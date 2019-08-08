Arga Investment Management LP Holds Position in Cnh Industrial Nv (CNHI); As Salesforce Com (CRM) Stock Declined, Partner Investment Management LP Trimmed Holding by $1.43 Million

Arga Investment Management Lp increased its stake in Cnh Industrial Nv (CNHI) by 16789.87% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Arga Investment Management Lp bought 2.40M shares as the company’s stock declined 6.30% . The institutional investor held 2.42 million shares of the construction and ag equipment and trucks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $24.56M, up from 14,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Arga Investment Management Lp who had been investing in Cnh Industrial Nv for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $13.03B market cap company. The stock increased 0.11% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $9.22. About 1.92M shares traded or 9.23% up from the average. CNH Industrial N.V. (NYSE:CNHI) has declined 12.69% since August 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.69% the S&P500. Some Historical CNHI News: 27/04/2018 – CNH INDUSTRIAL 1Q ADJ NET $204M, EST. $141.3M; 19/03/2018 – CNH INDUSTRIAL CNHI.Ml – BOARD OF DIRECTORS HAS APPOINTED DEREK NEILSON AS INTERIM CEO; 27/04/2018 – CNH INDUSTRIAL CNHI.Ml – SHARE PROGRAM HAS A DURATION UP TO AND INCLUDING OCTOBER 12, 2019; 04/04/2018 – US SOYBEAN: INCLUDING THE TARIFF US FARMERS (AND TRADERS) WILL TAKE A 28-30% INCOME CUT FOR THEIR EXPORTS TO CHINA; 16/04/2018 – CNH INDUSTRIAL CNHI.Ml – BENEFITS MODIFICATIONS ARE ESTIMATED TO RESULT IN A REDUCTION OF PLAN LIABILITY BY APPROXIMATELY $500 MLN TO $550 MLN; 27/04/2018 – CNH INDUSTRIAL CNHI.Ml SAYS TO LAUNCH NEW SHARE BUYBACK PROGRAM; 13/04/2018 – CNH Industrial announces voting results of Annual General Meeting and publication of 2017 Sustainability Report; 17/05/2018 – CNH Industrial Marketing Event Set By Capital Alpha for May. 18; 19/03/2018 – CNH INDUSTRIAL: DEREK NEILSON APPOINTED INTERIM CEO; 29/03/2018 – CNH Industrial Capital Chooses FIS Technology Platform to Manage Commercial Contract and Lease Portfolios

Partner Investment Management Lp decreased its stake in Salesforce Com Inc (CRM) by 59.2% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Partner Investment Management Lp sold 9,058 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.72% . The institutional investor held 6,243 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $989,000, down from 15,301 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Partner Investment Management Lp who had been investing in Salesforce Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $126.49B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.81% or $1.16 during the last trading session, reaching $141.64. About 7.41M shares traded or 6.69% up from the average. salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) has risen 11.93% since August 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.93% the S&P500. Some Historical CRM News: 20/03/2018 – MULESOFT INC – SALESFORCE WILL ACQUIRE MULESOFT FOR AN ENTERPRISE VALUE OF APPROXIMATELY $6.5 BLN; 02/04/2018 – S&P ASSIGNS SALESFORCE.COM INC. OUTLOOK TO ‘STABLE’; RATING ‘A-‘; 09/03/2018 – Salesforce Ventures Stake Expected to Be Less Than 5; 13/03/2018 – Geneia Chosen to Participate in Salesforce Accelerate Program; 30/05/2018 – JPMorgan Disciplined Equity Adds Salesforce, Exits Kroger; 29/05/2018 – Salesforce Grows the Old-fashioned Way — Heard on the Street; 14/05/2018 – Guidewire Announces Availability of its First P&C Insurance CRM Applications for Salesforce Financial Services Cloud; 19/03/2018 – Brillio Acquires Comity Designs; 21/03/2018 – Salesforce agreed to by MuleSoft on Tuesday for $6.5 billion; 02/04/2018 – SALESFORCE.COM INC – FULL YEAR FY19 GAAP DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE IS PROJECTED TO BE $0.91 TO $0.93

More notable recent CNH Industrial N.V. (NYSE:CNHI) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “CNH Industrial has entered into a strategic digital agriculture agreement with Farmers Edge – GlobeNewswire” on November 01, 2018, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “CNH Industrial – 2018 Third Quarter Results NYSE:CNHI – GlobeNewswire” published on November 07, 2018, Globenewswire.com published: “CNH Industrial signs partnership agreement to bring state-of-the-art connectivity to Brazilian agriculture – GlobeNewswire” on April 16, 2019. More interesting news about CNH Industrial N.V. (NYSE:CNHI) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is CNH Industrial N.V. (NYSE:CNHI) An Attractive Dividend Stock? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 05, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “CNH Industrial N.V. (CNHI) Q1 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 08, 2019.

Arga Investment Management Lp, which manages about $2.25B and $667.42 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 19,975 shares to 39,550 shares, valued at $1.97M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Nutrien Ltd by 28,940 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 44,664 shares, and cut its stake in Cl C.

Since February 8, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 7 sales for $5.97 million activity. Harris Parker also sold $1.03 million worth of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) shares. The insider Benioff Marc sold 10,000 shares worth $1.59 million. Another trade for 200 shares valued at $32,216 was made by Conway Craig on Friday, February 15. Shares for $857,751 were sold by Weaver Amy E on Friday, February 15. Roos John Victor had sold 114 shares worth $18,169 on Thursday, February 14.

Analysts await salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) to report earnings on September, 4. They expect $0.09 EPS, down 74.29% or $0.26 from last year’s $0.35 per share. CRM’s profit will be $80.37 million for 393.44 P/E if the $0.09 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.58 actual EPS reported by salesforce.com, inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -84.48% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.76 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.41, from 1.35 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 45 investors sold CRM shares while 272 reduced holdings. 161 funds opened positions while 396 raised stakes. 613.53 million shares or 4.05% less from 639.43 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Gemmer Asset Management Lc owns 41,544 shares. Proffitt Goodson has 0% invested in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). Fulton Bancshares Na owns 18,799 shares. The Illinois-based Segall Bryant And Hamill Ltd Com has invested 0.02% in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). Ardevora Asset Mgmt Llp accumulated 177,600 shares. Gulf Interest Savings Bank (Uk) Ltd invested 0.51% in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). Hartford Mgmt accumulated 815 shares. Bokf Na holds 0.24% or 64,379 shares in its portfolio. California Employees Retirement Sys holds 0.24% or 1.25M shares in its portfolio. Virginia Retirement System Et Al stated it has 0.1% in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). Lincoln National Corp holds 0.05% of its portfolio in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) for 7,622 shares. Louisiana State Employees Retirement Systems invested in 40,400 shares. Cibc World Markets has invested 0.24% in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). Nwi Management LP holds 1.65% in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) or 450,000 shares. Riverpark Advsrs Ltd Co has invested 1.9% in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM).

