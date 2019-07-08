Arga Investment Management LP Upped Its Nxp Semiconductors Nv (NXPI) Position; WSFS Financial (WSFS)’s Sentiment Is 2.83

Arga Investment Management Lp increased Nxp Semiconductors Nv (NXPI) stake by 6.03% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Arga Investment Management Lp acquired 19,259 shares as Nxp Semiconductors Nv (NXPI)’s stock rose 9.02%. The Arga Investment Management Lp holds 338,409 shares with $29.91 million value, up from 319,150 last quarter. Nxp Semiconductors Nv now has $27.39 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.51% or $0.49 during the last trading session, reaching $96.04. About 782,239 shares traded. NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NASDAQ:NXPI) has declined 9.54% since July 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.97% the S&P500. Some Historical NXPI News: 14/03/2018 – QUALCOMM MAY BE ABLE TO GET NXPI MOFCOM OK NEXT MONTH: DEALREP; 06/04/2018 – Could China Scuttle Qualcomm’s $44 Billion NXP Deal? — Heard on the Street; 27/04/2018 – QUALCOMM EXTENDS NXP TENDER OFFER TO 5 PM ET ON MAY 11; 12/03/2018 – TRUMP ISSUES ORDER SAYING BROADCOM’S PROPOSED TAKEOVER OF QUALCOMM IS PROHIBITED; 19/04/2018 – Qualcomm Sets New Date for NXP Deal as China Seeks Concessions; 30/04/2018 – Fidelity Select Electronics Adds NXP Semi, Buys More Nvidia; 18/04/2018 – China Commerce Ministry: Reviewing Deal Between Qualcomm, NXP Semiconductors; 03/05/2018 – NXP Semi’s Post-Earnings Plunge Highlights U.S.-China Trade Risk; 12/03/2018 – TRUMP ORDER SAYS ALL 15 CANDIDATE DIRECTORS PROPOSED BY BROADCOM ARE DISQUALIFIED FOR QUALCOMM BOARD; 02/05/2018 – NXP SEMI 1Q EPS 17C

WSFS Financial Corp (WSFS) investors sentiment increased to 2.83 in Q1 2019. It’s up 1.78, from 1.05 in 2018Q4. The ratio has improved, as 113 active investment managers started new or increased holdings, while 40 sold and decreased their stock positions in WSFS Financial Corp. The active investment managers in our database now hold: 40.19 million shares, up from 25.52 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of active investment managers holding WSFS Financial Corp in top ten holdings was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 6 Reduced: 34 Increased: 64 New Position: 49.

Arga Investment Management Lp decreased Cl C stake by 71,500 shares to 191,754 valued at $3.73 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Conduent Inc stake by 31,650 shares and now owns 245,912 shares. Renaissancere Holdings Ltd (NYSE:RNR) was reduced too.

Among 6 analysts covering NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. NXP Semiconductors had 10 analyst reports since January 17, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NASDAQ:NXPI) has “Overweight” rating given on Tuesday, April 9 by PiperJaffray. The firm has “Hold” rating by Stifel Nicolaus given on Wednesday, June 5. Morgan Stanley upgraded the shares of NXPI in report on Wednesday, June 12 to “Overweight” rating. On Thursday, March 14 the stock rating was maintained by Deutsche Bank with “Buy”. The stock of NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NASDAQ:NXPI) earned “Neutral” rating by Mizuho on Friday, February 8. The company was upgraded on Thursday, January 17 by Nomura. The firm has “Neutral” rating given on Wednesday, May 1 by Mizuho.

WSFS Financial Corporation operates as the thrift holding firm for the Wilmington Savings Fund Society, FSB that provides various banking services in the United States. The company has market cap of $2.24 billion. It operates through three divisions: WSFS Bank, Cash Connect, and Wealth Management. It has a 12.91 P/E ratio. The firm offers various deposit products, including savings accounts, demand deposits, interest-bearing demand deposits, money market deposit accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as jumbo certificates of deposit.

Swift Run Capital Management Llc holds 3.01% of its portfolio in WSFS Financial Corporation for 84,616 shares. Endeavour Capital Advisors Inc owns 384,662 shares or 2.61% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Skyline Asset Management Lp has 1.71% invested in the company for 260,100 shares. The Pennsylvania-based Penn Capital Management Co Inc has invested 0.72% in the stock. Corbyn Investment Management Inc Md, a Maryland-based fund reported 36,726 shares.

The stock decreased 0.99% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $41.97. About 104,556 shares traded. WSFS Financial Corporation (WSFS) has declined 18.47% since July 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.90% the S&P500. Some Historical WSFS News: 19/04/2018 – Photo Release — WSFS Bank Amplifies Team that Oversees its Retail Office Network; 23/04/2018 – WSFS Financial Boosts Di; 08/05/2018 – WSFS Financial Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 21/04/2018 – DJ WSFS Financial Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (WSFS); 26/04/2018 – Photo Release — WSFS Names Arthur J. Bacci Executive Vice President and Chief Wealth Officer; 23/04/2018 – WSFS Financial 1Q Net $37.4M; 23/04/2018 – WSFS FINANCIAL 1Q CORE EPS $1.16, EST. 76C; 23/04/2018 – WSFS Financial Raises Dividend to 11c Vs. 9c; 23/04/2018 – WSFS Financial 4Q Includes 4c/Shr Gain for Fraud Recover; 23/04/2018 – WSFS FINANCIAL 1Q NET INTEREST INCOME $57.7M