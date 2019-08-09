Arga Investment Management LP Holds Stake in Cnh Industrial Nv (CNHI); Blackstone Group LP Lifted Blackstone Mtg Tr (BXMT) Holding by $2.56 Million as Market Value Declined

Blackstone Group Lp increased its stake in Blackstone Mtg Tr Inc (BXMT) by 1.43% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Blackstone Group Lp bought 75,350 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.14% . The institutional investor held 5.35M shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $184.79M, up from 5.27M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Blackstone Group Lp who had been investing in Blackstone Mtg Tr Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.87B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.42% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $35.48. About 376,083 shares traded. Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT) has risen 7.77% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.77% the S&P500.

Arga Investment Management Lp increased its stake in Cnh Industrial Nv (CNHI) by 16789.87% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Arga Investment Management Lp bought 2.40 million shares as the company’s stock declined 6.30% . The institutional investor held 2.42M shares of the construction and ag equipment and trucks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $24.56M, up from 14,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Arga Investment Management Lp who had been investing in Cnh Industrial Nv for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $12.47 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.98% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $9.14. About 1.54M shares traded. CNH Industrial N.V. (NYSE:CNHI) has declined 12.69% since August 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.69% the S&P500. Some Historical CNHI News: 27/04/2018 – MOODY’S UPGRADES CNH INDUSTRIAL’S SR DEBT TO Ba1, AFFIRMS Ba1 C; 27/04/2018 – CNH Industrial N.V. new buyback program; 16/04/2018 – CNH SEES $500M-$550M CUT IN PLAN LIABILITY ON MODIFICATIONS; 20/03/2018 – Dover Picks CEO of Ag Equipment Maker CNH As New Leader; 16/04/2018 – CNH SAYS ASC 606 REV. STANDARDS WON’T HAVE MATERIAL IMPACT; 27/04/2018 – Moody’s upgrades CNH Industrial’s senior debt to Ba1, affirms Ba1 corporate family rating and improves outlook to positive; 29/05/2018 – CNH INDUSTRIAL’S MAIN SHAREHOLDER EXOR SEES “WIDE MARGINS” TO CREATE VALUE IN COMPANY WITHOUT SPINOFFS – ELKANN; 17/05/2018 – CNH Industrial Marketing Event Set By Capital Alpha for May. 18; 27/04/2018 – CNH INDUSTRIAL CNHI.Ml – SHARE PROGRAM HAS A DURATION UP TO AND INCLUDING OCTOBER 12, 2019; 27/04/2018 – CNH INDUSTRIAL CNHI.Ml – NET INDUSTRIAL DEBT GUIDANCE CONFIRMED TO BETWEEN $0.8 BILLION AND $1.0 BILLION

More notable recent CNH Industrial N.V. (NYSE:CNHI) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “CNH Industrial to announce 2019 Second Quarter financial results on August 1 – GlobeNewswire” on July 18, 2019, also Streetinsider.com with their article: “Farm equipment maker Deere’s dealers reel from trade war, bad weather – StreetInsider.com” published on August 09, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “The Energy-Efficient Production Line: the latest Top Story available on CNHIndustrial.com – GlobeNewswire” on July 29, 2019. More interesting news about CNH Industrial N.V. (NYSE:CNHI) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “CNH Industrial announces appointment of new Chief Executive Officer – GlobeNewswire” published on August 09, 2018 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “CNH Industrial – 2018 Third Quarter Results NYSE:CNHI – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: November 07, 2018.

Arga Investment Management Lp, which manages about $2.25 billion and $667.42M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in On Semiconductor Corp (ONNN) by 38,900 shares to 98,865 shares, valued at $2.03M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Advance Auto Parts Inc (NYSE:AAP) by 4,075 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 4,775 shares, and cut its stake in Sp Pref Adr.

Blackstone Group Lp, which manages about $20.57B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Nanostring Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:NSTG) by 2.00M shares to 2.04M shares, valued at $48.72M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Invitation Homes Inc by 40.00M shares in the quarter, leaving it with 179.95 million shares, and cut its stake in Amalgamated Bk New York N Y.

More notable recent Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Blackstone Mortgage Trust: Time To Tread More Carefully – Seeking Alpha” on May 06, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Blackstone Mortgage Trust Q1 net portfolio growth of $298M – Seeking Alpha” published on April 23, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “Blackstone Mortgage Trust Announces Second Quarter 2019 Earnings Release and Conference Call – PRNewswire” on July 12, 2019. More interesting news about Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “Blackstone Mortgage Trust Reports Second Quarter 2019 Results – PRNewswire” published on July 23, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc (BXMT) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 23, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.41 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.11, from 1.52 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 23 investors sold BXMT shares while 68 reduced holdings. 40 funds opened positions while 88 raised stakes. 70.34 million shares or 2.32% less from 72.01 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fort Washington Inv Oh has invested 0.01% in Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT). Orinda Asset Mngmt Ltd Company holds 3.96% in Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT) or 50,000 shares. Moreover, Advsrs Limited Limited Liability Com has 0.02% invested in Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT) for 2,026 shares. California Public Employees Retirement System reported 226,129 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Sg Americas Secs Ltd Liability holds 32,807 shares. 15,475 were accumulated by Mraz Amerine & Assoc Inc. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board reported 24,366 shares. Moreover, Optimum has 0.01% invested in Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT) for 500 shares. Gotham Asset Management Limited reported 8,162 shares stake. Fmr Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 1,939 shares or 0% of the stock. Karpas Strategies Ltd Com holds 11,700 shares. Jpmorgan Chase & reported 0% in Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT). Clough Cap Ptnrs Ltd Partnership invested 2.71% of its portfolio in Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT). Prudential Fincl Inc invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT). Virtu Financial Ltd Llc has invested 0.02% in Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT).