Arga Investment Management LP Lifted Cognizant Tech Solutions (CTSH) Stake By $34.67 Million; Enterprise Products Partners LP (EPD)’s Sentiment Is 0.95

Enterprise Products Partners LP (EPD) investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in Q1 2019. It’s down -0.03, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. The ratio has dropped, as 285 investment managers increased or opened new stock positions, while 300 decreased and sold their equity positions in Enterprise Products Partners LP. The investment managers in our database now have: 758.94 million shares, up from 742.93 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of investment managers holding Enterprise Products Partners LP in top ten stock positions increased from 55 to 60 for an increase of 5. Sold All: 52 Reduced: 248 Increased: 206 New Position: 79.

Arga Investment Management Lp increased Cognizant Tech Solutions (CTSH) stake by 1754.01% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Arga Investment Management Lp acquired 481,475 shares as Cognizant Tech Solutions (CTSH)’s stock declined 20.36%. The Arga Investment Management Lp holds 508,925 shares with $36.87M value, up from 27,450 last quarter. Cognizant Tech Solutions now has $36.49B valuation. The stock decreased 0.16% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $64.1. About 1.72 million shares traded. Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) has declined 22.75% since July 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.18% the S&P500. Some Historical CTSH News: 07/05/2018 – Cognizant Tech Solutions 1Q EPS 88c; 29/03/2018 – FTC: 20180943: Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation; Edgewater Growth Capital Partners III, LP; 07/05/2018 – COGNIZANT TECHNOLOGY SOLUTIONS CORP CTSH.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $16.05 BLN TO $16.3 BLN; 07/05/2018 – Cognizant CFO Sees Benefits of Cost Cuts and ‘Digitization’ Playing Out — Barron’s Blog; 02/05/2018 – Cognizant Acquires Hedera Consulting, A Belgian Advisory And Analytics Company; 27/03/2018 – The Hindu: I-T dept freezes bank accounts of Cognizant; 07/05/2018 – Cognizant Tech Solutions 1Q Adj EPS $1.06; 14/03/2018 – COGNIZANT LAUNCHES $300M ACCELERATED SHARE BUYBACK; 21/05/2018 – Cognizant Moves into Top 200 on 2018 Fortune 500 List; 07/05/2018 – Cognizant Tech Solutions 1Q Net $520M

Investors sentiment increased to 1.39 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.56, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 30 investors sold CTSH shares while 258 reduced holdings. 94 funds opened positions while 305 raised stakes. 483.05 million shares or 0.21% more from 482.04 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Westpac Banking Corp accumulated 100,158 shares. Qs Investors Limited Liability Co owns 32,365 shares. Dsc Advsr Limited Partnership reported 0.07% in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH). Jpmorgan Chase & Company has 0.01% invested in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH). Segment Wealth Mgmt Ltd Liability holds 0.06% of its portfolio in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) for 4,050 shares. Tarbox Family Office Inc owns 0.01% invested in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) for 396 shares. Jane Street Gru Limited owns 0% invested in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) for 29,612 shares. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board stated it has 38,100 shares. Smith Moore And has invested 0.09% in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH). Duncker Streett &, Missouri-based fund reported 21,970 shares. Fiduciary holds 0.1% of its portfolio in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) for 52,826 shares. 37,882 are owned by Regentatlantic Cap Ltd Liability Corporation. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh reported 0.13% stake. 82,045 are held by Mason Street Advsr Lc. Farmers Trust holds 1.08% or 52,803 shares.

Among 8 analysts covering Cognizant Tech Solns (NASDAQ:CTSH), 2 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 25% are positive. Cognizant Tech Solns had 15 analyst reports since January 25, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Neutral” rating by UBS given on Tuesday, May 7. The stock of Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) earned “Outperform” rating by BMO Capital Markets on Thursday, February 7. The rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets with “Outperform” on Thursday, April 25. On Friday, January 25 the stock rating was upgraded by Bernstein to “Outperform”. The stock of Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) has “Neutral” rating given on Friday, May 3 by Wedbush. Goldman Sachs downgraded the shares of CTSH in report on Friday, May 3 to “Neutral” rating. The rating was maintained by KeyBanc Capital Markets on Wednesday, March 20 with “Buy”. Wells Fargo downgraded it to “Market Perform” rating and $75 target in Tuesday, April 16 report. JP Morgan downgraded the stock to “Underweight” rating in Friday, May 3 report. The stock of Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) has “Underweight” rating given on Monday, April 29 by Morgan Stanley.

Arga Investment Management Lp decreased Cl C stake by 71,500 shares to 191,754 valued at $3.73 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Infosys Ltd (NYSE:INFY) stake by 75,100 shares and now owns 81,400 shares. Icici Bank Ltd (NYSE:IBN) was reduced too.

Since January 11, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 6 insider sales for $898,716 activity. Another trade for 838 shares valued at $54,470 was made by Telesmanic Robert on Friday, January 11. The insider Kandiah Gajakarnan Vibushanan sold 500 shares worth $34,015. 683 Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) shares with value of $48,650 were sold by Middleton Sean. 19,000 Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) shares with value of $1.16 million were bought by Humphries Brian.

Argyll Research Llc holds 85.12% of its portfolio in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. for 11.98 million shares. Samson Capital Management Llc owns 487,275 shares or 17.03% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Sentinel Trust Co Lba has 16.96% invested in the company for 2.14 million shares. The New York-based Heronetta Management L.P. has invested 14.35% in the stock. Harvest Fund Advisors Llc, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 47.02 million shares.

Analysts await Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) to report earnings on August, 7. They expect $0.51 earnings per share, up 10.87% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.46 per share. EPD’s profit will be $1.12B for 14.46 P/E if the $0.51 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.57 actual earnings per share reported by Enterprise Products Partners L.P. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -10.53% negative EPS growth.

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and clients of natural gas, natural gas liquids , crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company has market cap of $64.55 billion. The firm operates through NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services divisions. It has a 14.28 P/E ratio. The NGL Pipelines & Services segment offers natural gas processing and related NGL marketing services, as well as NGL export docks and related services.

