Argan (AGX) Holder First Trust Advisors LP Has Trimmed Its Holding by $3.08 Million; Presima Has Upped Position in Sl Green Rlty (SLG) by $1.63 Million

Presima Inc increased its stake in Sl Green Rlty Corp (SLG) by 13.97% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Presima Inc bought 18,300 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.18% . The institutional investor held 149,300 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.43M, up from 131,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Presima Inc who had been investing in Sl Green Rlty Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.45 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.33% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $78.23. About 796,949 shares traded. SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG) has declined 19.35% since August 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.35% the S&P500. Some Historical SLG News: 18/04/2018 – SL Green Realty 1Q Net $105.5M; 08/03/2018 SL GREEN REALTY CORP SLG.N : BARCLAYS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $103 FROM $102; 18/04/2018 – SL Green Realty 1Q FFO $1.66/Shr; 23/04/2018 – DJ SL Green Realty Corp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SLG); 10/05/2018 – SL Green to Sell Fee Interest at 635 Madison Avenue for $151M; 25/04/2018 – SL Green signs law firm to One Vanderbilt tower in New York; 19/04/2018 – SLG DURELS: JPM OPTING TO REBUILD AT 270 PARK HELPS VANDERBILT; 18/04/2018 – SL Green Realty’s Profit Gets Boost from Real Estate Sales, Revenue Drops; 19/04/2018 – SL GREEN VP OF LEASING STEVE DURELS SPEAKS ON CONFERENCE CALL; 10/05/2018 – Real Deal NY: iStar buying fee interest at 635 Madison from SL Green

First Trust Advisors Lp decreased its stake in Argan Inc (AGX) by 56.74% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Trust Advisors Lp sold 62,894 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.47% . The institutional investor held 47,959 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.40M, down from 110,853 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Trust Advisors Lp who had been investing in Argan Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $614.86 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.43% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $39.33. About 87,007 shares traded. Argan, Inc. (NYSE:AGX) has risen 7.02% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.02% the S&P500. Some Historical AGX News: 12/04/2018 – Argan Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 24/05/2018 – Gemma Power Systems, LLC Completes 475 MW Power Project in Ohio; 11/04/2018 – ARGAN INC – PROJECT BACKLOG WAS $379 MLN AS OF JANUARY 31, 2018, DOWN FROM $1.0 BLN AT END OF PRIOR YEAR; 11/04/2018 – Argan Declares 25c Quarterly Div, a Change From Previous Practice of Annual Dividend; 29/05/2018 – ARGAN SA ARGAN.PA SAYS CASINO CHOOSES ARGAN TO DEVELOP ITS NEW E-COMMERCE WAREHOUSE IN FLEURY-MEROGIS; 11/04/2018 – Argan Declares Dividend of 25c; 11/04/2018 – Argan 4Q Rev $169.6M; 11/04/2018 – Argan 4Q EPS 45c; 22/04/2018 – DJ Argan Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AGX); 28/03/2018 – Argan Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Presima Inc, which manages about $1.11 billion and $726.14 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Healthcare Tr Amer Inc (NYSE:HTA) by 132,833 shares to 1.25M shares, valued at $35.82 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Welltower Inc by 54,800 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 562,100 shares, and cut its stake in Healthcare Rlty Tr (NYSE:HR).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.9 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.07, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 26 investors sold SLG shares while 118 reduced holdings. 38 funds opened positions while 91 raised stakes. 78.55 million shares or 1.47% less from 79.72 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Axa owns 0% invested in SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG) for 4,173 shares. Moreover, New Mexico Educational Retirement Board has 0.03% invested in SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG) for 7,100 shares. Earnest Limited Liability Company owns 52 shares. Intact Investment Mngmt has 0.08% invested in SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG) for 24,000 shares. Comerica National Bank invested in 0.03% or 37,761 shares. New York-based Oppenheimer Incorporated has invested 0.05% in SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG). Davis Selected Advisers invested in 71,440 shares or 0.03% of the stock. State Street stated it has 0.04% of its portfolio in SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG). Fifth Third Bank & Trust reported 8,038 shares stake. Capital Fund Mgmt Sa stated it has 4,084 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Loeb Prtnrs reported 150 shares. M&T Commercial Bank Corporation owns 4,255 shares. Boothbay Fund Management Limited Liability Corporation reported 9,361 shares. First Republic Invest Mngmt reported 0% in SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG). Spirit Of America Corp has invested 0.19% in SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG).

