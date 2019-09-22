Arga Investment Management LP Lifted Kt (KT) Position By $8.53 Million; Genco Shipping & Trading Limited Ordinary Shares N (GNK) SI Increased By 7.51%

Genco Shipping & Trading Limited Ordinary Shares N (NYSE:GNK) had an increase of 7.51% in short interest. GNK’s SI was 1.55 million shares in September as released by FINRA. Its up 7.51% from 1.45 million shares previously. With 218,100 avg volume, 7 days are for Genco Shipping & Trading Limited Ordinary Shares N (NYSE:GNK)’s short sellers to cover GNK’s short positions. The stock decreased 2.05% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $9.56. About 171,782 shares traded. Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (NYSE:GNK) has declined 33.75% since September 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.75% the S&P500. Some Historical GNK News: 29/03/2018 – STRATEGIC VALUE PARTNERS SAYS INTENDS TO DESIGNATE DANIEL HAN, TO REPLACE JOHN BRANTL ON GENCO SHIPPING & TRADING’S BOARD; 29/03/2018 – SVP: Intends to Designate Daniel Han to Replace Brantl on Genco’s Board; 08/05/2018 – GENCO SHIPPING 1Q LOSS/SHR $1.61; 02/04/2018 – GENCO SHIPPING & TRADING LTD GNK.N – ANNOUNCED TODAY ESTABLISHMENT OF A EUROPEAN SUBSIDIARY IN COPENHAGEN, DENMARK; 02/04/2018 – Genco Shipping & Trading Limited Appoints Commercial Director, Minor Bulk, Europe; 29/03/2018 – Strategic Value Partners: SVP’s John Brantl to Resign From Genco Shipping and Trading Ltd.’s Board of Directors; 08/05/2018 – GENCO SHIPPING 1Q LOSS/SHR $1.61, EST. EPS 1C; 08/05/2018 – GENCO SHIPPING 1Q ADJ EPS 0.02C, EST. 1.12C; 06/03/2018 Genco Shipping to Acquire Bulk Carriers to Meet Demand Growth; 23/04/2018 – DJ Genco Shipping & Trading Ltd, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (GNK)

Arga Investment Management Lp increased Kt Corp (KT) stake by 87.84% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Arga Investment Management Lp acquired 711,059 shares as Kt Corp (KT)’s stock declined 1.91%. The Arga Investment Management Lp holds 1.52 million shares with $18.81M value, up from 809,484 last quarter. Kt Corp now has $5.76 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.70% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $11.51. About 857,936 shares traded or 36.67% up from the average. KT Corporation (NYSE:KT) has declined 12.46% since September 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.46% the S&P500. Some Historical KT News: 02/04/2018 – Keysight Technologies, KT Corporation Sign Memorandum of Understanding to Collaborate on 5G New Radio Technology; 20/04/2018 – GLOBAL ALUMINUM PRODUCTION WAS 176.8 KT/DAY IN MONTH: IAI; 02/05/2018 – KT Corp. 1Q Op Pft KRW397.10B Vs KRW417.00B; 09/04/2018 – Tokyo game developer Meleap ties up with South Korea’s KT; 22/03/2018 South Korea’s KT to launch 5G service for businesses next March; 17/04/2018 – RIO TINTO LTD- QTRLY MINED COPPER PRODUCTION 139.3 KT VS 84.2 KT A YEAR AGO; 02/05/2018 – KT Corp. 1Q Net KRW224.10B Vs KRW224.30B; 02/05/2018 – Aquantia Collaborates With KT to Deliver Multi-Gig Ethernet to Korean Homes; 02/05/2018 – KT CORP 1Q PARENT NET 316.8B WON; 22/03/2018 – SEOUL — South Korean telecom company KT will launch a 5G wireless service for business clients early next year, potentially giving the country a head start on the development of “internet of things” systems built on the superfast data communications technology

Genco Shipping & Trading Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. The company has market cap of $398.24 million. The company, through the ownership and operation of dry bulk carrier vessels, transports iron ores, coal, grains, steel products, and other dry-bulk cargoes. It currently has negative earnings. The firm charters its vessels primarily to trading houses, including commodities traders; producers; and government-owned entities.

Arga Investment Management Lp decreased Nutrien Ltd stake by 25,635 shares to 19,029 valued at $1.02 million in 2019Q2. It also reduced United Technologies Corp (NYSE:UTX) stake by 17,425 shares and now owns 1,575 shares. Icici Bank Ltd (NYSE:IBN) was reduced too.