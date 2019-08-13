Argan (AGX) Stake Held by Granite Point Capital Management Lp; Bank Amer (BAC) Valuation Rose While Macquarie Group LTD Lowered Its Stake

Macquarie Group Ltd decreased its stake in Bank Amer Corp (BAC) by 6.51% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Macquarie Group Ltd sold 85,401 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.39% . The institutional investor held 1.23M shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $33.86M, down from 1.31 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd who had been investing in Bank Amer Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $257.28B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.44% or $0.69 during the last trading session, reaching $27.64. About 55.67 million shares traded or 12.34% up from the average. Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) has declined 2.01% since August 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.01% the S&P500. Some Historical BAC News: 11/05/2018 – Sienna Biopharmaceuticals at Bank of America Conference May 15; 27/03/2018 – DALBAR Report Finds Merrill Lynch, BlackRock and AIG Provide Superior Investor Statements; 20/03/2018 – BOFA IS SAID TO ARRANGE $6 BILLION LOAN FOR PETROBRAS UNIT BID; 01/05/2018 – Bank Of America: Two-Thirds of Boston Entrepreneurs Foresee Long-Term Growth – Highest Since 2015 – Tuesday, May 1, 2018 9:00; 23/04/2018 – Bank of America Is Said to Hire Credit Analyst Phillip Bagguley; 07/03/2018 – Senior RMBS Trader Choran Is Said to Retire From Bank of America; 16/04/2018 – Bank of America’s Cost-Cutting Drive Pushes Profit to Record; 22/05/2018 – BOFA’S FAN XING TO LEAD GLOBAL CREDIT, SPEC. SITUATIONS IN ASIA; 15/05/2018 – AIR CANADA CFO CONCLUDES REMARKS AT BANK OF AMERICA CONFERENCE; 15/05/2018 – Illumina Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow

Granite Point Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Argan Inc (AGX) by 100% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Granite Point Capital Management Lp bought 20,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.47% . The hedge fund held 40,000 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.00 million, up from 20,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Granite Point Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Argan Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $611.73M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.63% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $39.13. About 49,126 shares traded. Argan, Inc. (NYSE:AGX) has risen 7.02% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.02% the S&P500. Some Historical AGX News: 11/04/2018 – ARGAN INC – PROJECT BACKLOG WAS $379 MLN AS OF JANUARY 31, 2018, DOWN FROM $1.0 BLN AT END OF PRIOR YEAR; 11/04/2018 – Argan 4Q Rev $169.6M; 12/04/2018 – Argan Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 11/04/2018 – ARGAN INC QTRLY SHR $0.45; 11/04/2018 – Argan Declares 25c Quarterly Div, a Change From Previous Practice of Annual Dividend; 29/05/2018 – ARGAN SA ARGAN.PA SAYS CASINO CHOOSES ARGAN TO DEVELOP ITS NEW E-COMMERCE WAREHOUSE IN FLEURY-MEROGIS; 28/03/2018 – Argan Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 27/03/2018 Gemma Power Systems finalizes EPC Contract for a 475 MW Power Project in North Carolina; 11/04/2018 – Argan Declares Dividend of 25c; 03/04/2018 – ARGAN SA ARGAN.PA – CONFIRMS TARGET OF EUR 83 MLN RENTAL REVENUE IN 2018

Granite Point Capital Management Lp, which manages about $1.03 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Invesco Exchng Traded Fd Tr by 12,400 shares to 22,600 shares, valued at $1.11 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Jianpu Technology Inc by 91,198 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 423,294 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Iboxx Usd High Yield (Put) (HYG).

More notable recent Argan, Inc. (NYSE:AGX) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Argan, Inc.â€™s (NYSE:AGX) 11% Return On Capital Employed Good News? – Yahoo Finance” on June 07, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Argan down 6% post Q1 results – Seeking Alpha” published on June 11, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Argan: Vindication For The Bull Case Is Just Around The Corner – Seeking Alpha” on February 06, 2019. More interesting news about Argan, Inc. (NYSE:AGX) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is Argan, Inc.’s (NYSE:AGX) ROE Of 13% Impressive? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 03, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Should You Take Comfort From Insider Transactions At Argan, Inc. (NYSE:AGX)? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 12, 2019.

Analysts await Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) to report earnings on October, 21. They expect $0.69 EPS, up 4.55% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.66 per share. BAC’s profit will be $6.42B for 10.01 P/E if the $0.69 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.74 actual EPS reported by Bank of America Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.76% negative EPS growth.

Macquarie Group Ltd, which manages about $58.63 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Bb&T Corp (NYSE:BBT) by 223,991 shares to 14.79M shares, valued at $688.30M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Trex Co Inc (NYSE:TREX) by 220,502 shares in the quarter, for a total of 474,598 shares, and has risen its stake in Huntsman Corp (NYSE:HUN).