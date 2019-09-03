Argan (AGX) Shareholder Hawk Ridge Management Lowered Its Position as Stock Price Declined; Avalon Advisors Decreased Its Stake in Pepsico (PEP) as Valuation Rose

Hawk Ridge Management Llc decreased its stake in Argan Inc (AGX) by 31.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hawk Ridge Management Llc sold 152,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.47% . The institutional investor held 330,543 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.51 million, down from 482,543 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hawk Ridge Management Llc who had been investing in Argan Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $614.06M market cap company. The stock increased 0.05% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $41.33. About 73,315 shares traded. Argan, Inc. (NYSE:AGX) has risen 7.02% since September 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.02% the S&P500. Some Historical AGX News: 11/04/2018 – Argan Declares Dividend of 25c; 11/04/2018 – ARGAN INC – PROJECT BACKLOG WAS $379 MLN AS OF JANUARY 31, 2018, DOWN FROM $1.0 BLN AT END OF PRIOR YEAR; 11/04/2018 – Argan Declares 25c Quarterly Div, a Change From Previous Practice of Annual Dividend

Avalon Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Pepsico Inc (PEP) by 2.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Avalon Advisors Llc sold 22,705 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.45% . The hedge fund held 952,000 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $116.67M, down from 974,705 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Avalon Advisors Llc who had been investing in Pepsico Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $192.19 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.53% or $0.73 during the last trading session, reaching $137.46. About 2.37 million shares traded. PepsiCo, Inc. (NYSE:PEP) has risen 11.94% since September 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.94% the S&P500. Some Historical PEP News: 19/03/2018 – Calise Partners Names Susan Scull Executive Director, Client Strategy; 20/04/2018 – PepsiCo Announces Webcast of Annual Shareholders’ Meeting; 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo Sees 2018 Net Capital Spending About $3.6B; 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo Sees 2018 Adj EPS $5.70; 26/04/2018 – Pepsi said it plans to increase marketing spending on Pepsi drinks in the US to regain momentum; 25/05/2018 – PEPSICO FOODS CANADA ISSUES ONTARIO-ONLY VOLUNTARY RECALL OF SELECT RUFFLES® REGULAR FLAVOURED POTATO CHIPS DUE TO UNDISCLOSED MILK INGREDIENT; 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo Sees Forex Having Neutral Impact on 2018 Revenue, EPS; 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo 1Q Organic Revenue Up 2.3%; 24/04/2018 – Bringing Pop To Fashion: Pepsi® Launches Global Capsule Collection With Boohoo, Umbro, Le Specs, New Era And Anteater; 20/03/2018 – World Water Day: PepsiCo and The Nature Conservancy Announce New Water Conservation Projects in Southwestern States

Hawk Ridge Management Llc, which manages about $474.49 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Microstrategy Inc (NASDAQ:MSTR) by 126,627 shares to 207,619 shares, valued at $29.95M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Caesarstone Ltd (NASDAQ:CSTE) by 163,700 shares in the quarter, for a total of 938,370 shares, and has risen its stake in Louisiana Pac Corp (NYSE:LPX).

Analysts await PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) to report earnings on October, 3 before the open. They expect $1.50 EPS, down 5.66% or $0.09 from last year’s $1.59 per share. PEP’s profit will be $2.10B for 22.91 P/E if the $1.50 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.54 actual EPS reported by PepsiCo, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.60% negative EPS growth.

Avalon Advisors Llc, which manages about $4.06 billion and $4.40B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in General Electric Co (NYSE:GE) by 35,817 shares to 67,425 shares, valued at $674,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr S&P Us Pfd Stk Etf (PFF) by 19,616 shares in the quarter, for a total of 519,476 shares, and has risen its stake in Genuine Parts Co (NYSE:GPC).