Argan (AGX) Shareholder Thomson Horstmann & Bryant Has Lifted Holding by $2.39 Million; Splunk (SPLK) Shareholder Motley Fool Wealth Management Has Increased Holding by $4.38 Million as Shares Rose

Thomson Horstmann & Bryant Inc increased its stake in Argan Inc (AGX) by 28.07% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Thomson Horstmann & Bryant Inc bought 48,686 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.47% . The institutional investor held 222,139 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.10 million, up from 173,453 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Thomson Horstmann & Bryant Inc who had been investing in Argan Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $614.86M market cap company. The stock increased 0.43% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $39.33. About 87,007 shares traded. Argan, Inc. (NYSE:AGX) has risen 7.02% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.02% the S&P500. Some Historical AGX News: 11/04/2018 – ARGAN INC QTRLY SHR $0.45; 27/03/2018 Gemma Power Systems finalizes EPC Contract for a 475 MW Power Project in North Carolina; 11/04/2018 – Argan 4Q Rev $169.6M; 28/03/2018 – Argan Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 11/04/2018 – Argan Declares Dividend of 25c; 12/04/2018 – Argan Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 11/04/2018 – ARGAN INC – PROJECT BACKLOG WAS $379 MLN AS OF JANUARY 31, 2018, DOWN FROM $1.0 BLN AT END OF PRIOR YEAR; 03/04/2018 – ARGAN SA ARGAN.PA – CONFIRMS TARGET OF EUR 83 MLN RENTAL REVENUE IN 2018; 22/04/2018 – DJ Argan Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AGX); 11/04/2018 – Argan 4Q EPS 45c

Motley Fool Wealth Management Llc increased its stake in Splunk Inc (SPLK) by 12.27% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Motley Fool Wealth Management Llc bought 35,298 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.37% . The institutional investor held 322,867 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $40.23M, up from 287,569 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Motley Fool Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Splunk Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $18.55B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.64% or $2.06 during the last trading session, reaching $123.54. About 967,774 shares traded. Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) has risen 41.86% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.86% the S&P500. Some Historical SPLK News: 28/03/2018 – SPLUNK INC SPLK.O : WEDBUSH RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $103 FROM $101; 17/04/2018 – Splunk Congratulates FCW Federal 100 Award Winner from U.S. Department of Health and Human Services; 24/04/2018 – Splunk Customers Accelerate Business Value Through Artificial Intelligence; 05/03/2018 – Splunk Named in the Leaders Category of the IDC MarketScape Asia/Pacific Big Data and Analytics Platform 2017 Vendor Analysis Report; 01/05/2018 – Splunk Disrupts IT Infrastructure Monitoring With New Inexpensive Product to Keep Businesses Running; 24/05/2018 – Splunk Sees 2Q Rev $356M-$358M; 24/05/2018 – Splunk 1Q Loss/Shr 83c; 10/04/2018 – Splunk Brings Industrial IoT Data to Life with Splunk Industrial Asset Intelligence; 06/03/2018 – Splunk Named in the Leaders Category of the IDC MarketScape Asia/Pacific Big Data and Analytics Platform 2017 Vendor Analysis; 24/05/2018 – SPLUNK 1Q ADJ LOSS/SHR 7C, EST. LOSS/SHR 9C

Thomson Horstmann & Bryant Inc, which manages about $1.82 billion and $687.85M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Par Technology Corp (NYSE:PAR) by 13,387 shares to 694,526 shares, valued at $16.99M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Bel Fuse Inc Cl B (NASDAQ:BELFB) by 31,845 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 165,619 shares, and cut its stake in First Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:FBMS).

More notable recent Argan, Inc. (NYSE:AGX) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Here is What Hedge Funds Think About Argan, Inc. (AGX) – Yahoo Finance” on June 29, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Argan: A Good Company At A Bargain Price – Argan, Inc. (NYSE:AGX) – Seeking Alpha” published on August 03, 2018, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Should You Take Comfort From Insider Transactions At Argan, Inc. (NYSE:AGX)? – Yahoo Finance” on July 12, 2019. More interesting news about Argan, Inc. (NYSE:AGX) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Argan: A Natural Acquisition Target – Seeking Alpha” published on October 23, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Argan: Buying Opportunity Could Be Brewing – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: May 09, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.50, from 0.78 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 26 investors sold SPLK shares while 136 reduced holdings. 80 funds opened positions while 127 raised stakes. 157.67 million shares or 17.33% more from 134.38 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Lazard Asset Mngmt Llc holds 637,022 shares or 0.13% of its portfolio. Cookson Peirce & accumulated 5,992 shares. Huntington Comml Bank holds 0% in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) or 252 shares. Headinvest Ltd Liability Com has 0.06% invested in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) for 1,810 shares. 1832 Asset Management Limited Partnership has 758,700 shares for 0.31% of their portfolio. Moreover, Moody Natl Bank Division has 0.22% invested in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK). Sumitomo Mitsui Trust holds 0.15% of its portfolio in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) for 1.30M shares. Sit Assocs Inc has 0.1% invested in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) for 25,200 shares. Bb&T Limited Liability Co reported 6,181 shares stake. Maplelane Capital Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0.18% in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK). Stifel Corporation has 104,657 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Enterprise Fincl owns 77 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Pub Sector Pension Invest Board reported 13,500 shares. Cap Fund invested 0.02% in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK). Sigma Planning holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) for 2,989 shares.

Motley Fool Wealth Management Llc, which manages about $130.00M and $1.55B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Paylocity Holding Corp (NASDAQ:PCTY) by 35,046 shares to 85,518 shares, valued at $7.63 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Wisdomtree Eur S/C Dividend (DFE) by 45,844 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 323,516 shares, and cut its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Trust (Put) (SPY).

More notable recent Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Splunk: What Is Going On In Its Cave – Seeking Alpha” on May 29, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Splunk (SPLK) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” published on July 17, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Splunk Inc (SPLK) – Yahoo Finance” on June 10, 2019. More interesting news about Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Notable Monday Option Activity: SPLK, ARWR, RGLD – Nasdaq” published on August 12, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Splunk Is Still A Great Buying Opportunity – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 08, 2019.