Argan (AGX) Position Boosted by Thomson Horstmann & Bryant Inc; As Pioneer Nat Res Co (PXD) Stock Rose, Holder Argentiere Capital Ag Has Trimmed Position

Thomson Horstmann & Bryant Inc increased its stake in Argan Inc (AGX) by 28.07% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Thomson Horstmann & Bryant Inc bought 48,686 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.93% with the market. The institutional investor held 222,139 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.10 million, up from 173,453 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Thomson Horstmann & Bryant Inc who had been investing in Argan Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $648.03 million market cap company. The stock increased 1.33% or $0.53 during the last trading session, reaching $40.9. About 204,546 shares traded or 70.76% up from the average. Argan, Inc. (NYSE:AGX) has risen 25.57% since July 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.14% the S&P500. Some Historical AGX News: 24/05/2018 – Gemma Power Systems, LLC Completes 475 MW Power Project in Ohio; 11/04/2018 – ARGAN INC QTRLY SHR $0.45; 11/04/2018 – Argan 4Q Rev $169.6M

Argentiere Capital Ag decreased its stake in Pioneer Nat Res Co (PXD) by 12.12% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Argentiere Capital Ag sold 4,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.80% with the market. The hedge fund held 29,000 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.42M, down from 33,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Argentiere Capital Ag who had been investing in Pioneer Nat Res Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $24.34B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.01% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $145.54. About 564,852 shares traded. Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD) has declined 24.86% since July 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 29.29% the S&P500. Some Historical PXD News: 02/05/2018 – CNBC Wires: Pioneer Natural Resources: 1Q Earnings Snapshot; 13/03/2018 – PIONEER NATURAL RESOURCES – FIRE OCCURRED AT A COMPRESSOR STATION ON MARCH 6 IN PIONEER’S WEST PANHANDLE FIELD IN PANHANDLE REGION OF TEXAS; 07/05/2018 – Pioneer Natural at Morgan Stanley Conference Tomorrow; 27/03/2018 – PIONEER NATURAL PRESENTATION AT ENERGY CONFERENCE BEGINS; 02/05/2018 – PIONEER NATURAL 1Q ADJ EPS $1.66, EST. $1.50; 27/03/2018 – Pioneer Natural Expects Sale to Close During Second Quarter; 02/05/2018 – Pioneer Natural 1Q EPS $1.04; 27/03/2018 – PRESS RELEASE – PIONEER NATURAL RESOURCES COMPANY ANNOUNCES SALE OF SELECTED EAGLE FORD SHALE ACREAGE FOR $102 MILLION; 26/03/2018 – Pioneer Natural Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 03/05/2018 – PIONEER EXPECTS PERMIAN PRODUCTION TO GROW AS MUCH AS 24% 2018

Thomson Horstmann & Bryant Inc, which manages about $1.82 billion and $687.85 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Pcsb Financial Corp by 354,976 shares to 209,218 shares, valued at $4.09M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Bel Fuse Inc Cl B (NASDAQ:BELFB) by 31,845 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 165,619 shares, and cut its stake in Allied Motion Tech (NASDAQ:AMOT).

Analysts await Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD) to report earnings on August, 6 after the close. They expect $2.32 earnings per share, up 64.54% or $0.91 from last year’s $1.41 per share. PXD’s profit will be $387.93M for 15.68 P/E if the $2.32 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.83 actual earnings per share reported by Pioneer Natural Resources Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 26.78% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.37, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 48 investors sold PXD shares while 187 reduced holdings. 78 funds opened positions while 222 raised stakes. 144.67 million shares or 1.57% less from 146.98 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Royal Comml Bank Of Canada has 0.03% invested in Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD). Hsbc Plc has 0.03% invested in Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD). Landscape Mgmt Ltd Llc stated it has 3,041 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Moreover, Jones Fin Lllp has 0.01% invested in Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD) for 34,175 shares. Country Tru Retail Bank holds 1,119 shares. Axa has invested 0.06% of its portfolio in Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD). Delta Capital Management Ltd Liability Co has invested 3.03% in Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD). Stephens Mngmt Gp Ltd Co owns 19,755 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) invested in 43,073 shares or 0.06% of the stock. Calamos Wealth Management Ltd Liability Company holds 0.62% or 28,292 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Systems holds 0.09% or 224,252 shares. 959,927 were reported by Legal & General Grp Public Limited Liability. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Company reported 79,487 shares stake. Hite Hedge Asset Mngmt Ltd Llc reported 3,579 shares. Aqr Capital Management Limited Co stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD).

