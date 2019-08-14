Argan (AGX) Shareholder Hawk Ridge Management Has Cut Its Position; Jpmorgan Chase & Co Com (JPM) Holder Seizert Capital Partners Has Boosted Its Stake by $1.01 Million as Market Value Rose

Seizert Capital Partners Llc increased its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co Com (JPM) by 2.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Seizert Capital Partners Llc bought 10,008 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.73% . The institutional investor held 471,541 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $47.73 million, up from 461,533 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Seizert Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Jpmorgan Chase & Co Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $334.94 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 4.20% or $4.59 during the last trading session, reaching $104.75. About 13.17 million shares traded or 16.90% up from the average. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 0.63% since August 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 15/05/2018 – BOOT BARN HOLDINGS INC BOOT.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $26 FROM $22; 07/03/2018 – AUTODESK INC ADSK.O : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $150 FROM $130; 14/05/2018 – Advanced Energy Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 26/04/2018 – INTEGRA LIFESCIENCES HOLDINGS CORP IART.O : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $57 FROM $55; 22/05/2018 – PDC Energy at J.P. Morgan Energy Equity Conference Jun 19; 14/05/2018 – FORMER JPMORGAN CHINA CEO DAVID LI NAMED SENIOR CHINA OFFICER; 16/05/2018 – Chegg Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 12/04/2018 – JPMorgan Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 11/05/2018 – POSTE ITALIANE PST.Ml : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 9.4 EUROS FROM 9.1 EUROS; 14/05/2018 – Aspen Tech Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow

Hawk Ridge Management Llc decreased its stake in Argan Inc (AGX) by 31.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hawk Ridge Management Llc sold 152,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.47% . The institutional investor held 330,543 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.51 million, down from 482,543 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hawk Ridge Management Llc who had been investing in Argan Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $610.72 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.40% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $39.06. About 68,277 shares traded. Argan, Inc. (NYSE:AGX) has risen 7.02% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.02% the S&P500. Some Historical AGX News: 24/05/2018 – Gemma Power Systems, LLC Completes 475 MW Power Project in Ohio; 11/04/2018 – Argan 4Q Rev $169.6M; 28/03/2018 – Argan Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Seizert Capital Partners Llc, which manages about $4.45 billion and $2.23B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Verizon Communications Inc Com (NYSE:VZ) by 7,975 shares to 547,265 shares, valued at $32.36M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Discover Finl Svcs Com (NYSE:DFS) by 127,606 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 361,223 shares, and cut its stake in Smucker J M Co Com New (NYSE:SJM).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.10, from 1 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 51 investors sold JPM shares while 686 reduced holdings. 134 funds opened positions while 675 raised stakes. 2.32 billion shares or 0.30% less from 2.33 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Argent Capital Mngmt Ltd Liability Com accumulated 1.03M shares. Timber Creek Capital Lc owns 0.14% invested in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) for 2,017 shares. Taurus Asset Mngmt Ltd reported 3.33% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Cohen And Steers holds 33,057 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Weatherstone Cap Mgmt has invested 0.45% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Pioneer National Bank N A Or has invested 2.83% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Macnealy Hoover Investment Mgmt holds 1.5% or 19,239 shares. Shell Asset reported 394,528 shares. Hengehold Mngmt Lc reported 25,108 shares or 0.6% of all its holdings. Lathrop Invest has invested 0.07% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Park Avenue Limited Liability Corp reported 0.2% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Country Tru Bankshares reported 501,825 shares. Endeavour Advsr reported 221,433 shares stake. Howe And Rusling accumulated 144,542 shares. Andra Ap holds 0.12% or 39,200 shares in its portfolio.

Since April 16, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $4.19 million activity.