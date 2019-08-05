Arga Investment Management LP Trimmed Advance Auto Parts (AAP) Holding by $692,750 as Valuation Declined; Prothena Plc (PRTA) Stake Held by Tang Capital Management Llc

Arga Investment Management Lp decreased its stake in Advance Auto Parts Inc (AAP) by 46.05% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Arga Investment Management Lp sold 4,075 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.05% . The institutional investor held 4,775 shares of the other specialty stores company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $814,000, down from 8,850 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Arga Investment Management Lp who had been investing in Advance Auto Parts Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $10.35B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.76% or $5.48 during the last trading session, reaching $140.3. About 632,398 shares traded. Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) has risen 7.08% since August 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.08% the S&P500. Some Historical AAP News: 02/04/2018 – ADVANCE AUTO PARTS INC – COMPANY REAFFIRMS FULL-YEAR GUIDANCE; 22/05/2018 – Advance Auto Parts 1Q Net $136.7M; 22/05/2018 – Advance Auto Parts 1Q Gross Profit Margin Up 32 Basis Points; 21/04/2018 – DJ Advance Auto Parts Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AAP); 02/04/2018 – ADVANCE AUTO PARTS SAYS JEFF SHEPHERD WILL SERVE AS INTERIM CFO; 22/05/2018 – Advance Auto Parts 1Q EPS $1.84; 02/04/2018 – Advance Auto Parts Reaffirms Full-Year Guidance; 02/04/2018 – Advance Auto Parts CFO Tom Okray to Leave; 29/03/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of a Class Action Filed on Behalf of Advance Auto Parts, Inc. Shareholders and a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of April 9, 2018 (AAP); 22/05/2018 – Advance Auto Parts Profit Rises

Tang Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Prothena Corp Plc (PRTA) by 580.16% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tang Capital Management Llc bought 276,213 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.42% . The hedge fund held 323,823 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.93 million, up from 47,610 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tang Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Prothena Corp Plc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $349.61 million market cap company. The stock decreased 2.88% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $8.77. About 77,763 shares traded. Prothena Corporation plc (NASDAQ:PRTA) has declined 36.28% since August 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 36.28% the S&P500. Some Historical PRTA News: 29/03/2018 – PROTHENA CORP PLC FILES TO SAY IT HAS RAISED $50 MLN IN EQUITY FINANCING – SEC FILING; 08/05/2018 – PROTHENA 1Q LOSS/SHR $1.26, EST. LOSS/SHR 96C; 23/04/2018 – Have to give $PRTA CEO credit for calling it straight on NEOD001. It’s muerto. I got a preview of today’s decision; 23/04/2018 – Neil Woodford with an iron grip on his $PRTA bag “The company has options”. @woodfordfunds: When it comes to biotech investing, if you were a horse, they’d shoot you; 20/03/2018 – PROTHENA CORPORATION PLC PRTA.O : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $86 FROM $83; 25/05/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Notifies Investors of an Investigation Concerning Possible Violations of Federal Securities Laws by; 24/05/2018 – Prothena To Lay Off More Than Half Its Staff As Part Of Reorganization — MarketWatch; 23/04/2018 – Prothena scraps lead drug following mid-stage study failure; 08/05/2018 – Prothena 1Q Loss/Shr $1.26; 24/05/2018 – Prothena to Concentrate Resources Around Neuroscience Research, Discovery and Early Development Expertise

More notable recent Prothena Corporation plc (NASDAQ:PRTA) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Prothena Reports First Quarter 2019 Financial Results and Provides R&D Update – GlobeNewswire” on May 07, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “The Week Ahead In Biotech: Conferences, PDUFA Dates And Clinical Trials – Benzinga” published on February 10, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Here is What Hedge Funds Think About Antares Pharma Inc (ATRS) – Yahoo Finance” on June 26, 2019. More interesting news about Prothena Corporation plc (NASDAQ:PRTA) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Prothena Announces Appointment of Paula K. Cobb to its Board of Directors – GlobeNewswire” published on July 01, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “The Daily Biotech Pulse: Osmotica Flies, Catalyst Plummets, GW Pharma On Track To File For Expanded Use Of Epidiolex – Benzinga” with publication date: May 07, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.97 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.88, from 1.09 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 6 investors sold PRTA shares while 24 reduced holdings. 29 funds opened positions while 30 raised stakes. 27.20 million shares or 1.36% less from 27.58 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Acadian Asset Mgmt Limited Com holds 52,168 shares or 0% of its portfolio. United Kingdom-based Legal & General Group Pcl has invested 0% in Prothena Corporation plc (NASDAQ:PRTA). Hbk Investments Limited Partnership reported 15,000 shares stake. Boothbay Fund Mngmt Limited Liability owns 20,000 shares. Moreover, Qs Investors Ltd has 0% invested in Prothena Corporation plc (NASDAQ:PRTA). Hap Trading Limited Liability Company reported 458,644 shares or 0.5% of all its holdings. Kerrisdale Advisers Ltd Llc reported 61,640 shares stake. Citigroup holds 0% or 38,830 shares in its portfolio. Covington Mgmt reported 0% in Prothena Corporation plc (NASDAQ:PRTA). Invesco Limited reported 62,327 shares stake. Daiwa Gp reported 0% in Prothena Corporation plc (NASDAQ:PRTA). Deutsche National Bank & Trust Ag accumulated 0% or 277,998 shares. Ameriprise accumulated 28,336 shares. California State Teachers Retirement invested 0% of its portfolio in Prothena Corporation plc (NASDAQ:PRTA). Wellington Group Incorporated Llp holds 0% in Prothena Corporation plc (NASDAQ:PRTA) or 1.20M shares.

Arga Investment Management Lp, which manages about $2.25B and $667.42M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Sasol Ltd (NYSE:SSL) by 52,950 shares to 347,391 shares, valued at $10.75M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Nxp Semiconductors Nv (NASDAQ:NXPI) by 19,259 shares in the quarter, for a total of 338,409 shares, and has risen its stake in Cognizant Tech Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.98 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.20, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 51 investors sold AAP shares while 151 reduced holdings. 66 funds opened positions while 131 raised stakes. 68.39 million shares or 4.87% less from 71.89 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Pinebridge LP holds 607 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Moreover, Geode Capital Management Ltd Liability Corporation has 0.05% invested in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP). 2,803 are held by Hexavest. Arizona State Retirement Systems invested in 42,999 shares or 0.09% of the stock. Argent Cap Management Limited Liability Corporation invested in 0.04% or 6,090 shares. Scopus Asset Mngmt Lp reported 1.5% in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP). 308,947 were accumulated by Deutsche National Bank Ag. Fuller & Thaler Asset Mgmt stated it has 1,000 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Cambiar Investors Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 27,382 shares. Products Prtn Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 50,615 shares. Jlb & has 1,551 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. Canada Pension Plan Board owns 245,307 shares or 0.08% of their US portfolio. Tributary Cap Mngmt Limited Liability Com holds 0.19% of its portfolio in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) for 15,300 shares. New York State Common Retirement Fund stated it has 0.03% in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP). Blackrock accumulated 4.97M shares.

More notable recent Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “Advance Auto Parts Names Andrew Page Controller and Chief Accounting Officer – Business Wire” on May 08, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “Why Advance Auto Parts Stock Climbed 11% in November – The Motley Fool” published on December 05, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “Advance Auto Parts Whiffs Again – Seeking Alpha” on February 23, 2018. More interesting news about Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “See what the IHS Markit Score report has to say about Advance Auto Parts Inc. – Yahoo Finance” published on June 11, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Who Has Been Buying Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) Shares? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 11, 2019.