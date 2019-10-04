Arga Investment Management LP Raised Silicon Motion Technol (SIMO) Position; Treecom (TREE) Has 1.13 Sentiment

Treecom Inc (TREE) investors sentiment decreased to 1.13 in Q2 2019. It’s down -0.13, from 1.26 in 2019Q1. The ratio is negative, as 106 investment managers increased and started new holdings, while 94 sold and reduced positions in Treecom Inc. The investment managers in our database now possess: 9.82 million shares, down from 22.19 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of investment managers holding Treecom Inc in top ten holdings decreased from 4 to 3 for a decrease of 1. Sold All: 15 Reduced: 79 Increased: 51 New Position: 55.

Arga Investment Management Lp increased Silicon Motion Technol (SIMO) stake by 15.47% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Arga Investment Management Lp acquired 209,089 shares as Silicon Motion Technol (SIMO)’s stock declined 0.85%. The Arga Investment Management Lp holds 1.56M shares with $69.27 million value, up from 1.35M last quarter. Silicon Motion Technol now has $1.30 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.62% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $35.85. About 232,450 shares traded. Silicon Motion Technology Corporation (NASDAQ:SIMO) has declined 31.43% since October 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.43% the S&P500. Some Historical SIMO News: 26/04/2018 – Silicon Motion 1Q Adj EPS 71c; 09/04/2018 – Silicon Motion Sees 1Q Gross Margin in Upper Half of 46.5%-48.5% Guidance Range; 26/04/2018 – Silicon Motion Announces Results for the Period Ended March 31, 2018; 09/04/2018 – Silicon Motion Sees 1Q Revenue Near Midpoint of $127 Million-$132 Million Range; 09/04/2018 – SILICON MOTION REPORTS PRELIMINARY 1Q REV. NEAR MID OF VIEW; 26/04/2018 – Silicon Motion Sees 2Q Rev $134.3M-$140.8M; 26/04/2018 – SILICON MOTION TECHNOLOGY CORP SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $550 MLN TO $576 MLN; 26/04/2018 – SILICON MOTION TECHNOLOGY CORP SIMO.O FY2018 REV VIEW $566.2 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 26/04/2018 – SILICON MOTION TECHNOLOGY 1Q ADJ EARNINGS PER ADS 71C, EST. 69C; 26/04/2018 – Silicon Motion 1Q EPS 64c

Among 2 analysts covering Silicon Motion Technology (NASDAQ:SIMO), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Silicon Motion Technology has $52 highest and $4000 lowest target. $46’s average target is 28.31% above currents $35.85 stock price. Silicon Motion Technology had 6 analyst reports since April 10, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Silicon Motion Technology Corporation (NASDAQ:SIMO) has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, April 10 by FBR Capital. JP Morgan downgraded Silicon Motion Technology Corporation (NASDAQ:SIMO) rating on Thursday, August 1. JP Morgan has “Neutral” rating and $4000 target.

Arga Investment Management Lp decreased Qurate Retail Inc stake by 135,150 shares to 11,525 valued at $143,000 in 2019Q2. It also reduced United Technologies Corp (NYSE:UTX) stake by 17,425 shares and now owns 1,575 shares. Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) was reduced too.

The stock increased 4.23% or $12.76 during the last trading session, reaching $314.1. About 83,445 shares traded. LendingTree, Inc. (TREE) has risen 40.75% since October 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 40.75% the S&P500. Some Historical TREE News: 26/04/2018 – LendingTree Sees 2018 EBIT $145M-EBIT $150M; 21/03/2018 – LendingTree at Conference Call Hosted By Aliya Capital Today; 13/03/2018 – H&R Block, LendingTree partner to empower clients to improve their financial well-being; 10/05/2018 – LendingTree’s Consumer Debt Outlook Finds Americans On Pace to Amass a Collective $4 Trillion in Consumer Debt by the End of 2018; 09/05/2018 – LendingTree Releases Monthly Mortgage Offer Report for April; 11/05/2018 – LENDINGTREE,: PACT TO BUY OVATION CREDIT SERVICES; 26/04/2018 – LendingTree 1Q EPS $2.12; 27/04/2018 – LENDINGTREE INC – CEO DOUGLAS LEBDA’S FY 2017 TOTAL COMPENSATION WAS $59.6 MLN, INCLUDING $57.4 MLN IN OPTION AWARDS – SEC FILING; 02/04/2018 – LendingTree Ranks Cities with the Highest Share of Cash-Out Refinance Borrowers; 26/04/2018 – LendingTree Study Reveals Which Places Buy the Oldest Used Cars

G2 Investment Partners Management Llc holds 7.27% of its portfolio in LendingTree, Inc. for 55,035 shares. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. owns 334,988 shares or 2.76% of their US portfolio. Moreover, S Squared Technology Llc has 2.27% invested in the company for 7,242 shares. The Connecticut-based P.A.W. Capital Corp has invested 1.82% in the stock. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 96,949 shares.

Analysts await LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.62 EPS, down 49.59% or $0.61 from last year’s $1.23 per share. TREE’s profit will be $8.12 million for 126.65 P/E if the $0.62 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.63 actual EPS reported by LendingTree, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1.59% negative EPS growth.

LendingTree, Inc., through its subsidiary, LendingTree, LLC, operates an online loan marketplace for clients seeking loans and other credit offerings in the United States. The company has market cap of $4.11 billion. The firm offers tools and resources, including free credit scores that facilitate comparison shopping for these loans and other credit offerings. It has a 130.39 P/E ratio. The Company’s mortgage products comprise purchase and refinance products.

