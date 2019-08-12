Arga Investment Management LP Raised Sasol LTD (SSL) Position by $1.59 Million; Stock Value Declined; As Borg Warner (BWA) Valuation Declined, Sprucegrove Investment Management LTD Has Raised Holding

Arga Investment Management Lp increased its stake in Sasol Ltd (SSL) by 17.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Arga Investment Management Lp bought 52,950 shares as the company’s stock declined 32.78% . The institutional investor held 347,391 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.75 million, up from 294,441 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Arga Investment Management Lp who had been investing in Sasol Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $12.57 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.84% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $19.19. About 237,163 shares traded. Sasol Limited (NYSE:SSL) has declined 44.15% since August 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 44.15% the S&P500. Some Historical SSL News: 15/03/2018 – Sasol Limited Dealings In Securities By A Director Of Sasol; 15/03/2018 – SASOL INZALO PUBLIC LTD (RF) SIPBEEJ.J – GROUP RECORDED NET LOSS FOR SIX MONTHS ENDED 31 DECEMBER 2017 OF R56 MLN; 08/05/2018 – Sasol’s Stephen Russell Says Crude Will Be Pretty Volatile for Quite Some Time (Video); 12/03/2018 – Sasol Limited Correction Announcement: Dealings In Securities By A Director Of Sasol And One Of Its Major Subsidiaries; 11/04/2018 – SASOL LTD SOLJ.J : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 485 RAND FROM 450 RAND; 19/04/2018 – Sasol Limited Sasol Publishes Production And Sales Metrics For The Nine Months Ended 31 March 2018; 23/03/2018 – Sasol Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 29/03/2018 – Sasol Limited Solbe1 Election Right Results Announcement; 15/03/2018 – SASOL INZALO CAN CONTINUE UNTIL TRANSACTION UNWINDS IN SEPT; 20/04/2018 – Sasol Forms Golden Cross: Technicals

Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd increased its stake in Borg Warner Inc (BWA) by 96.84% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd bought 110,200 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.92% . The institutional investor held 224,000 shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.60M, up from 113,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd who had been investing in Borg Warner Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.98B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.34% or $1.17 during the last trading session, reaching $33.81. About 1.74M shares traded. BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) has declined 17.03% since August 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.03% the S&P500. Some Historical BWA News: 26/04/2018 – BorgWarner Declares Quarterly Dividend; 13/03/2018 – BorgWarner: Technology Available in Growing Line-Up of Ford Vehicles With 8-Speed Transmissions; 18/05/2018 – 2018 Louis Schwitzer Award Recognizes Engineers on Track for Success; 29/03/2018 – BorgWarner Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 23/04/2018 – BorgWarner’s VCT Technology with Mid-position Lock Helps Improve Fuel Economy for Hyundai’s Gamma II Engine; 22/04/2018 – DJ BorgWarner Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BWA); 24/04/2018 – BorgWarner’s Highly Modular and Robust Ignition Coils Power Gasoline Engines; 10/04/2018 – BorgWarner Receives 2018 Automotive News PACE Award for Innovative Electric Motor Technology; 26/04/2018 – BorgWarner Sees 2Q EPS $1.09-EPS $1.11; 21/05/2018 – BorgWarner to Host Investor Day on September 18, 2018

More notable recent Sasol Limited (NYSE:SSL) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Why Urban Outfitters, Sasol, and Pure Storage Slumped Today – Yahoo Finance” on May 22, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Qatar Petroleum buys 25% stake in Mozambique exploration block from Eni – Seeking Alpha” published on March 11, 2019, Fool.ca published: “Sandstorm Gold (USA) Q1 Results: What We Learned – The Motley Fool Canada” on May 24, 2019. More interesting news about Sasol Limited (NYSE:SSL) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Sasol cost estimate for Lake Charles plant soars by ~$1B – Seeking Alpha” published on May 22, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Were Hedge Funds Right About Flocking Into KLA-Tencor Corporation (KLAC) ? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 11, 2019.

Arga Investment Management Lp, which manages about $2.25B and $667.42 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Silicon Motion Technol (NASDAQ:SIMO) by 570,323 shares to 1.35M shares, valued at $53.59M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Liberty Global Plc (NASDAQ:LBTYA) by 125,650 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 144,200 shares, and cut its stake in Newmont Mining Corp (NYSE:NEM).

More notable recent BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “Webcast Alert: BorgWarner 2019 Second Quarter Results Conference Call – PRNewswire” on July 17, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “BorgWarner Inc. 2019 Q2 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” published on July 25, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “BorgWarner Reports Mixed Q2 Earnings – Benzinga” on July 25, 2019. More interesting news about BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is Now The Time To Put BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) On Your Watchlist? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 18, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “BorgWarner Inc (BWA) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 25, 2019.