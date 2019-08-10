Argan (AGX) Position Increased by Thomson Horstmann & Bryant Inc; P G & E Common (PCG) Shares Declined While Stonehill Capital Management Upped Position by $101.82 Million

Stonehill Capital Management Llc increased its stake in P G & E Corp Common (PCG) by 1089% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stonehill Capital Management Llc bought 5.99 million shares as the company’s stock declined 16.45% . The hedge fund held 6.54M shares of the power generation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $116.40 million, up from 550,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stonehill Capital Management Llc who had been investing in P G & E Corp Common for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.77B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.11% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $18.12. About 5.81 million shares traded. PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG) has declined 58.05% since August 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 58.05% the S&P500. Some Historical PCG News: 22/03/2018 – PG&E’S DIABLO CANYON 2 NUKE REACTOR RAISED TO 7% FROM 0%: NRC; 18/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – PG&E – 04/18/2018 07:19 PM; 03/05/2018 – Another Quarter of PG&E Profit Uncertainty Because of Wildfires; 31/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – PG&E – 03/31/2018 05:23 PM; 27/04/2018 – MOODY’S UPGRADES DATC PATH 15 AND DATC HOLDINGS PATH 15 ONE NOTCH; OUTLOOK STABLE; 16/04/2018 – CORRECTED (OFFICIAL)-PG&E CA Diablo Canyon 1 reactor remains at 50 pct power (April 13); 07/05/2018 – PG&E Expands Support for Oakland and Stockton Student Scholarships Through its Better Together: Investing in California’s Youth Program; 30/03/2018 – PG&E Proposes to Reduce Expected Customer Rate Increases Through Federal Tax Savings; 22/03/2018 – PG&E TO INSTALL MORE WEATHER STATIONS TO MONITOR FIRE THREAT; 25/05/2018 – PG&E TO REVIEW CAL FIRE’S REPORT TO UNDERSTAND AGENCY’S VIEWS

Thomson Horstmann & Bryant Inc increased its stake in Argan Inc (AGX) by 28.07% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Thomson Horstmann & Bryant Inc bought 48,686 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.47% . The institutional investor held 222,139 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.10 million, up from 173,453 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Thomson Horstmann & Bryant Inc who had been investing in Argan Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $615.64M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.05% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $39.38. About 71,549 shares traded. Argan, Inc. (NYSE:AGX) has risen 7.02% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.02% the S&P500. Some Historical AGX News: 22/04/2018 – DJ Argan Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AGX); 29/05/2018 – ARGAN SA ARGAN.PA SAYS CASINO CHOOSES ARGAN TO DEVELOP ITS NEW E-COMMERCE WAREHOUSE IN FLEURY-MEROGIS; 11/04/2018 – ARGAN INC – PROJECT BACKLOG WAS $379 MLN AS OF JANUARY 31, 2018, DOWN FROM $1.0 BLN AT END OF PRIOR YEAR; 11/04/2018 – ARGAN INC QTRLY SHR $0.45; 11/04/2018 – Argan Declares 25c Quarterly Div, a Change From Previous Practice of Annual Dividend; 11/04/2018 – Argan 4Q Rev $169.6M; 24/05/2018 – Gemma Power Systems, LLC Completes 475 MW Power Project in Ohio; 11/04/2018 – Argan Declares Dividend of 25c; 28/03/2018 – Argan Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 12/04/2018 – Argan Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.37 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.30, from 0.67 in 2018Q4.

Thomson Horstmann & Bryant Inc, which manages about $1.82 billion and $687.85M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Heritage Finl (NASDAQ:HFWA) by 29,112 shares to 382,929 shares, valued at $11.54 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Lemaitre Vascular Inc (NASDAQ:LMAT) by 12,196 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 377,781 shares, and cut its stake in Biospecifics Technologies (NASDAQ:BSTC).