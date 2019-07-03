Argan (AGX) Shareholder Ashford Capital Management Has Lowered Its Stake; Bragg Financial Advisors Has Lowered Its Deckers Outdoor (DECK) Holding as Stock Price Declined

Bragg Financial Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Deckers Outdoor Corp (DECK) by 12.23% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc sold 5,045 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.38% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 36,217 shares of the shoe manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.32 million, down from 41,262 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc who had been investing in Deckers Outdoor Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.13B market cap company. The stock increased 1.54% or $2.67 during the last trading session, reaching $176.08. About 219,996 shares traded. Deckers Outdoor Corporation (NYSE:DECK) has risen 44.77% since July 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 40.34% the S&P500. Some Historical DECK News: 25/04/2018 – HOKA ONE ONE Announces Special Edition Collection for Outdoor Voices; 14/04/2018 – UGG Hosts Kick-Off Brunch for Festival Season; 24/05/2018 – Deckers Outdoor Gives Strong Annual Guidance Following Quarterly Earnings Beat — Market Mover; 24/05/2018 – DECKERS OUTDOOR CORP DECK.N FY2019 SHR VIEW $6.02, REV VIEW $1.92 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 19/04/2018 – DJ Deckers Outdoor Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DECK); 30/04/2018 – Frontier Capital Management Exits Position in Deckers Outdoor; 15/05/2018 – Marcato Adds Univar, Exits Deckers Outdoor, Buys More IAC: 13F; 09/03/2018 – DECKERS HOLDER MARCATO DELIVERED SHRS TO COVER SHORT POSITIONS; 29/03/2018 – CORRECTING and REPLACING HOKA ONE ONE Announces Collaboration with Engineered Garments to Create Special Edition Collection; 08/03/2018 – UGG Celebrates International Women’s Day with HERproject

Ashford Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Argan Inc. (AGX) by 1.25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ashford Capital Management Inc sold 9,275 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.93% with the market. The hedge fund held 730,057 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $36.47 million, down from 739,332 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Argan Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $628.50 million market cap company. The stock decreased 1.32% or $0.54 during the last trading session, reaching $40.37. About 42,568 shares traded. Argan, Inc. (NYSE:AGX) has risen 25.57% since July 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.14% the S&P500. Some Historical AGX News: 29/05/2018 – ARGAN SA ARGAN.PA SAYS CASINO CHOOSES ARGAN TO DEVELOP ITS NEW E-COMMERCE WAREHOUSE IN FLEURY-MEROGIS; 28/03/2018 – Argan Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 11/04/2018 – Argan 4Q EPS 45c; 11/04/2018 – ARGAN INC – PROJECT BACKLOG WAS $379 MLN AS OF JANUARY 31, 2018, DOWN FROM $1.0 BLN AT END OF PRIOR YEAR; 11/04/2018 – Argan Declares Dividend of 25c; 11/04/2018 – Argan 4Q Rev $169.6M; 03/04/2018 – ARGAN SA ARGAN.PA – CONFIRMS TARGET OF EUR 83 MLN RENTAL REVENUE IN 2018; 11/04/2018 – ARGAN INC QTRLY SHR $0.45; 22/04/2018 – DJ Argan Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AGX); 24/05/2018 – Gemma Power Systems, LLC Completes 475 MW Power Project in Ohio

More notable recent Argan, Inc. (NYSE:AGX) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Did Hedge Funds Drop The Ball On Argan, Inc. (AGX) ? – Yahoo Finance” on May 09, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “What Will Argan Do With All Of Their Cash? – Seeking Alpha” published on September 18, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “Behind The Numbers Of Argan – Seeking Alpha” on April 13, 2019. More interesting news about Argan, Inc. (NYSE:AGX) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Argan: Buying Opportunity Could Be Brewing – Seeking Alpha” published on May 09, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Argan down 6% post Q1 results – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: June 11, 2019.

Ashford Capital Management Inc, which manages about $593.71M and $685.23 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Costar Group Inc (NASDAQ:CSGP) by 1,560 shares to 38,861 shares, valued at $18.13 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ebix Inc. (NASDAQ:EBIX) by 83,160 shares in the quarter, for a total of 467,276 shares, and has risen its stake in Nv5 Global Inc. (NASDAQ:NVEE).

More notable recent Deckers Outdoor Corporation (NYSE:DECK) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Benzinga’s Top Upgrades, Downgrades For May 14, 2019 – Benzinga” on May 14, 2019, also Cnbc.com with their article: “Major Chinese chipmaker delisting from the NYSE, but says it has nothing to do with trade war – CNBC” published on May 24, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been More Bullish On Deckers Outdoor Corp (DECK) – Yahoo Finance” on June 10, 2019. More interesting news about Deckers Outdoor Corporation (NYSE:DECK) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “Deckers Brands to Present At Upcoming Conferences – PRNewswire” published on June 05, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About PS Business Parks Inc (PSB) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 27, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.24, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 22 investors sold DECK shares while 98 reduced holdings. 62 funds opened positions while 84 raised stakes. 30.46 million shares or 2.83% less from 31.35 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First Tru Lp holds 0.01% or 36,371 shares. Utd Svcs Automobile Association owns 34,420 shares. Palisade Capital Management Ltd Liability Nj, New Jersey-based fund reported 111,914 shares. Moreover, Bluecrest Cap Limited has 0.01% invested in Deckers Outdoor Corporation (NYSE:DECK) for 2,290 shares. 679,100 are held by Renaissance Tech Limited Liability Co. Winslow Evans Crocker Inc owns 14 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc, Texas-based fund reported 10 shares. 11,000 were accumulated by Highland Capital Mgmt Lp. Aqr Mngmt Ltd Liability Com reported 0.23% stake. Morgan Stanley invested in 165,733 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Great Lakes Advsr Ltd holds 0.27% in Deckers Outdoor Corporation (NYSE:DECK) or 83,937 shares. The Pennsylvania-based Brandywine Glob Mgmt Llc has invested 0% in Deckers Outdoor Corporation (NYSE:DECK). Advisory Research Inc owns 0.04% invested in Deckers Outdoor Corporation (NYSE:DECK) for 13,692 shares. First Midwest Fincl Bank Division stated it has 0.08% in Deckers Outdoor Corporation (NYSE:DECK). 3,085 are held by Riverhead Cap Limited Liability.

Bragg Financial Advisors Inc, which manages about $960.65M and $769.85 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Disney Walt Co (NYSE:DIS) by 66,311 shares to 85,078 shares, valued at $9.45M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in General Electric Co (NYSE:GE) by 38,390 shares in the quarter, for a total of 229,720 shares, and has risen its stake in South Jersey Inds Inc (NYSE:SJI).

Analysts await Deckers Outdoor Corporation (NYSE:DECK) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $-1.15 EPS, down 17.35% or $0.17 from last year’s $-0.98 per share. After $0.85 actual EPS reported by Deckers Outdoor Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -235.29% negative EPS growth.