Arga Investment Management LP Increased Its Gilead Sciences (GILD) Holding; Shorts at Broadcom (AVGO) Raised By 10.16%

Arga Investment Management Lp increased Gilead Sciences Inc (GILD) stake by 16.54% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Arga Investment Management Lp acquired 5,975 shares as Gilead Sciences Inc (GILD)’s stock rose 1.00%. The Arga Investment Management Lp holds 42,104 shares with $2.74M value, up from 36,129 last quarter. Gilead Sciences Inc now has $82.29B valuation. The stock decreased 0.79% or $0.52 during the last trading session, reaching $64.95. About 6.75 million shares traded or 7.37% up from the average. Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) has declined 14.15% since August 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.15% the S&P500. Some Historical GILD News: 09/05/2018 – Harish Manwani Joins Gilead Sciences’ Board of Directors; 06/03/2018 – Top 3 — #1 Searching for HIV cure, Gilead’s new ‘shock and kill’ combo swats back lethal virus in monkeys $GILD; 18/05/2018 – EU warns of possible birth defect link to GSK’s HIV drug; 13/04/2018 – Gilead TAF Sales Rise 2%, HIV Combo Pills Gain 3%; 21/05/2018 – Gilead’s Odefsey Falls After 1-Wk Rise, Triumeq Declines: HIV; 30/05/2018 – GALAPAGOS – CO TO GET $15 MLN PAYMENT FROM GILEAD FOR PROGRESSION INTO PHASE 3 OF PHASE 2B/3 SELECTION STUDY OF FILGOTINIB IN ULCERATIVE COLITIS; 01/05/2018 – Gilead Sciences 1Q Adj EPS $1.48; 27/04/2018 – European CHMP Adopts Positive Opinion for Gilead’s Biktarvy(R) (Bictegravir, Emtricitabine, Tenofovir Alafenamide); 21/05/2018 – Janssen Announces European Commission Approval of JULUCA®▼ (dolutegravir/rilpivirine), the First Two-Drug Regimen, Once-Daily, Single-Pill for the Treatment of HIV-1; 25/04/2018 – GALAPAGOS NV GLPG.AS – IN 2018, CO’S PARTNER GILEAD TO COMPLETE RECRUITMENT OF REMAINING RA PHASE 3 STUDIES WITH FILGOTINIB

Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO) had an increase of 10.16% in short interest. AVGO’s SI was 6.96 million shares in August as released by FINRA. Its up 10.16% from 6.32M shares previously. With 2.94 million avg volume, 2 days are for Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO)’s short sellers to cover AVGO’s short positions. The SI to Broadcom Inc’s float is 1.81%. The stock decreased 2.39% or $6.81 during the last trading session, reaching $278.53. About 1.92M shares traded. Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) has risen 28.78% since August 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.78% the S&P500. Some Historical AVGO News: 12/03/2018 – Treasury’s committee overseeing foreign transactions in the U.S. says Broadcom violated its previous orders by failing to notify it ahead of time of moves it was making to relocate to the U.S; 13/03/2018 – Trump’s Broadcom block sends ripples across corporate America; 29/05/2018 – AIC Announces New 2U Dual Controller All-Flash NVMe JBOF Appliance With Broadcom’s BCM58800 NetXtreme Storage SoC; 13/03/2018 – Broadcom block sends ripples across corporate America; 15/03/2018 – BROADCOM 1Q ADJ. NET REV. $5.33B, SAW PRELIM $5.3B-$5.35B; 23/03/2018 – Broadcom Shareholders Overwhelmingly Approve Redomiciliation; 09/03/2018 – BROADCOM PLEDGING TO CREATE A NEW $1.5B FUND FOR RF ENGINEERS; 07/03/2018 – BROADCOM LTD – PLEDGING TO CREATE A NEW $1.5 BLN FUND TO TRAIN AND EDUCATE ENGINEERS IN U.S; 26/03/2018 – Broadcom Announces Singapore Court Hearing on April 2 to Approve Scheme of Arrangement for Redomiciliation; 05/03/2018 – U.S. Orders Qualcomm to Delay Board Meeting for Review of Broadcom Offer –5th Update

Among 11 analysts covering Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD), 7 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 64% are positive. Gilead Sciences had 26 analyst reports since February 12, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Mizuho maintained the shares of GILD in report on Tuesday, February 26 with “Buy” rating. As per Friday, March 15, the company rating was maintained by Mizuho. BMO Capital Markets initiated Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) on Thursday, March 14 with “Buy” rating. Wells Fargo downgraded Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) rating on Tuesday, February 12. Wells Fargo has “Market Perform” rating and $68 target. The stock of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, April 10 by UBS. The firm earned “Strong Buy” rating on Tuesday, February 12 by Raymond James. The firm earned “Neutral” rating on Wednesday, July 31 by Credit Suisse. Piper Jaffray maintained the stock with “Hold” rating in Sunday, March 17 report. The stock of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) earned “Buy” rating by Jefferies on Wednesday, March 6. The stock has “Neutral” rating by Citigroup on Tuesday, February 12.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.42, from 0.6 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 64 investors sold GILD shares while 421 reduced holdings. 115 funds opened positions while 381 raised stakes. 961.76 million shares or 3.38% less from 995.36 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Natl Mutual Ins Federation Of Agricultural Cooperatives, a Japan-based fund reported 22,956 shares. Fragasso Gp reported 39,822 shares. Arvest Financial Bank Trust Division holds 1% in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) or 222,238 shares. Spirit Of America Mngmt Corp reported 0.05% of its portfolio in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD). Washington Tru Bankshares owns 2,191 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel Limited Co holds 0.4% or 116,046 shares in its portfolio. Permit Cap Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 1.02% invested in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) for 33,700 shares. Highlander Capital Mgmt Limited Com has invested 0.03% in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD). 53,429 are held by Monarch Mngmt. New York State Common Retirement Fund reported 3.50 million shares. Parsons Mgmt Ri reported 0.08% in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD). Amer Assets Investment Management Limited Liability stated it has 0.5% of its portfolio in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD). 1.03M were accumulated by Raymond James And. F&V Cap Management Limited Liability Company invested in 2.83% or 76,260 shares. Howland Capital Mngmt Limited Liability Corp stated it has 214,363 shares or 1.13% of all its holdings.

Arga Investment Management Lp decreased Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd (NYSE:CP) stake by 11,522 shares to 14,300 valued at $2.95M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Sp Pref Adr stake by 933,525 shares and now owns 1.20M shares. Conduent Inc was reduced too.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.2 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.80, from 1 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 2 investors sold Broadcom Inc. shares while 3 reduced holdings. 0 funds opened positions while 1 raised stakes. 100,667 shares or 49.78% less from 200,470 shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Greenwich Wealth Mgmt Llc invested in 766 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Wagner Bowman Mgmt Corp invested 0.07% of its portfolio in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO). Cibc World Markets Corporation has invested 0.24% in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO). Balasa Dinverno & Foltz Ltd owns 2,698 shares. Gemmer Asset Llc holds 0.01% or 183 shares.

Broadcom Limited designs, develops, and supplies a range of semiconductor devices worldwide. The company has market cap of $110.88 billion. It focuses on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. It has a 37.18 P/E ratio. The firm operates through four divisions: Wired Infrastructure, Wireless Communications, Enterprise Storage, and Industrial & Other.