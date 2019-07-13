Arga Investment Management LP Position in Sasol LTD (SSL) Boosted by $1.59 Million; As Lockheed Martin (LMT) Market Valuation Rose, Wesbanco Bank Upped Its Position

Arga Investment Management Lp increased its stake in Sasol Ltd (SSL) by 17.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Arga Investment Management Lp bought 52,950 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.04% with the market. The institutional investor held 347,391 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.75 million, up from 294,441 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Arga Investment Management Lp who had been investing in Sasol Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $14.55B market cap company. It closed at $23.35 lastly. It is down 18.21% since July 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.64% the S&P500. Some Historical SSL News: 19/04/2018 – SASOL SAYS LAKE CHARLES CAPEX $9.2B YTD AT MARCH 31; 12/03/2018 – Sasol Limited Correction Announcement: Dealings In Securities By A Director Of Sasol And One Of Its Major Subsidiaries; 06/04/2018 – Sasol Limited Joint Declaration And Finalisation Announcement; 29/03/2018 – Sasol Limited Solbe1 Election Right Results Announcement; 20/04/2018 – Sasol Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 06/03/2018 Sasol Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 19/04/2018 – Sasol Publishes Production and Sales Metrics for the Nine Months Ended; 19/04/2018 – SASOL LTD – FY PERFORMANCE CHEMICALS SALES VOLUMES ARE EXPECTED TO REMAIN WITHIN THE PREVIOUS MARKET GUIDANCE OF 2 – 3% HIGHER THAN PRIOR YEAR; 19/04/2018 – Correct: Sasol 9-Months Saleable Mining Production Up 3% from Prior Year; 29/03/2018 – Sasol Limited Joint Announcement Regarding The Record Date For The Free Share Allocation Relating To Sasol Khanyisa

Wesbanco Bank Inc increased its stake in Lockheed Martin (LMT) by 14.46% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wesbanco Bank Inc bought 4,277 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.77% with the market. The institutional investor held 33,863 shares of the military and government and technical company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.17M, up from 29,586 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc who had been investing in Lockheed Martin for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $104.38 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.33% or $1.22 during the last trading session, reaching $369.45. About 1.13 million shares traded. Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) has risen 4.72% since July 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.29% the S&P500. Some Historical LMT News: 17/04/2018 – Mission to the Moon: Stratasys Joins Forces with Lockheed Martin and PADT to Engineer Advanced 3D Printed Parts for NASA’s Orion Mission; 09/05/2018 – GLOBAL AEROSPACE & DEFENSE: BERNSTEIN SAYS U.S. EXITING IRAN DEAL IS SLIGHT POSITIVE FOR DEFENSE; MINOR NEGATIVE FOR BOEING AND AIRBUS; 07/05/2018 – LOCKHEED MARTIN – WORK UNDER THE CONTRACT WILL BE PERFORMED AT CO’S FACILITIES IN DALLAS AND AT CO’S PRECISION FIRES CENTER OF EXCELLENCE IN ARKANSAS; 06/04/2018 – Lockheed Martin Delivers First HC-130J Combat King II To California Air National Guard; 06/03/2018 – lnterceptor Test Proves Lockheed Martin’s Hit-to-Kill PAC-3 Fielded Reliability; 11/04/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-Pentagon stops accepting F-35 jets from Lockheed over repair cost dispute; 05/04/2018 – Fitch Revises Lockheed Martin’s Outlook to Positive; Affirms Ratings; 14/04/2018 – Lockheed Martin-Led Team Hosts Christening for Future USS INDIANAPOLIS; 08/03/2018 – Lockheed Pushes Multiyear Buy for F-35; 08/03/2018 – Lockheed Martin Wins $80 Million Contract to Build Missile Defense Targets

Arga Investment Management Lp, which manages about $2.25B and $667.42M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Renaissancere Holdings Ltd (NYSE:RNR) by 9,725 shares to 212,241 shares, valued at $30.46 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Conduent Inc by 31,650 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 245,912 shares, and cut its stake in Cl C.

Wesbanco Bank Inc, which manages about $900.26M and $2.00 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Raytheon (NYSE:RTN) by 16,485 shares to 88,407 shares, valued at $16.10M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Merck & Co (NYSE:MRK) by 5,107 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 394,683 shares, and cut its stake in Lithia Motors Inc (NYSE:LAD).

Since February 6, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 2 insider sales for $4.07 million activity. $2.00 million worth of Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) was sold by Ambrose Richard F on Wednesday, February 6. GORDON ILENE S also bought $229,533 worth of Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) shares.

