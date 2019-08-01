Argan (AGX) Shareholder Fairfax Financial Holdings LTD Can Has Lowered Position by $686,000 as Valuation Declined; Vertex Pharmaceuticals Com Stk (VRTX) Market Value Declined While Sivik Global Healthcare Lowered Its Position by $915,000

Sivik Global Healthcare Llc decreased its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc Com Stk (VRTX) by 14.29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sivik Global Healthcare Llc sold 5,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.46% . The hedge fund held 30,000 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.52 million, down from 35,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sivik Global Healthcare Llc who had been investing in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc Com Stk for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $45.67B market cap company. The stock increased 7.02% or $11.69 during the last trading session, reaching $178.31. About 2.21M shares traded or 95.43% up from the average. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) has declined 4.47% since August 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.47% the S&P500. Some Historical VRTX News: 26/04/2018 – VERTEX: VX-561 HAD MEAN IMPROVEMENTS IN PPFEV1 OF 12.2 & 11.7; 31/05/2018 – Plu s- UPDATED: FDA slaps a clinical hold on sickle cell IND filed for a new gene therapy from Vertex and CRISPR Therapeutics $VRTX $CRSP; 02/05/2018 – Vertex Releases Integration with Magento Commerce; 29/03/2018 – Vertex Appoints Kimberly White as Chief Commun Officer; 15/05/2018 – VERTEX RESOURCE GROUP LTD QTRLY NET LOSS AND COMPREHENSIVE LOSS PER SHARE $0.01; 13/04/2018 – Vertex Opens Offices in Amsterdam and Frankfurt to Expand European Presence; 26/04/2018 – VERTEX: VX-561 ONCE-DAILY TRIPLE COMBO GENERALLY WELL TOLERATED; 20/03/2018 – STAT Plus: Vertex battles with the U.K. over the price of its cystic fibrosis drug; 01/05/2018 – L3 TO SELL VERTEX AEROSPACE TO AMERICAN INDUSTRIAL PARTNERS; 26/04/2018 – VERTEX PHARMACEUTICALS INC QTRLY SHR $0.81

Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd Can decreased its stake in Argan Inc (AGX) by 14% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd Can sold 14,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.47% . The hedge fund held 86,000 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.29M, down from 100,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd Can who had been investing in Argan Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $633.93M market cap company. The stock decreased 1.46% or $0.6 during the last trading session, reaching $40.55. About 29,683 shares traded. Argan, Inc. (NYSE:AGX) has risen 7.02% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.02% the S&P500. Some Historical AGX News: 11/04/2018 – Argan 4Q EPS 45c; 29/05/2018 – ARGAN SA ARGAN.PA SAYS CASINO CHOOSES ARGAN TO DEVELOP ITS NEW E-COMMERCE WAREHOUSE IN FLEURY-MEROGIS; 03/04/2018 – ARGAN SA ARGAN.PA – CONFIRMS TARGET OF EUR 83 MLN RENTAL REVENUE IN 2018; 11/04/2018 – ARGAN INC QTRLY SHR $0.45; 11/04/2018 – Argan 4Q Rev $169.6M; 11/04/2018 – Argan Declares 25c Quarterly Div, a Change From Previous Practice of Annual Dividend; 24/05/2018 – Gemma Power Systems, LLC Completes 475 MW Power Project in Ohio; 22/04/2018 – DJ Argan Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AGX); 27/03/2018 Gemma Power Systems finalizes EPC Contract for a 475 MW Power Project in North Carolina; 28/03/2018 – Argan Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 10 sales for $46.91 million activity. Another trade for 2,330 shares valued at $440,813 was sold by Parini Michael. The insider Sachdev Amit sold 12,722 shares worth $2.38M. Another trade for 4,215 shares valued at $759,367 was sold by Silva Paul M. $780,598 worth of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) was sold by ALTSHULER DAVID. 18,309 shares were sold by Arbuckle Stuart A, worth $3.41M.

Sivik Global Healthcare Llc, which manages about $250.21M and $271.40 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:REGN) by 3,000 shares to 13,000 shares, valued at $5.34 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Teva Pharm (NYSE:TEVA) by 30,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 215,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Thermo Fisher Corp (NYSE:TMO).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.53 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.64, from 0.89 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 29 investors sold VRTX shares while 159 reduced holdings. 79 funds opened positions while 208 raised stakes. 236.79 million shares or 1.21% less from 239.68 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 189 are held by Ftb Advsrs. Prudential has invested 0.16% in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX). 58,285 were accumulated by Nomura Asset. Marshall Wace Llp reported 62,232 shares. National Bank Of The West has 7,650 shares for 0.16% of their portfolio. Millennium Management Limited Com stated it has 610,211 shares or 0.17% of all its holdings. 14 are held by Shine Advisory. Moreover, Institute For Wealth Limited Liability has 0.2% invested in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) for 4,948 shares. Conning has invested 0.03% in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX). Oak Ridge Llc holds 0.29% or 24,899 shares. 2,529 were reported by Gideon. Ameritas Prtn has 0.08% invested in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) for 9,353 shares. Etrade Capital Lc holds 0.05% of its portfolio in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) for 10,098 shares. Moreover, Banque Pictet Cie has 0.01% invested in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX). Vanguard Gp owns 0.14% invested in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) for 19.48M shares.

