Arga Investment Management LP Lowered Position in Coca (KOF) by $6.67 Million as Valuation Declined; Payden & Rygel Lowered Exxon Mobil (XOM) Holding by $15.96 Million as Shares Declined

Payden & Rygel decreased its stake in Exxon Mobil (XOM) by 99.59% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Payden & Rygel sold 207,280 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.48% . The institutional investor held 856 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $66,000, down from 208,136 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Payden & Rygel who had been investing in Exxon Mobil for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $284.09 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.01% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $67.14. About 3.64M shares traded. Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has declined 9.03% since October 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.03% the S&P500. Some Historical XOM News: 01/05/2018 – GUYANA GOVT `UNFAIRLY CRITICIZED’ FOR OIL CONTRACT: EXXON; 17/04/2018 – Colorado Exxon Suit Shows Climate Concerns Not Unique to Coasts; 25/04/2018 – ExxonMobil Announces Further Efforts to Fight Malaria; 14/05/2018 – Exxon Beaumont, Texas refinery to perform work on coker; 30/05/2018 – EXXON MOBIL CORP XOM.N SHAREHOLDERS APPROVE SLATE OF 10 BOARD NOMINEES AT ANNUAL MEETING IN DALLAS; 12/04/2018 – ganadineroamerica: Exclusive: Chevron, Exxon seek ‘small refinery’ waivers from U.S. biofuels law NEW YORK (Reuters) – Global; 07/03/2018 – EXXONMOBIL OUTLINES AGGRESSIVE GROWTH PLANS TO MORE THAN DOUBLE EARNINGS; 07/03/2018 – FOCUS-Exxon CEO struggles to reverse Tillerson’s legacy of failed bets; 07/03/2018 – Exxon CEO Comes Out Swinging on Earnings — Barron’s Blog; 29/03/2018 – Exxon leads oil majors in bids for Brazil’s offshore reserves

Arga Investment Management Lp decreased its stake in Coca (KOF) by 20.02% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Arga Investment Management Lp sold 107,613 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.47% . The institutional investor held 429,958 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $26.72 million, down from 537,571 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Arga Investment Management Lp who had been investing in Coca for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $12.62 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.73% or $0.43 during the last trading session, reaching $60.08. About 12,183 shares traded. Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:KOF) has declined 2.45% since October 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.45% the S&P500. Some Historical KOF News: 07/03/2018 FEMSA ANNOUNCES DIVIDEND PROPOSAL FOR 2018; 10/04/2018 – Coca-Cola Femsa Slump Makes It Cheapest LatAm Fizzy Bottler; 26/04/2018 – FEMSA CEO EDUARDO PADILLA SPEAKS IN 1Q CONFERENCE CALL; 26/04/2018 – Amazon Piggybacks on Femsa’s Vast Store Chain to Grow in Mexico; 23/03/2018 – This Mexican City Is So Dangerous That Coke Femsa Is Pulling Out; 25/04/2018 – COCA-COLA FEMSA 1Q OPER INCOME MXN5.87B; 25/04/2018 – COCA-COLA FEMSA SAYS IT ACQUIRED GUATEMALA BOTTLER FOR $53.4M; 24/04/2018 – FEMSA Files 2017 SEC Annual Report; 26/04/2018 – FEMSA IN PILOT WITH AMAZON, ROLL OUT BROADER PLAN THIS YEAR; 26/04/2018 – FEMSA MEXICO OPS TO BENEFIT FROM WORLD CUP, ELECTIONS: PADILLA

Analysts await Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:KOF) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.81 earnings per share, up 12.50% or $0.09 from last year’s $0.72 per share. KOF’s profit will be $170.18 million for 18.54 P/E if the $0.81 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.87 actual earnings per share reported by Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.90% negative EPS growth.

Analysts await Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) to report earnings on November, 1. They expect $0.91 earnings per share, down 37.67% or $0.55 from last year’s $1.46 per share. XOM’s profit will be $3.85 billion for 18.45 P/E if the $0.91 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.73 actual earnings per share reported by Exxon Mobil Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 24.66% EPS growth.

