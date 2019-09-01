Argan (AGX) Market Valuation Declined While Fairfax Financial Holdings LTD Can Has Trimmed Its Stake; Tortoise Investment Management Trimmed Blackrock Tax Municpal Bd Tr (BBN) Holding by $1.57 Million; Market Value Were Volatile

Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd Can decreased its stake in Argan Inc (AGX) by 14% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd Can sold 14,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.47% . The hedge fund held 86,000 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.29 million, down from 100,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd Can who had been investing in Argan Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $642.38M market cap company. The stock increased 4.66% or $1.84 during the last trading session, reaching $41.31. About 95,394 shares traded. Argan, Inc. (NYSE:AGX) has risen 7.02% since September 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.02% the S&P500. Some Historical AGX News: 11/04/2018 – Argan Declares Dividend of 25c; 11/04/2018 – ARGAN INC – PROJECT BACKLOG WAS $379 MLN AS OF JANUARY 31, 2018, DOWN FROM $1.0 BLN AT END OF PRIOR YEAR; 29/05/2018 – ARGAN SA ARGAN.PA SAYS CASINO CHOOSES ARGAN TO DEVELOP ITS NEW E-COMMERCE WAREHOUSE IN FLEURY-MEROGIS

Tortoise Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Blackrock Tax Municpal Bd Tr (BBN) by 85.46% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tortoise Investment Management Llc sold 71,197 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The institutional investor held 12,110 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $272,000, down from 83,307 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tortoise Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Blackrock Tax Municpal Bd Tr for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.45 billion market cap company. It closed at $25.25 lastly. It is down 0.00% since September 1, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.87 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.51, from 1.38 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 11 investors sold BBN shares while 20 reduced holdings. 9 funds opened positions while 18 raised stakes. 6.19 million shares or 7.67% less from 6.71 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Us Financial Bank De has invested 0% in BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust (NYSE:BBN). Bankshares Of Mellon Corporation has invested 0% in BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust (NYSE:BBN). Usca Ria Limited Liability holds 0.05% or 10,410 shares. Quantum Cap Management has 9,974 shares for 0.12% of their portfolio. Bancorporation Of America Corp De has 0% invested in BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust (NYSE:BBN) for 486,307 shares. Evergreen Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.03% or 13,746 shares. Wells Fargo And Mn holds 0% or 406,816 shares. Jefferies Gru Inc Limited has 93,446 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. S R Schill Assoc, Washington-based fund reported 14,430 shares. Private Advisor Ltd reported 63,034 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Stratos Wealth Prtnrs Ltd invested 0.02% in BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust (NYSE:BBN). Walter Keenan Financial Consulting Mi Adv, a Indiana-based fund reported 16,300 shares. Optimum invested 0% of its portfolio in BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust (NYSE:BBN). Longer Incorporated reported 3.47% of its portfolio in BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust (NYSE:BBN). 39,121 are owned by Raymond James Financial Advsr.

Tortoise Investment Management Llc, which manages about $469.58M and $382.28M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Schwab Strategic Tr (SCHO) by 8,471 shares to 21,855 shares, valued at $1.10M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Wisdomtree Tr (DGS) by 8,071 shares in the quarter, for a total of 69,252 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr (OEF).