Argan (AGX) Shareholder Hawk Ridge Management Has Decreased Its Position; First Financial Bancorp (FFBC) Stake Held by Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel Llc

Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel Llc increased its stake in First Financial Bancorp (FFBC) by 1.83% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel Llc bought 28,250 shares as the company's stock rose 2.95% . The institutional investor held 1.57M shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $37.85 million, up from 1.54 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel Llc who had been investing in First Financial Bancorp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.52B market cap company. It closed at $25.49 lastly. It is down 15.87% since August 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.87% the S&P500.

Hawk Ridge Management Llc decreased its stake in Argan Inc (AGX) by 31.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hawk Ridge Management Llc sold 152,000 shares as the company's stock declined 14.47% . The institutional investor held 330,543 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.51 million, down from 482,543 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hawk Ridge Management Llc who had been investing in Argan Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $643.31 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.56% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $41.15. About 124,052 shares traded or 4.04% up from the average. Argan, Inc. (NYSE:AGX) has risen 7.02% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.02% the S&P500.

More notable recent Argan, Inc. (NYSE:AGX) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Argan, Inc.’s (NYSE:AGX) ROE Of 13% Impressive? – Yahoo Finance” on May 03, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Argan: A Good Company At A Bargain Price – Seeking Alpha” published on August 03, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “Argan: Vindication For The Bull Case Is Just Around The Corner – Seeking Alpha” on February 06, 2019. More interesting news about Argan, Inc. (NYSE:AGX) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is Argan, Inc.â€™s (NYSE:AGX) 11% Return On Capital Employed Good News? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 07, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Here is What Hedge Funds Think About Argan, Inc. (AGX) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 29, 2019.

Hawk Ridge Management Llc, which manages about $474.49 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Carbon Black Inc by 578,137 shares to 699,437 shares, valued at $9.76M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Sealed Air Corp New (NYSE:SEE) by 6,800 shares in the quarter, for a total of 488,947 shares, and has risen its stake in Mobileiron Inc (NASDAQ:MOBL).

Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel Llc, which manages about $475.08 million and $1.19 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Neenah Inc. (NYSE:NP) by 78,425 shares to 211,151 shares, valued at $13.59M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Russell 2000 (IWM) by 2,650 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 176,650 shares, and cut its stake in Grand Canyon Education Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE).

Since March 18, 2019, it had 14 buys, and 0 sales for $108,194 activity. $6,249 worth of First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC) was bought by Booth Cynthia O on Monday, July 1. $15,413 worth of First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC) was bought by Rahe Maribeth S on Wednesday, April 10. Ach J Wickliffe bought $3,124 worth of stock. 258 shares were bought by Berta Vince, worth $6,249 on Monday, July 1. olszewski richard e bought 300 shares worth $7,797. $6,199 worth of First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC) was bought by FINNERTY CORINNE R.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.71 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.68, from 1.03 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 8 investors sold FFBC shares while 47 reduced holdings. 26 funds opened positions while 68 raised stakes. 73.03 million shares or 0.77% less from 73.60 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. New York-based Pinebridge LP has invested 0.05% in First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC). Creative Planning reported 224,563 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Shelton Capital accumulated 0.04% or 236 shares. 1,048 are owned by Toronto Dominion Retail Bank. Parametric Port Assoc Ltd Liability Company has invested 0% of its portfolio in First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC). Tudor Invest Et Al holds 10,013 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Barclays Plc reported 0% in First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC). 168,570 were reported by Nordea Investment Management. Css Limited Liability Company Il holds 9,962 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. 10,000 were reported by Finemark Savings Bank Trust. Regions Fincl Corporation holds 206,088 shares. Janney Montgomery Scott Lc reported 12,450 shares. 2,200 were reported by Numerixs Invest Techs Inc. Moreover, Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado has 0% invested in First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC) for 14,843 shares. Great West Life Assurance Can holds 134,251 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio.