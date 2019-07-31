Arga Investment Management LP Increased Position in Gilead Sciences (GILD) by $388,375 as Stock Price Declined; Putnam Investments Has Raised Stake in Verizon Communications (VZ)

Arga Investment Management Lp increased its stake in Gilead Sciences Inc (GILD) by 16.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Arga Investment Management Lp bought 5,975 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.97% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 42,104 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.74 million, up from 36,129 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Arga Investment Management Lp who had been investing in Gilead Sciences Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $84.49 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.95% or $0.64 during the last trading session, reaching $66.45. About 4.05M shares traded. Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) has declined 2.61% since July 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.04% the S&P500. Some Historical GILD News: 21/05/2018 – ViiV Healthcare Receives EU Marketing Authorisation for Juluca (dolutegravir/rilpivirine), the First 2-Drug Regimen, Once-Daily, Single-Pill for the Treatment of HIV; 22/05/2018 – Potential Gilead Takeover of Tesaro Would Make Sense: Wedbush; 15/05/2018 – KITE – ANNOUNCED IT HAS LEASED A NEW FACILITY IN NETHERLANDS TO ENGINEER CELL THERAPIES IN EUROPE; 02/05/2018 – Gilead Slides as Street Looks for an End to Falling Sales; 10/04/2018 – FOCUS-Lonza’s virus factory shows gene therapy’s Texas-sized promise; 30/05/2018 – GALAPAGOS NV – IN TRIAL ONE OTHER PATIENT RECEIVING FILGOTINIB DEVELOPED HERPES ZOSTER; 08/05/2018 – UK biotech firm Autolus joins CAR-T rush with Nasdaq IPO filing; 18/04/2018 – ASTELLAS PHARMA INC – ASSET TRANSFER WAS COMPLETED ON APRIL 12, 2018; 10/05/2018 – BIOTOSCANA FARMA IN PACT WITH GILEAD TO MKT ANTI-INFECTIVES; 21/05/2018 – Janssen Announces European Commission Approval of JULUCA®▼ (dolutegravir/rilpivirine), the First Two-Drug Regimen, Once

Putnam Investments Llc increased its stake in Verizon Communications Inc (VZ) by 1.29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Putnam Investments Llc bought 50,491 shares as the company's stock rose 4.28% with the market. The institutional investor held 3.96 million shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $234.31M, up from 3.91M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Putnam Investments Llc who had been investing in Verizon Communications Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $231.64B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.09% or $0.62 during the last trading session, reaching $56.01. About 7.19M shares traded. Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) has risen 17.16% since July 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.73% the S&P500.

Putnam Investments Llc, which manages about $89.35B and $42.95 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Exact Sciences Corp by 3.44 million shares to 3.58 million shares, valued at $4.89 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Celgene Corp (NASDAQ:CELG) by 292,168 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 233,044 shares, and cut its stake in Annaly Capital Management In (NYSE:NLY).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.04, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 52 investors sold VZ shares while 600 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 667 raised stakes. 2.61 billion shares or 2.49% less from 2.67 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 319.74M are owned by Vanguard Grp Incorporated. Brown Advisory Inc holds 0.1% or 581,619 shares in its portfolio. West Chester Cap Advsrs Incorporated reported 15,519 shares or 1.92% of all its holdings. Round Table Services Ltd Liability Corporation invested 0.36% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Goodwin Daniel L reported 34,700 shares. Moreover, Scotia Cap Inc has 0.4% invested in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Cambiar Invsts Ltd Liability Company invested in 832,873 shares. Rodgers Brothers owns 128,155 shares. Badgley Phelps & Bell reported 0.84% stake. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Mngmt holds 0.58% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) or 65,675 shares. Moreover, Mountain Pacific Inv Advisers Incorporated Id has 0.05% invested in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) for 9,698 shares. Grimes And owns 71,359 shares for 0.33% of their portfolio. Jane Street Gru Limited Company reported 197,305 shares. Colonial Tru has 1.66% invested in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) for 147,638 shares. Vermont-based Clean Yield Gp has invested 1.25% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.42, from 0.6 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 64 investors sold GILD shares while 421 reduced holdings. 115 funds opened positions while 381 raised stakes. 961.76 million shares or 3.38% less from 995.36 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Td Asset Mngmt holds 474,428 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Lazard Asset Limited stated it has 213,488 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. 145,000 are held by Needham Inv. The Ohio-based Strs Ohio has invested 0.26% in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD). Barclays Public Ltd Llc reported 2.62M shares or 0.12% of all its holdings. Holt Capital Advsr Lc Dba Holt Capital Partners Ltd Partnership reported 5,440 shares. Whittier Com Of Nevada Incorporated has invested 0.46% in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD). Bender Robert Associates accumulated 76,552 shares or 2.44% of the stock. Smith Salley And Associate holds 0.52% or 49,666 shares. Barry Invest Advsr Limited Liability Com reported 0.21% of its portfolio in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD). Moreover, Hudson Bay Mngmt LP has 0.03% invested in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD). 42,568 are owned by Stillwater Mgmt Limited Company. Suntrust Banks has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD). Aqr Capital Ltd Llc invested 0.62% in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD). Price T Rowe Associate Incorporated Md has 12.02 million shares.

Arga Investment Management Lp, which manages about $2.25B and $667.42 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Bp Plc (NYSE:BP) by 37,748 shares to 4,625 shares, valued at $202,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cl C by 71,500 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 191,754 shares, and cut its stake in Advance Auto Parts Inc (NYSE:AAP).