Arga Investment Management LP Trimmed Infosys LTD (INFY) Stake; Salient Capital Advisors Has Cut By $12.16 Million Its Phillips 66 Partners LP (PSXP) Holding

Salient Capital Advisors Llc decreased Phillips 66 Partners Lp (PSXP) stake by 14.99% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Salient Capital Advisors Llc sold 248,203 shares as Phillips 66 Partners Lp (PSXP)’s stock rose 5.32%. The Salient Capital Advisors Llc holds 1.41M shares with $69.44 million value, down from 1.66M last quarter. Phillips 66 Partners Lp now has $13.12 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.43% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $58.05. About 557,950 shares traded or 35.96% up from the average. Phillips 66 Partners LP (NYSE:PSXP) has declined 2.06% since September 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.06% the S&P500. Some Historical PSXP News: 24/04/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 PARTNERS LP – GRAY OAK PIPELINE SECOND OPEN SEASON WILL COMMENCE AT 3 P.M. CDT ON APRIL 26, 2018; 24/04/2018 – BUCKEYE PARTNERS FORMED JV WITH PHILLIPS 66 PARTNERS, ANDEAVOR; 03/05/2018 – New Research: Key Drivers of Growth for Hospitality Properties Trust, Shell Midstream Partners, Archrock, Phillips 66 Partners; 27/04/2018 – Phillips 66 Partners 1Q Adjusted Ebitda $247M; 24/04/2018 – BUCKEYE PARTNERS LP – CO WILL OWN A 50% INTEREST IN NEWLY FORMED JOINT VENTURE AND PHILLIPS 66 PARTNERS AND ANDEAVOR WILL EACH OWN A 25% INTEREST; 19/04/2018 – DJ Phillips 66 Partners LP, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PSXP); 27/04/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 PARTNERS LP – WILL CONTINUE TO FUND ORGANIC PROJECTS IN 2018 WITH CASH ON HAND, DEBT CAPACITY AND SELECTIVE USE OF ATM PROGRAM; 24/04/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 PARTNERS TO CONSTRUCT WEST TEXAS CRUDE OIL PIPELINE; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Mega Cap Adds Pfizer, Exits Phillips 66; 22/05/2018 – Dennis K Burke Becomes Northeast Distributor for Phillips 66/Kendall Lubricants

Arga Investment Management Lp decreased Infosys Ltd (INFY) stake by 87.04% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Arga Investment Management Lp sold 70,850 shares as Infosys Ltd (INFY)’s stock rose 5.11%. The Arga Investment Management Lp holds 10,550 shares with $113,000 value, down from 81,400 last quarter. Infosys Ltd now has $48.92B valuation. The stock decreased 0.68% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $11.68. About 7.84M shares traded. Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY) has risen 14.16% since September 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.16% the S&P500. Some Historical INFY News: 15/05/2018 – Harris Associates Adds Regeneron, Exits Infosys, Cuts GE: 13F; 13/04/2018 – INFOSYS TO PAY INR10 AS SPECIAL DIVIDEND; 08/03/2018 – INFOSYS SAYS CO. NOT NAMED BY CBI IN FIRST INFORMATION REPORT; 30/05/2018 – INFOSYS LTD INFY.NS – CONCLUDED ACQUISITION FOR CONSIDERATION OF ABOUT $75 MLN; 13/04/2018 – Infosys Full-Year Revenue Guidance Matches Estimate: TOPLive; 22/03/2018 – INFOSYS LTD INFY.NS SAYS INVESTMENT IS EXPECTED TO BE COMPLETED BY APRIL 6; 05/03/2018 – Infosys Selected by Allison Transmission to Provide Next-Generation Infrastructure Management Services; 04/05/2018 – Infosys Limited – Disclosures; 13/04/2018 – INFOSYS TO ACQUIRE WONGDOODY FOR UP TO $75M; 13/04/2018 – INFOSYS LTD INFY.NS – APPOINTS KIRAN MAZUMDAR SHAW AS LEAD INDEPENDENT DIRECTOR OF BOARD

Analysts await Phillips 66 Partners LP (NYSE:PSXP) to report earnings on October, 25. They expect $0.96 earnings per share, down 12.73% or $0.14 from last year’s $1.1 per share. PSXP’s profit will be $216.91 million for 15.12 P/E if the $0.96 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.15 actual earnings per share reported by Phillips 66 Partners LP for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -16.52% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.03 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.51, from 1.54 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 14 investors sold PSXP shares while 46 reduced holdings. 19 funds opened positions while 43 raised stakes. 46.71 million shares or 1.36% less from 47.35 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Natl Bank Of America De invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Phillips 66 Partners LP (NYSE:PSXP). Heritage Wealth Advisors stated it has 0% in Phillips 66 Partners LP (NYSE:PSXP). Ameriprise owns 0% invested in Phillips 66 Partners LP (NYSE:PSXP) for 5,243 shares. 13,631 are held by Neuberger Berman Grp Ltd Liability. Tiedemann Advsrs Ltd Liability Corporation holds 387,805 shares or 0.96% of its portfolio. Tower Ltd Liability (Trc) invested in 0% or 309 shares. State Of Wisconsin Board accumulated 62,591 shares. Moreover, Blair William & Il has 0.02% invested in Phillips 66 Partners LP (NYSE:PSXP). First Trust LP accumulated 0.01% or 83,246 shares. 10,040 were accumulated by Lpl Financial Limited Liability Corp. Leuthold Limited Liability reported 5,903 shares stake. First Republic Inv invested in 27,577 shares. Castleark Ltd holds 125,699 shares or 0.24% of its portfolio. Advisory Svcs Lc holds 0% or 226 shares in its portfolio. Blackrock holds 0% or 225,212 shares.

Since May 24, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 0 insider sales for $518,636 activity. 613 shares were bought by Bairrington Phillip David, worth $31,944. 2,651 shares were bought by Mitchell Kevin J, worth $130,283.

Among 2 analysts covering Phillips 66 Partners (NYSE:PSXP), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Phillips 66 Partners has $6200 highest and $5600 lowest target. $59’s average target is 1.64% above currents $58.05 stock price. Phillips 66 Partners had 6 analyst reports since March 21, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Bank of America maintained Phillips 66 Partners LP (NYSE:PSXP) rating on Tuesday, September 10. Bank of America has “Buy” rating and $6200 target.

Salient Capital Advisors Llc increased Targa Res Corp (NYSE:TRGP) stake by 119,009 shares to 5.28 million valued at $207.28 million in 2019Q2. It also upped Western Midstream Partners L stake by 10,149 shares and now owns 2.86 million shares. Equitrans Midstream Corporat was raised too.

Analysts await Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $0.14 earnings per share, up 7.69% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.13 per share. INFY’s profit will be $586.31 million for 20.86 P/E if the $0.14 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.13 actual earnings per share reported by Infosys Limited for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 7.69% EPS growth.