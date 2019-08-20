Arga Investment Management LP Holding in Icici Bank LTD (IBN) Has Trimmed by $50.07 Million; Verizon Communications (VZ) Share Value Declined While Goodhaven Capital Management Trimmed by $2.23 Million Its Holding

Arga Investment Management Lp decreased its stake in Icici Bank Ltd (IBN) by 26.86% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Arga Investment Management Lp sold 4.55 million shares as the company’s stock rose 7.11% . The institutional investor held 12.39M shares of the commercial banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $142.03M, down from 16.95M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Arga Investment Management Lp who had been investing in Icici Bank Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $38.41B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.60% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $11.62. About 3.95M shares traded. ICICI Bank Limited (NYSE:IBN) has risen 38.59% since August 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 38.59% the S&P500. Some Historical IBN News: 09/03/2018 – Times of India: ICICI Bank automates HR with algorithms; 16/04/2018 – MEDIA-India’s ICICI Bank files intervention application in Gitanjali Gems case in NCLT – Business Standard; 28/03/2018 – ICICI BANK LTD ICBK.NS SAYS “THERE IS NO QUESTION OF ANY QUID PRO QUO/NEPOTISM/CONFLICT OF INTEREST AS IS BEING ALLEGED IN VARIOUS RUMOURS”; 12/04/2018 – Business Std.in: Sebi initiates probe into alleged corporate governance breaches at ICICI; 06/03/2018 – ICICI BANK HAS NO EXPOSURE TO NIRAV MODI GROUP OF COS, NO LOUS; 07/05/2018 – INDIA’S ICICI BANK EXEC SAYS LOT OF STRESS HAS ALREADY BEEN RECOGNISED; 25/04/2018 – ICICI LOMBARD GENERAL INSURANCE COMPANY LTD ICIL.NS – MARCH QTR NET PREMIUM EARNED 19.07 BLN RUPEES VS 15.98 BLN RUPEES LAST YEAR; 02/04/2018 – ICICI HASN’T GOTTEN COMMUNICATION FROM ENFORCEMENT DIRECTORATE; 07/05/2018 – ICICI BANK LTD ICBK.NS – MARCH QTR INTEREST EARNED 142.64 BLN RUPEES VS 135.69 BLN RUPEES LAST YEAR; 28/03/2018 – ICICI: NO INDIVIDUAL EMPLOYEE CAN INFLUENCE CREDIT DECISIONS

Goodhaven Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Verizon Communications Inc (VZ) by 26.88% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Goodhaven Capital Management Llc sold 37,850 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.21% . The institutional investor held 102,984 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.09M, down from 140,834 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Goodhaven Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Verizon Communications Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $235.74B market cap company. The stock increased 0.62% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $57. About 10.82M shares traded. Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) has risen 5.30% since August 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.30% the S&P500. Some Historical VZ News: 16/05/2018 – U.S. SENATE HAS VOTES TO RETAIN 2015 OBAMA ERA NET NEUTRALITY RULES; 10/03/2018 – Hometown Source: Orono discusses Verizon tower; 07/03/2018 – VERIZON WIRELESS PRESIDENT RONAN DUNNE SPEAKS TO INVESTORS; 24/04/2018 – VERIZON CFO MATT ELLIS SAYS 5G DEPLOYMENT PROGRESSING AS PLANNED; ‘QUICKLY APPROACHING’ INITIAL LAUNCH OF RESIDENTIAL BROADBAND SERVICE LATER THIS YR; 11/05/2018 – Cusick added that Verizon has no plan to establish its own video streaming platform but it plans to announce a partnership soon; 15/05/2018 – Verizon Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 07/03/2018 – VERIZON’S DUNNE: CONSUMER BUYING SHIFTING TO SERVICE FROM PHONE; 22/03/2018 – SYNCHRONOSS TECHNOLOGIES INC – RENEWED EXISTING AGREEMENT WITH VERIZON TO POWER VERIZON’S CLOUD SOLUTION FOR WIRELESS CUSTOMERS FOR ADDITIONAL 5 YEARS; 20/04/2018 – DOJ said to investigate AT&T, Verizon over wireless collusion claim; 20/03/2018 – Verizon Retiree-Shareholders Seek to Curb Above Market Executive Pay, Punish Misconduct

Arga Investment Management Lp, which manages about $2.25 billion and $667.42 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cognizant Tech Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) by 481,475 shares to 508,925 shares, valued at $36.87 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 15,450 shares in the quarter, for a total of 26,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Nxp Semiconductors Nv (NASDAQ:NXPI).