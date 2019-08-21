Arga Investment Management LP Holding in Ubs Group Ag (UBS) Lifted by $939,132 as Share Price Declined; Celanese (CE) Stock Price Rose While Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec Cut Position

Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec decreased its stake in Celanese Corp (CE) by 79.07% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec sold 20,400 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.99% . The institutional investor held 5,400 shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $532,000, down from 25,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec who had been investing in Celanese Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $14.00B market cap company. The stock increased 1.22% or $1.36 during the last trading session, reaching $113.1. About 459,032 shares traded. Celanese Corporation (NYSE:CE) has declined 2.66% since August 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.66% the S&P500. Some Historical CE News: 30/04/2018 – Celanese Initiates Expansion Program of POM Production Assets; 01/05/2018 – Celanese Outlines 2020 Growth Strategy and Capital Deployment Plans at Investor Day; 01/05/2018 – Celanese Outlines 2020 Growth Strategy and Cap Deployment Plans at Investor Day; 18/04/2018 – CELANESE BOOSTS QTR DIV TO 54C FROM 46C, EST. 50C; 16/04/2018 – CELANESE 1Q ADJ EPS $2.79, EST. $2.33; 20/04/2018 – Celanese Appoints Benita Casey as Chief Acctg Officer; 30/04/2018 – Celanese Extends Exclusive Acetyls R&D Technology Agreement with SWRDICI; 23/04/2018 – Celanese to Demonstrate the Art of Material Selection at Chinaplas 2018, Asia’s Largest Plastics Trade Show; 19/03/2018 – Celanese, Rhodia Acetow Were Unable to Reach Agreement With European Commission on Acceptable Conditions; 20/04/2018 – Celanese Appoints Benita Casey as Chief Accounting Officer

Arga Investment Management Lp increased its stake in Ubs Group Ag (UBS) by 221.85% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Arga Investment Management Lp bought 78,261 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.89% . The institutional investor held 113,537 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.38M, up from 35,276 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Arga Investment Management Lp who had been investing in Ubs Group Ag for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $38.45B market cap company. The stock increased 0.85% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $10.5. About 1.69 million shares traded. UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS) has declined 31.51% since August 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.51% the S&P500. Some Historical UBS News: 14/05/2018 – UBS WILL SUBSTITUTE UBS GROUP AS ISSUER OF OUTSTANDING AT1; 09/03/2018 – UBS GROUP AG – PROVISIONS FOR LITIGATION, REGULATORY AND SIMILAR MATTERS INCREASED, WHICH REDUCED 2017 OPERATING PROFIT BEFORE TAX BY CHF 141 MLN; 14/03/2018 – UBS Group Asia ECM Head Peihao Huang Is Said to Be Leaving Bank; 03/05/2018 – UBS Applies for Control of China Joint Venture; 05/04/2018 – MOODY’S PLACES UBS GROUP AG’S RATINGS ON REVIEW FOR UPGRADE,; 23/04/2018 – Fitch: UBS Group AG’s Sound 1Q Results Reflect Value of Globally Diversified Leading Wealth Manager With Investment Banking Capabilities; 19/04/2018 – UBS GROUP AG UBSG.S SAYS HAS ISSUED A DUAL-TRANCHE EUR 2.5 BILLION SENIOR BENCHMARK TRANSACTION; 03/04/2018 – REG-UBS AG UBS Publishes Agenda for the Annual General Meeting of UBS Group AG on 3 May 2018; 09/03/2018 – UBS Intends to Appeal Decision; 19/04/2018 – UBS to Add Advisors in Hybrid Push — Barrons.com

Arga Investment Management Lp, which manages about $2.25 billion and $667.42 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Infosys Ltd (NYSE:INFY) by 75,100 shares to 81,400 shares, valued at $890,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Sp Pref Adr by 933,525 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.20M shares, and cut its stake in Liberty Global Plc (NASDAQ:LBTYA).

Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec, which manages about $39.41B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Weibo Corp (NASDAQ:WB) by 256,175 shares to 351,457 shares, valued at $21.79M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Starbucks Corp (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 906,430 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.44M shares, and has risen its stake in Stantec Inc (NYSE:STN).