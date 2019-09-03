Arga Investment Management LP Holds Holding in Abbott Laboratories (ABT); Willis Investment Counsel Decreased Its Wisdomtree Total Div Fund (WM) Holding as Market Valuation Rose

Arga Investment Management Lp increased its stake in Abbott Laboratories (ABT) by 146.45% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Arga Investment Management Lp bought 15,450 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.62% . The institutional investor held 26,000 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.08M, up from 10,550 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Arga Investment Management Lp who had been investing in Abbott Laboratories for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $147.11 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.17% or $1 during the last trading session, reaching $84.32. About 117,373 shares traded. Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) has risen 33.65% since September 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 33.65% the S&P500. Some Historical ABT News: 18/04/2018 – ABBOTT ABT.N SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR $2.80 TO $2.90 FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS; 17/04/2018 – FDA: Certain Implantable Cardiac Devices by Abbott (formerly St. Jude Medical): FDA Safety Communication – Battery Performance; 16/04/2018 – Abbott Laboratories expected to post earnings of 58 cents a share – Earnings Preview; 17/04/2018 – FDA: ABT IMPLANTABLE CARDIAC DEVICES FIRMWARE UPDATE AVAILABLE; 18/05/2018 – ABBOTT: THERE IS STILL CONCERN ABOUT EXPLOSIVE DEVICES; 23/05/2018 – ABBOTT CITES TENDYNE DEVICE FOR MITRAL VALVE REPLACEMENT; 18/05/2018 – ABBOTT: CO2 EXPLOSIVE DEVICES & MOLOTOV COCKTAIL WERE FOUND; 17/04/2018 – FDA: Battery Performance Alert and Cybersecurity Firmware Updates for Certain Abbott (formerly St. Jude Medical) Implantable; 18/04/2018 – Abbott Labs Sees 2Q EPS Cont Ops 33c-35c; 23/05/2018 – Newest Generation of Leading Heart Stent is Now Approved in the U.S. for People with Coronary Artery Disease

Willis Investment Counsel decreased its stake in Wisdomtree Total Div Fund (WM) by 96.49% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Willis Investment Counsel sold 93,887 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.33% . The institutional investor held 3,413 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $323,000, down from 97,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Willis Investment Counsel who had been investing in Wisdomtree Total Div Fund for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $50.15B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.04% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $119.31. About 61,638 shares traded. Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) has risen 31.65% since September 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.65% the S&P500. Some Historical WM News: 21/05/2018 – Waste Management Presenting at Conference Jun 12; 19/03/2018 – WASTE MGMT BUYS ANDERSON RUBBISH DISPOSAL, MOORPARK RUBBISH; 23/03/2018 – Billionaire AutoNation, Waste Management and Blockbuster founder H. Wayne Huizenga has died at the age of 80; 09/03/2018 – North America Food Waste Management Market Analysis 2017-2023 – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 07/05/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades Waste Management’s Senior Unsecured Rating To Baa1; Outlook To Stable; 27/04/2018 – China ‘Tired’ of Importing U.S. Trash: Waste Management CEO (Video); 07/05/2018 – WASTE MANAGEMENT SR RATING TO Baa1 FROM Baa2 BY MOODY’S; 20/04/2018 – Waste Management 1Q Net Profit Rises 33%; Lowers Tax Rate Guidance; 17/05/2018 – Waste Management Board of Directors Elects Thomas H. Weidemeyer New Chairman of the Board; 29/03/2018 – DOE-EM: Waste Management Showcases Robots That Could Support EM’s Cleanup

Analysts await Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.15 earnings per share, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $1.15 per share. WM’s profit will be $483.35 million for 25.94 P/E if the $1.15 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.11 actual earnings per share reported by Waste Management, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 3.60% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.09 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.12, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 40 investors sold WM shares while 314 reduced holdings. 120 funds opened positions while 267 raised stakes. 299.79 million shares or 2.52% less from 307.53 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ftb Advsrs Inc has 0.04% invested in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM). Institute For Wealth Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp owns 14,664 shares. Bridges Inv Mgmt has 0.02% invested in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) for 3,570 shares. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue reported 69,919 shares. Park Avenue Limited Liability Co holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) for 3,499 shares. Cypress Asset Management Tx reported 3,825 shares. Gateway Advisers Ltd Liability Corp has 0.34% invested in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM). Moreover, Telemus Cap Limited Liability Company has 0.02% invested in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM). Whittier Trust Of Nevada has 6,020 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Royal Commercial Bank Of Scotland Grp Inc Public Limited Co has 261,682 shares. Northeast Consultants has 0.61% invested in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM). Agf Investments America owns 57,998 shares. Wagner Bowman Mngmt reported 0.3% of its portfolio in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM). Prio Wealth Lp reported 26,743 shares. Regal Invest Ltd Llc holds 19,707 shares or 0.42% of its portfolio.

