 reduced holdings. 219 funds opened positions while 908 raised stakes. 1.09 billion shares or 14.39% more from 954.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Act Ii Limited Partnership has 0.88% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 9,551 shares. Teachers Retirement Systems Of The State Of Kentucky has 0.83% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Exchange Mgmt holds 54,933 shares or 1.71% of its portfolio. Ssi Invest holds 3,850 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Cacti Asset Limited Liability Corp holds 818,803 shares or 7.31% of its portfolio. Rhumbline Advisers invested in 0.71% or 3.31M shares. King Wealth invested in 0.1% or 2,818 shares. Conning holds 0.16% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 44,719 shares. Prelude Management Ltd Liability Corporation reported 18,824 shares. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc holds 64,685 shares. Bellecapital Intll Limited holds 0.69% or 9,713 shares in its portfolio. Veritas Inv Management Llp stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Albert D Mason Inc has invested 0.29% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Finance Architects has invested 0.65% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). New York State Common Retirement Fund reported 4.93M shares.

Decatur Capital Management Inc, which manages about $528.00 million and $517.44M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Total System Services Inc. (NYSE:TSS) by 39,748 shares to 81,918 shares, valued at $7.78M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Csx Corp. (NYSE:CSX) by 36,125 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 123,625 shares, and cut its stake in S&P Global Inc..

Since January 9, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 3 insider sales for $232,388 activity. The insider BRAVERMAN ALAN N sold 42 shares worth $4,737.