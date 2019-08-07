Argan (AGX) Market Valuation Declined While Fairfax Financial Holdings LTD Can Has Trimmed by $686,000 Its Position; As Centene (CNC) Shares Rose, Shareholder Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Upped Its Stake

Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc increased its stake in Centene Corp (CNC) by 1521.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc bought 248,784 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.75% . The institutional investor held 265,134 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.08M, up from 16,350 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc who had been investing in Centene Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $20.25B market cap company. The stock increased 0.89% or $0.43 during the last trading session, reaching $48.95. About 6.03M shares traded. Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) has declined 19.49% since August 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.49% the S&P500. Some Historical CNC News: 09/05/2018 – Moody’s Rates Centene Escrow I Corporation Senior Notes Ba1; Outlook Stable; 02/04/2018 – CENTENE – AS PART OF REGULATORY APPROVAL PROCESS FOR FIDELIS CARE DEAL, IT IS EXPECTED THAT CO WILL ENTER UNDERTAKINGS WITH NY STATE DEPT. OF HEALTH; 24/04/2018 – Centene 1Q Net $338M; 22/05/2018 – Centene Awarded Statewide Medicaid Contract In Iowa; 24/04/2018 – Health insurer Centene cuts 2018 forecast after delays in closing Fidelis acquisition; 13/03/2018 – CENTENE CORP – RAVI IKA WILL CONTINUE IN HIS CURRENT ROLE AS CEO; 24/04/2018 – Centene cut its 2018 earnings per share forecast to a range of $6.75 to $7.15 from a prior estimate of $6.95 to $7.35 per share; 18/05/2018 – CENTENE – CONTRACT WILL BE ADMINISTERED BY COUNTY’S DEPARTMENT OF BEHAVIORAL HEALTH AND IS EXPECTED TO COMMENCE JULY 1, 2018; 02/04/2018 – CENTENE SEES CONTRIBUTING $340M TO NY STATE OVER 5-YR PERIOD; 15/03/2018 – Ex-Apple chief: Centene partnership with pharmacy start-up will drive better care with lower costs

Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd Can decreased its stake in Argan Inc (AGX) by 14% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd Can sold 14,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.47% . The hedge fund held 86,000 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.29 million, down from 100,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd Can who had been investing in Argan Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $594.69M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.83% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $38.04. About 62,476 shares traded. Argan, Inc. (NYSE:AGX) has risen 7.02% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.02% the S&P500. Some Historical AGX News: 11/04/2018 – Argan Declares Dividend of 25c; 11/04/2018 – ARGAN INC – PROJECT BACKLOG WAS $379 MLN AS OF JANUARY 31, 2018, DOWN FROM $1.0 BLN AT END OF PRIOR YEAR; 11/04/2018 – ARGAN INC QTRLY SHR $0.45; 24/05/2018 – Gemma Power Systems, LLC Completes 475 MW Power Project in Ohio; 11/04/2018 – Argan 4Q EPS 45c; 27/03/2018 Gemma Power Systems finalizes EPC Contract for a 475 MW Power Project in North Carolina; 03/04/2018 – ARGAN SA ARGAN.PA – CONFIRMS TARGET OF EUR 83 MLN RENTAL REVENUE IN 2018; 12/04/2018 – Argan Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 22/04/2018 – DJ Argan Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AGX); 11/04/2018 – Argan Declares 25c Quarterly Div, a Change From Previous Practice of Annual Dividend

Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc, which manages about $945.37M and $999.17 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vishay Intertechnology Inc (NYSE:VSH) by 20,850 shares to 96,300 shares, valued at $1.78M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Waste Management Inc (NYSE:WM) by 4,245 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 215,674 shares, and cut its stake in Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ).

Investors sentiment increased to 4.88 in 2019 Q1. Its up 3.88, from 1 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 62 investors sold CNC shares while 39 reduced holdings.

