Arga Investment Management LP Trimmed Holding in Newmont Mining (NEM) by $1.23 Million; Comcast Cl A (CMCSA) Holder Yacktman Asset Management LP Lowered Its Holding as Shares Declined

Yacktman Asset Management Lp decreased its stake in Comcast Cl A (CMCSA) by 0.82% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Yacktman Asset Management Lp sold 15,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.58% . The hedge fund held 1.87M shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $74.66M, down from 1.88M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Yacktman Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Comcast Cl A for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $192.57 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.51% or $1.09 during the last trading session, reaching $42.37. About 18.32 million shares traded. Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) has risen 21.74% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.74% the S&P500. Some Historical CMCSA News: 23/05/2018 – Comcast in `advanced stages of preparing’ Fox bid; 21/05/2018 – SKY PLC SKYB.L – RESPONSE TO DCMS ANNOUNCEMENT ON COMCAST OFFER; 02/05/2018 – Sky, subject of Fox-Comcast bidding war, loses key soccer rights; 03/05/2018 – NBC10 Philadelphia: Sources tell NBC News that federal authorities obtained a warrant to wiretap former Trump attorney Michael; 18/04/2018 – More Than 40 Boys & Girls Clubs Nationwide To Benefit From 17th Annual Comcast Cares Day; 21/05/2018 – U.K. Clears Way for Comcast’s Sky Bid as Race Tightens With Fox; 11/04/2018 – CNBC: BREAKING: House Speaker Paul Ryan won’t run for re-election – NBC News; 25/04/2018 – COMCAST OFFERS GBP12.50 IN CASH FOR EACH SKY SHARE; 21/05/2018 – Semtech and Comcast’s machineQ Sponsor City lnnovate to Foster Development of Smart Cities; 21/05/2018 – UK likely to clear way for Comcast to bid for Sky

Arga Investment Management Lp decreased its stake in Newmont Mining Corp (NEM) by 44.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Arga Investment Management Lp sold 35,150 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.45% . The institutional investor held 43,725 shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.56M, down from 78,875 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Arga Investment Management Lp who had been investing in Newmont Mining Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $31.13B market cap company. The stock increased 0.82% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $37.97. About 10.66 million shares traded or 18.04% up from the average. Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM) has risen 1.91% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.91% the S&P500. Some Historical NEM News: 23/03/2018 – Newmont Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 28/03/2018 – NEWMONT MINING CORP NEM.N : BMO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $46 FROM $43; 14/05/2018 – Newmont Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 29/05/2018 – Newmont Mining To Sell Royalty Portfolio to Maverix Metals; 09/04/2018 – Lydian Terminates Newmont Royalty Agreement and Elects Fixed Payment Option; 26/04/2018 – NEWMONT MINING CORP – COPPER AISC REMAINS UNCHANGED AT BETWEEN $2.00 AND $2.20 PER POUND IN 2018; 26/04/2018 – Newmont Mining 1Q Profit Soars; 29/05/2018 – NEWMONT FORMS NEW PARTNERSHIP WITH MAVERIX METALS; 26/04/2018 – AGNICO EAGLE MINES – UNDER NEWMONT DEAL, COMPANY WILL RECEIVE A CASH PAYMENT OF $35 MILLION; 26/04/2018 – PRECIOUS-Gold stays near 5-wk lows, set for biggest weekly fall in 4

Investors sentiment increased to 1.18 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.06, from 1.12 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 69 investors sold CMCSA shares while 452 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 490 raised stakes. 3.63 billion shares or 0.18% less from 3.64 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Guyasuta Investment holds 432,885 shares or 1.93% of its portfolio. Oak Ridge Ltd Llc reported 275,660 shares stake. Atria Lc stated it has 0.14% in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA). Raymond James Financial Inc accumulated 692,927 shares. Cullinan Assoc holds 0.66% or 221,215 shares in its portfolio. Massachusetts-based Wilkins Counsel has invested 0.35% in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA). Rafferty Asset Limited Liability Corporation holds 56,316 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Madison Holdg holds 0.6% or 822,062 shares. New England Research & Mgmt Incorporated reported 6,646 shares. Quinn Opportunity Prns Limited Company reported 1.86M shares. Adage Capital Prtn Ltd has 0.63% invested in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) for 6.27 million shares. Stone Ridge Asset Lc stated it has 1.68% in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA). Tower Research Ltd (Trc) stated it has 0.19% in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA). Welch And Forbes Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.81% in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA). Clear Harbor Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Co holds 0.11% or 13,478 shares.

Analysts await Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.76 earnings per share, up 16.92% or $0.11 from last year’s $0.65 per share. CMCSA’s profit will be $3.45B for 13.94 P/E if the $0.76 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.78 actual earnings per share reported by Comcast Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.56% negative EPS growth.

Yacktman Asset Management Lp, which manages about $30.82 billion and $8.09 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) by 18,715 shares to 2.02 million shares, valued at $97.69 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Amerco (NASDAQ:UHAL) by 12,716 shares in the quarter, for a total of 178,495 shares, and has risen its stake in Micron Technology Inc (NASDAQ:MU).

Arga Investment Management Lp, which manages about $2.25B and $667.42M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Gilead Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:GILD) by 5,975 shares to 42,104 shares, valued at $2.74M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Nxp Semiconductors Nv (NASDAQ:NXPI) by 19,259 shares in the quarter, for a total of 338,409 shares, and has risen its stake in Cognizant Tech Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH).

