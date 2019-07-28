Argan (AGX) Holder Granite Point Capital Management LP Has Raised Its Stake by $980,000; As Apple (AAPL) Share Value Rose, Thomas Story & Son Has Lifted by $3.36 Million Its Position

Thomas Story & Son Llc increased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 314.34% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Thomas Story & Son Llc bought 17,760 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.19% with the market. The institutional investor held 23,410 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.45 million, up from 5,650 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Thomas Story & Son Llc who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $955.83 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.35% or $0.72 during the last trading session, reaching $207.74. About 17.62M shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 1.47% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.96% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 01/05/2018 – China is one of Apple’s most important and competitive markets, and one that has increasingly been in the geopolitical spotlight amid trade tensions with the U.S; 09/05/2018 – LiveXLive Launches OTT Streaming App On Roku, Amazon Fire TV And Apple TV Devices; 10/05/2018 – A card would be branded with Apple Pay, the technology giant’s mobile payments platform; 04/05/2018 – Tech Up as Buffett Doubles Down on Apple — Tech Roundup; 23/04/2018 – EU ANTITRUST REGULATORS OPEN INVESTIGATION INTO APPLE’S ACQUISITION OF MUSIC DISCOVERY COMPANY SHAZAM; 08/03/2018 – Compliance with Apple’s 60-hour work week fell to 94 percent of suppliers from 98 percent in 2016; 09/04/2018 – Lynn Torrent Joins Apple Leisure Group as Executive Vice President and President of Distribution; 02/05/2018 – NOVUS THERAPEUTICS HOLDER APPLE TREE CUT STAKE TO 8.1% VS ~9.4%; 20/04/2018 – GRAPHIC-Take Five: World markets themes for the week ahead; 15/05/2018 – APPALOOSA LP DISSOLVES SHARE STAKE IN APPLE INC – SEC FILING

Granite Point Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Argan Inc (AGX) by 100% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Granite Point Capital Management Lp bought 20,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.93% with the market. The hedge fund held 40,000 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.00 million, up from 20,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Granite Point Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Argan Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $646.28M market cap company. The stock increased 0.41% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $41.34. About 73,160 shares traded. Argan, Inc. (NYSE:AGX) has risen 25.57% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.14% the S&P500. Some Historical AGX News: 22/04/2018 – DJ Argan Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AGX); 11/04/2018 – ARGAN INC QTRLY SHR $0.45; 12/04/2018 – Argan Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 11/04/2018 – Argan Declares 25c Quarterly Div, a Change From Previous Practice of Annual Dividend; 11/04/2018 – Argan 4Q EPS 45c; 11/04/2018 – ARGAN INC – PROJECT BACKLOG WAS $379 MLN AS OF JANUARY 31, 2018, DOWN FROM $1.0 BLN AT END OF PRIOR YEAR; 27/03/2018 Gemma Power Systems finalizes EPC Contract for a 475 MW Power Project in North Carolina; 28/03/2018 – Argan Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 24/05/2018 – Gemma Power Systems, LLC Completes 475 MW Power Project in Ohio; 11/04/2018 – Argan 4Q Rev $169.6M

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 sale for $255,087 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 79 investors sold AAPL shares while 847 reduced holdings. 150 funds opened positions while 735 raised stakes. 2.60 billion shares or 8.28% less from 2.83 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Karpas Strategies Limited Liability Co has invested 0.12% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Stillwater Capital Advsrs Limited has 4.19% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 101,317 shares. Schwartz Investment Counsel Incorporated holds 0.04% or 3,480 shares in its portfolio. Twin Capital owns 330,927 shares for 3.1% of their portfolio. Matrix Asset Ny holds 1.19% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 36,625 shares. Bradley Foster Sargent Ct holds 420,155 shares or 2.79% of its portfolio. Teachers Retirement Systems Of The State Of Kentucky reported 953,859 shares stake. 94,179 are held by Bank. Kopp Inv Advsrs Limited Liability Corporation reported 7,336 shares. 109,479 are owned by Ftb. Westover Cap Advsr Lc accumulated 38,687 shares. Opus Invest Mngmt has 13,500 shares for 0.51% of their portfolio. Advisor Prns Limited Liability Com holds 3.56% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 145,961 shares. 1,263 were reported by Jmg Group. Naples Advsr Ltd Company accumulated 44,878 shares or 2.18% of the stock.

Granite Point Capital Management Lp, which manages about $1.03B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Iboxx Usd High Yield (Put) (HYG) by 443,100 shares to 106,900 shares, valued at $9.24 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Jianpu Technology Inc by 91,198 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 423,294 shares, and cut its stake in Tandem Diabetes Care Inc.