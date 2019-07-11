Arga Investment Management LP Upped By $1.59 Million Its Sasol LTD (SSL) Holding; MARIJUANA COMPANY OF AMERICA (MCOA) Sellers Increased By 109.69% Their Shorts

Arga Investment Management Lp increased Sasol Ltd (SSL) stake by 17.98% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Arga Investment Management Lp acquired 52,950 shares as Sasol Ltd (SSL)’s stock rose 5.04%. The Arga Investment Management Lp holds 347,391 shares with $10.75 million value, up from 294,441 last quarter. Sasol Ltd now has $14.92B valuation. The stock increased 1.23% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $23.94. About 246,693 shares traded. Sasol Limited (NYSE:SSL) has declined 18.21% since July 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.64% the S&P500. Some Historical SSL News: 15/03/2018 – SASOL INZALO SAYS NO CASH DIV DECLARED FOR PERIOD ENDED DEC. 31; 15/03/2018 – SASOL INZALO PUBLIC LTD (RF) SIPBEEJ.J – NO CASH DIVIDEND BE DECLARED FOR PERIOD ENDED 31 DECEMBER 2017; 27/03/2018 – Sasol Limited Dealings In Securities By The Company Secretary Of Sasol And A Director Of Major Subsidiaries Of Sasol; 21/05/2018 – AYO TECHNOLOGY SOLUTIONS LTD AYOJ.J -DEAL IN ORDER FOR AYO TECHNOLOGY TO PROVIDE AND MANAGE A SET OF PRODUCTS AND SERVICES TO SASOL; 28/05/2018 – Union may strike over black employees’ share plan at S.Africa’s Sasol -state mediator; 17/05/2018 – Performance Contractors at Work on $7.8 Billion in Chemical Projects, Focused on Gulf Coast, an Industrial Info News Alert; 15/03/2018 – Sasol Limited Dealings In Securities By A Director Of Sasol; 12/03/2018 – SASOL SAYS PACT LONG-TERM MARKETING PACT FOR ETHYLENE GLYCOLS; 19/04/2018 – SASOL SAYS LAKE CHARLES PROJECT 85% COMPLETE AT MARCH 31; 19/04/2018 – SASOL LTD – REMAIN ON TRACK TO ACHIEVE THE UPPER END OF MARKET GUIDANCE FOR GAS PRODUCTION OF 114 – 118 BSCF

MARIJUANA COMPANY OF AMERICA INC (OTCMKTS:MCOA) had an increase of 109.69% in short interest. MCOA’s SI was 114,700 shares in July as released by FINRA. Its up 109.69% from 54,700 shares previously. The stock increased 7.69% or $0.0006 during the last trading session, reaching $0.0084. About 11.46 million shares traded or 27.40% up from the average. Marijuana Company of America, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MCOA) has 0.00% since July 11, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500.

Marijuana Company of America, Inc., a cannabis and hemp company, engages in the marketing, sale, and delivery of medical marijuana in the United States and internationally. The company has market cap of $23.61 million. The firm offers hemp solutions for health and beauty, and a range of accessories and clothing derived from hemp under the HempSmart brand name. It currently has negative earnings. It also offers its products through hempSMART.com.

