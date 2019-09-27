Argan (AGX) Holder Investment Management Of Virginia Has Lifted Its Stake by $328,080 as Market Value Declined; Inphi (IPHI) Stake Has Boosted by Alexandria Capital Llc

Investment Management Of Virginia Llc increased its stake in Argan Inc. (AGX) by 4.73% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Investment Management Of Virginia Llc bought 8,202 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.47% . The institutional investor held 181,582 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.37M, up from 173,380 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Investment Management Of Virginia Llc who had been investing in Argan Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $614.86M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.13% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $39.33. About 90,116 shares traded. Argan, Inc. (NYSE:AGX) has risen 7.02% since September 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.02% the S&P500. Some Historical AGX News: 22/04/2018 – DJ Argan Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AGX); 28/03/2018 – Argan Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 11/04/2018 – Argan Declares 25c Quarterly Div, a Change From Previous Practice of Annual Dividend

Alexandria Capital Llc increased its stake in Inphi Corp (IPHI) by 19.3% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alexandria Capital Llc bought 7,308 shares as the company’s stock rose 25.94% . The institutional investor held 45,170 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.26M, up from 37,862 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alexandria Capital Llc who had been investing in Inphi Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.72B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.77% or $1.71 during the last trading session, reaching $59.95. About 901,220 shares traded. Inphi Corporation (NYSE:IPHI) has risen 88.51% since September 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 88.51% the S&P500. Some Historical IPHI News: 14/05/2018 – Westfield Capital Mgmt Co LP Exits Position in Inphi; 24/04/2018 – Inphi Sees 2Q Rev $67.3M-$71.3M; 22/05/2018 – Inphi Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 13/03/2018 – Inphi Announces Production Availability of 16nm Polaris PAM4 Platform for Hyperscale Cloud Deployments; 20/03/2018 – Inphi and Innovium Announce Multiple Industry-leading 100G-400G Data Center Solutions; 24/04/2018 – INPHI 1Q ADJ LOSS/SHR CONT OPS 5.0C, EST. LOSS/SHR 4.9C

Alexandria Capital Llc, which manages about $427.81M and $701.36 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Liberty Global Plc (NASDAQ:LBTYK) by 22,801 shares to 129,991 shares, valued at $3.45 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Anadarko Petroleum Corp Com (NYSE:APC) by 32,532 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 70,914 shares, and cut its stake in United Parcel Service Inc (NYSE:UPS).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.43 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.03, from 1.4 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 17 investors sold IPHI shares while 52 reduced holdings. 43 funds opened positions while 56 raised stakes. 45.63 million shares or 41.25% less from 77.68 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Tudor Invest Et Al invested in 0.15% or 108,005 shares. Comerica State Bank owns 0.01% invested in Inphi Corporation (NYSE:IPHI) for 18,443 shares. Capital Rech Global Investors owns 3.41M shares. Envestnet Asset Management Inc stated it has 11,688 shares. State Street accumulated 0% or 1.15M shares. Adage Capital Prtn Gp Lc owns 265,119 shares. Oberweis Asset Management has 100,370 shares for 0.91% of their portfolio. Tower Rech Capital Limited Liability Co (Trc) stated it has 200 shares or 0% of all its holdings. 160,062 were reported by Fuller Thaler Asset. Stifel owns 15,887 shares for 0% of their portfolio. The United Kingdom-based Hsbc Pcl has invested 0% in Inphi Corporation (NYSE:IPHI). 73,900 are owned by Swiss Fincl Bank. Sg Americas Securities Limited Company owns 2,368 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Jane Street Group Limited Company reported 20,657 shares. Quantbot LP stated it has 16,798 shares or 0.08% of all its holdings.

Investment Management Of Virginia Llc, which manages about $417.72 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Bb&T Corp. (NYSE:BBT) by 26,207 shares to 28,795 shares, valued at $1.42M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) by 28,695 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 92,040 shares, and cut its stake in American Express Co. (NYSE:AXP).