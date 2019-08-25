Argan (AGX) Share Value Declined While Boston Partners Has Upped Stake by $5.39 Million; Walthausen & Company Has Trimmed Stock Yard Bancorp (SYBT) Stake by $1.50 Million; Market Valuation Rose

Boston Partners increased its stake in Argan Inc (AGX) by 153.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Boston Partners bought 109,994 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.47% . The institutional investor held 181,773 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.08 million, up from 71,779 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Boston Partners who had been investing in Argan Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $603.45M market cap company. The stock decreased 1.63% or $0.64 during the last trading session, reaching $38.6. About 89,387 shares traded. Argan, Inc. (NYSE:AGX) has risen 7.02% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.02% the S&P500. Some Historical AGX News: 27/03/2018 Gemma Power Systems finalizes EPC Contract for a 475 MW Power Project in North Carolina; 11/04/2018 – ARGAN INC QTRLY SHR $0.45; 11/04/2018 – Argan Declares Dividend of 25c

Walthausen & Company decreased its stake in Stock Yard Bancorp Inc (SYBT) by 15.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Walthausen & Company sold 45,550 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.20% . The institutional investor held 247,633 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.37 million, down from 293,183 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Walthausen & Company who had been investing in Stock Yard Bancorp Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $797.73M market cap company. The stock decreased 3.04% or $1.1 during the last trading session, reaching $35.11. About 55,971 shares traded or 27.42% up from the average. Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBT) has risen 0.92% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.92% the S&P500.

More notable recent Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBT) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been More Bullish On eHealth, Inc. (EHTH) – Yahoo Finance” on May 09, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “Stock Yards Bancorp Announces That Clay Stinnett Will Become Chief Financial Officer of the Company as Nancy Davis Sets Retirement for April 30, 2019 – Business Wire” published on November 21, 2018, Businesswire.com published: “Stock Yards Bancorp Announces Three-for-Two Stock Split – Business Wire” on May 02, 2016. More interesting news about Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBT) were released by: Stockhouse.com and their article: “Stock Yards Bancorp Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend of $0.26 Per Common Share – Stockhouse” published on August 21, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. (SYBT) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for June 14, 2019 – Nasdaq” with publication date: June 13, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.18 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.01, from 1.17 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 7 investors sold SYBT shares while 33 reduced holdings. 13 funds opened positions while 34 raised stakes. 11.15 million shares or 1.03% less from 11.26 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sg Americas Secs Limited Liability Company has 0% invested in Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBT). First Allied Advisory owns 36,125 shares. Regions Corp stated it has 805 shares. Wells Fargo & Mn has 61,318 shares. 14,612 were reported by Aqr Limited Liability Com. 242,240 are owned by Renaissance Ltd Liability Com. Walthausen And Communications Limited Liability Corp owns 247,633 shares for 1.09% of their portfolio. Alliancebernstein L P, a New York-based fund reported 28,014 shares. Moreover, Zebra Mngmt Ltd Company has 0.13% invested in Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBT) for 7,101 shares. Wedge L Ltd Partnership Nc holds 0.03% or 90,386 shares in its portfolio. Retail Bank Of America De invested in 0% or 19,966 shares. Thb Asset Mgmt reported 0.12% stake. Financial Bank Of Montreal Can holds 0% or 4,243 shares in its portfolio. Spark Investment Mngmt Ltd Liability Co stated it has 9,700 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Manufacturers Life The holds 649,402 shares.

Since March 22, 2019, it had 48 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $145,520 activity. On Thursday, May 23 the insider Heitzman Donna L bought $3,127. 117 shares valued at $4,019 were bought by Bickel Paul J III on Tuesday, April 30. Schutte John bought $3,127 worth of stock. The insider TASMAN NORMAN bought $4,010. Brown J McCauley also bought $1,156 worth of Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBT) shares. 49 shares were bought by EDINGER CHARLES R III, worth $1,683 on Tuesday, April 30.

Walthausen & Company, which manages about $1.45B and $769.42 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Seaworld Entertainment Inc (NYSE:SEAS) by 63,120 shares to 458,899 shares, valued at $11.82M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in First Financial Bancorp (NASDAQ:FFBC) by 62,280 shares in the quarter, for a total of 302,804 shares, and has risen its stake in Meredith Corp (NYSE:MDP).

Analysts await Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBT) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $0.63 EPS, up 5.00% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.6 per share. SYBT’s profit will be $14.31M for 13.93 P/E if the $0.63 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.72 actual EPS reported by Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -12.50% negative EPS growth.