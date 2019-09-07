Argan (AGX) Share Value Declined While Granite Point Capital Management LP Has Lifted Position by $980,000; Diamondback Energy (FANG) Holder Winslow Evans & Crocker Boosted Holding

Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc increased its stake in Diamondback Energy Inc (FANG) by 480.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc bought 3,862 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.03% . The institutional investor held 4,666 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $476,000, up from 804 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc who had been investing in Diamondback Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $15.66B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.10% or $2.05 during the last trading session, reaching $95.6. About 1.49 million shares traded. Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) has declined 22.65% since September 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.65% the S&P500.

Granite Point Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Argan Inc (AGX) by 100% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Granite Point Capital Management Lp bought 20,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.47% . The hedge fund held 40,000 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.00M, up from 20,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Granite Point Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Argan Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $641.24M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.71% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $42.06. About 97,452 shares traded. Argan, Inc. (NYSE:AGX) has risen 7.02% since September 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.02% the S&P500.

Granite Point Capital Management Lp, which manages about $1.03B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Tandem Diabetes Care Inc by 25,000 shares to 75,000 shares, valued at $4.76 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Canada Goose Holdings Inc by 35,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 55,000 shares, and cut its stake in Kraneshares Tr (KWEB).

Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc, which manages about $600.60M and $352.15M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Unitedhealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 1,860 shares to 6,844 shares, valued at $1.69M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (SHY) by 4,914 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 4,548 shares, and cut its stake in Abbvie Inc (NYSE:ABBV).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.27 in Q1 2019. Its down 1.21, from 2.48 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 44 investors sold FANG shares while 146 reduced holdings. 73 funds opened positions while 169 raised stakes. 156.78 million shares or 2.80% less from 161.29 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Manchester Cap Lc has 330 shares. 90,165 are held by Pub Employees Retirement Sys Of Ohio. Moreover, Triangle Secs Wealth Mngmt has 0.44% invested in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG). Aurora Investment Counsel owns 16,854 shares. Lazard Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation invested in 74,610 shares. Fenimore Asset Management Inc owns 3,182 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Dupont Capital Management Corporation owns 3,680 shares. Icahn Carl C has 2.19% invested in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG). Ing Groep Nv has invested 0.01% in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG). First Washington Corporation invested in 16,475 shares or 0.85% of the stock. Tower Bridge Advsr invested in 2,400 shares. Franklin Resource holds 0.06% or 1.02M shares in its portfolio. Samlyn Ltd reported 237,094 shares or 0.57% of all its holdings. Whittier Of Nevada accumulated 0.02% or 2,983 shares. Eaton Vance Management invested in 0.01% or 38,228 shares.

Since March 8, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $399,968 activity. Shares for $399,968 were bought by Stice Travis D. on Friday, August 9.