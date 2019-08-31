Arga Investment Management LP Raised Coca (KOF) Position by $4.17 Million; Stock Value Declined; Wal (WMT) Holder Financial Advantage Lowered Its Position as Stock Price Rose

Financial Advantage Inc decreased its stake in Wal (WMT) by 16.87% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Financial Advantage Inc sold 13,521 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.90% . The institutional investor held 66,637 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.50 million, down from 80,158 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Financial Advantage Inc who had been investing in Wal for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $322.29 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.16% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $114.26. About 4.58 million shares traded. Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) has risen 24.19% since August 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.19% the S&P500. Some Historical WMT News: 03/05/2018 – MEDIA-Walmart’s entry into India’s Flipkart may see founder Sachin Bansal’s exit – Economic Times; 17/05/2018 – Walmart’s Tepid U.S. Growth Amid Wet April Damps Enthusiasm; 24/04/2018 – Walmart Partners With DoorDash For Home Delivery — MarketWatch; 20/04/2018 – MCDONALD CEO EASTERBROOK HAS BEEN NOMINATED TO WALMART’S BOARD; 04/04/2018 – Amazon, Walmart Seen Squaring Off Over India With Flipkart Talks; 25/04/2018 – Walmart deal offers last good exit ramp for small Flipkart investors; 05/03/2018 – Could Amazon Move Into Banking? Look No Further Than Walmart’s Failures; 10/04/2018 – Walmart is working with Postmates for grocery delivery; 30/05/2018 – Walmart hopes that helping send its workers back to college will keep them with the company; 11/05/2018 – Walmart Settles Dispute With Labor Activists Over Worker Protest

Arga Investment Management Lp increased its stake in Coca (KOF) by 13.32% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Arga Investment Management Lp bought 63,169 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.47% . The institutional investor held 537,571 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $35.48 million, up from 474,402 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Arga Investment Management Lp who had been investing in Coca for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $12.39 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.39% or $0.81 during the last trading session, reaching $59. About 106,786 shares traded or 78.08% up from the average. Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:KOF) has declined 2.45% since August 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.45% the S&P500. Some Historical KOF News: 26/04/2018 – FEMSA IN PILOT WITH AMAZON, ROLL OUT BROADER PLAN THIS YEAR; 12/04/2018 – Moody’s Changes Coca-Cola Femsa’s Outlook To Stable; Affirms Ratings; 23/03/2018 – COCA-COLA FEMSA INDEFINITELY CLOSES OPS IN ALTAMIRANO, GUERRERO; 25/04/2018 – MEXICO’S COCA-COLA FEMSA SAYS SUBSIDIARY REACHES DEAL TO ACQUIRE GUATEMALA-BASED COKE DISTRIBUTOR FOR $124.6 MLN; 26/04/2018 – MEXICO’S FEMSA FMSAUBD.MX REPORTS FIRST-QUARTER REVENUE OF 115.34 BILLION PESOS; 23/03/2018 – COCA-COLA FEMSA SAYS GUERRERO OPS SHUT DOWN ON INSECURITY; 26/04/2018 – FEMSA 1Q NET INCOME MXN2.03M, EST. MXN2.48B; 26/04/2018 – Amazon Piggybacks on Femsa’s Vast Store Chain to Grow in Mexico; 25/04/2018 – Mexico’s Coca-Cola Femsa to pay $125 mln for Guatemala bottler; 26/04/2018 – FEMSA CEO EDUARDO PADILLA SPEAKS IN 1Q CONFERENCE CALL

Arga Investment Management Lp, which manages about $2.25 billion and $667.42 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Nutrien Ltd by 28,940 shares to 44,664 shares, valued at $2.36M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cl C by 71,500 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 191,754 shares, and cut its stake in Advance Auto Parts Inc (NYSE:AAP).

More notable recent Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:KOF) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:KOF) Better Than Average At Deploying Capital? – Yahoo Finance” on July 22, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Coca-Cola FEMSA (KOF) Q1 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” published on April 29, 2019, Gurufocus.com published: “6 Stocks With Low Price-Sales Ratios – GuruFocus.com” on January 03, 2019. More interesting news about Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:KOF) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Should We Be Cautious About Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V.’s (NYSE:KOF) ROE Of 9.5%? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 09, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “9 US-Traded Mexico-Based Stocks To Keep An Eye On – Benzinga” with publication date: May 31, 2019.