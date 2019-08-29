Arga Investment Management LP Increases Stake in Abbott Laboratories (ABT); As Kansas City Southern (KSU) Stock Value Rose, Shareholder Vestor Capital Lifted Its Holding

Vestor Capital Llc increased its stake in Kansas City Southern (KSU) by 23.71% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Vestor Capital Llc bought 7,639 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.09% . The institutional investor held 39,860 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.62M, up from 32,221 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Vestor Capital Llc who had been investing in Kansas City Southern for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $12.49 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.68% or $2.06 during the last trading session, reaching $125.01. About 466,554 shares traded. Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) has risen 6.86% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.86% the S&P500. Some Historical KSU News: 20/04/2018 – Kansas City Southern 1Q Net $144.5M; 07/03/2018 – KANSAS CITY SOUTHERN KSU.N : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $102 FROM $97; 08/03/2018 – Kansas City Southern Statement Regarding Mexican Economic Competition Commission Final Resolution on Effective Competition in the Market for lnterconnection Services; 07/05/2018 – KCS’ Mike Upchurch to Address the Bank of America Merrill Lynch 2018 Transportation Conference; 15/05/2018 – GLG Partners Adds XL Group, Exits Kansas City Southern: 13F; 30/04/2018 – Kansas City Southern and CloudMoyo Partner to Modernize Railroad Operating System; 07/05/2018 – KCS’ Mike Upchurch to Address the Bank of America Merrill Lynch 2018 Transportation Conference; 08/03/2018 – KANSAS CITY SOUTHERN – RECEIVED FINAL RESOLUTION HANDED DOWN BY PANEL OF MEXICAN ECONOMIC COMPETITION COMMISSION; 08/03/2018 – KANSAS CITY SOUTHERN – FINAL RESOLUTION DISMISSES COFECE’S PRELIMINARY REPORT & FINDING OF LACK OF EFFECTIVE COMPETITION FOR INTERCONNECTION SERVICES; 25/04/2018 – Kansas City Southern Re-Launches Intermodal Service between New Orleans and Dallas

Arga Investment Management Lp increased its stake in Abbott Laboratories (ABT) by 146.45% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Arga Investment Management Lp bought 15,450 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.62% . The institutional investor held 26,000 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.08M, up from 10,550 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Arga Investment Management Lp who had been investing in Abbott Laboratories for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $150.20 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.91% or $0.76 during the last trading session, reaching $84.99. About 1.72M shares traded. Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) has risen 33.65% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 33.65% the S&P500. Some Historical ABT News: 18/04/2018 – ABBOTT PAID $6 BILLION IN DEBT IN 2018, PLANS $2 BILLION MORE; 28/03/2018 – BIGFOOT BIOMEDICAL SAYS HAS COMPLETED $55 MLN SERIES B EQUITY FINANCING WITH NEW INVESTMENTS FROM ABBOTT, OTHER NEW & EXISTING INVESTORS; 28/03/2018 – Abbott invests in diabetes care start-up; 18/04/2018 – Abbott Labs 1Q Adj EPS 59c; 18/04/2018 – Abbott Labs’ quarterly revenue rises 16.7 percent; 31/05/2018 – Abbott Introduces the Afinion 2 Analyzer Rapid Test System for Diabetes Management; 03/05/2018 – ABBOTT CITES FDA CLEARANCE OF ADVANCED MAPPING CATHETER; 18/04/2018 – ABBOTT SEES FY ADJ EPS CONT OPS $2.80 TO $2.90, EST. $2.86; 11/04/2018 – ABBOTT – TRIAL WILL ASSESS IF STENT PROCEDURES GUIDED BY HIGH-RESOLUTION IMAGING RESULT IN LARGER VESSEL DIAMETERS; 23/04/2018 – Sanquin Selects Abbott’s “Alinity(TM) S” Solution for Blood and Plasma Screening

Investors sentiment increased to 1.06 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.27, from 0.79 in 2018Q4.

Vestor Capital Llc, which manages about $525.40 million and $546.37 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Johnson & Johnson Com (NYSE:JNJ) by 4,840 shares to 117,430 shares, valued at $16.42 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 71,246 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 175,966 shares, and cut its stake in Cigna Corp.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.82 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.09, from 0.91 in 2018Q4.

Arga Investment Management Lp, which manages about $2.25 billion and $667.42 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Silicon Motion Technol (NASDAQ:SIMO) by 570,323 shares to 1.35 million shares, valued at $53.59M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cl C by 71,500 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 191,754 shares, and cut its stake in Conduent Inc.