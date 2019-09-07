Argan (AGX) Position Upped by Shaker Investments Llc; Vanguard Group Position in Grainger W W (GWW) Trimmed by $363,000 as Stock Value Rose

Vanguard Group Inc decreased its stake in Grainger W W Inc (GWW) by 0.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Vanguard Group Inc sold 1,210 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.88% . The institutional investor held 5.88 million shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.77 billion, down from 5.88M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Vanguard Group Inc who had been investing in Grainger W W Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $15.01B market cap company. The stock increased 0.52% or $1.44 during the last trading session, reaching $278.22. About 294,998 shares traded. W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) has declined 13.50% since September 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.50% the S&P500. Some Historical GWW News: 25/04/2018 – Grainger’s Shareholders Elect 11 Directors And Other Meeting Highlights; 25/04/2018 – Grainger Increases Quarterly Dividend By 6.3 Percent; 16/04/2018 – W W Grainger Inc expected to post earnings of $3.43 a share – Earnings Preview; 19/04/2018 – WW Grainger 1Q EPS $4.07; 19/04/2018 – WW Grainger 1Q Net $231.5M; 02/04/2018 – W W GRAINGER INC GWW.N SAYS CFO RON JADIN TO RETIRE; 21/04/2018 – DJ WW Grainger Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (GWW); 15/05/2018 – JANA PARTNERS LLC DISSOLVES SOLE SHARE STAKE IN W W GRAINGER INC; 02/04/2018 – W.W. Grainger: Chief People Officer Joseph High to Retire; 25/04/2018 – W W GRAINGER INC GWW.N INCREASES QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND BY 6.3 PCT TO $1.36/SHR

Analysts await W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $4.50 earnings per share, up 7.40% or $0.31 from last year’s $4.19 per share. GWW’s profit will be $242.79 million for 15.46 P/E if the $4.50 EPS becomes a reality. After $4.64 actual earnings per share reported by W.W. Grainger, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.02% negative EPS growth.

Vanguard Group Inc, which manages about $2549.07 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Atara Biotherapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ATRA) by 62,873 shares to 2.88M shares, valued at $114.45 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Energy Fuels Inc (NYSEMKT:UUUU) by 357,865 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.92M shares, and has risen its stake in Tempur Sealy Intl Inc (NYSE:TPX).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.92 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.18, from 0.74 in 2018Q4.