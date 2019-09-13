Arga Investment Management LP Has Upped Its Metlife (MET) Position by $900,375; As Morgan Stanley (MS) Share Value Declined, Holder Jpmorgan Chase & Company Cut Stake

Jpmorgan Chase & Company decreased its stake in Morgan Stanley (MS) by 4.92% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jpmorgan Chase & Company sold 2.17 million shares as the company’s stock declined 6.33% . The institutional investor held 41.97 million shares of the investment bankers and brokers and service company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.83 billion, down from 44.14M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jpmorgan Chase & Company who had been investing in Morgan Stanley for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $74.64 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.90% or $0.84 during the last trading session, reaching $45.16. About 11.19 million shares traded or 15.17% up from the average. Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) has declined 12.46% since September 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.46% the S&P500. Some Historical MS News: 28/03/2018 – Tesla’s plunge could be ‘self-fulfilling’ prophecy for further declines, Morgan Stanley warns; 18/04/2018 – Gorman hails ‘exceptional’ trading as Morgan Stanley posts record profits; 08/05/2018 – Morgan Stanley Income Securities, Inc. Declares a Dividend; 24/05/2018 – The Vancouver Sun: Breaking: @TransLink says it will “pause” Morgan Freeman’s SkyTrain announcements, done as part of a VISA; 08/03/2018 – Cigna: Has Fully Committed Debt Financing From Morgan Stanley, Bank of Tokyo-Mitsubishi UFJ; 08/03/2018 – BURLINGTON STORES INC BURL.N : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $132 FROM $128; RATING OVERWEIGHT; 18/04/2018 – MUFG Enters into Sales Plan with Morgan Stanley and MS & Co; 23/03/2018 – MICRON TECHNOLOGY INC MU.O : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $65 FROM $54; 21/05/2018 – Morgan Stanley Bank, N.A. Receives Highest Rating from Office of the Comptroller of the Currency for Community Reinvestment Initiatives; 17/04/2018 – Goldman outpaces peers in debt underwriting, bond trading

Arga Investment Management Lp increased its stake in Metlife Inc (MET) by 281.39% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Arga Investment Management Lp bought 18,375 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.12% . The institutional investor held 24,905 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.24 million, up from 6,530 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Arga Investment Management Lp who had been investing in Metlife Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $45.30B market cap company. The stock increased 1.04% or $0.5 during the last trading session, reaching $48.37. About 6.37 million shares traded or 22.08% up from the average. MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) has risen 8.00% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.00% the S&P500. Some Historical MET News: 16/05/2018 – METLIFE INC – BILL O’DONNELL HAS BEEN NAMED EXECUTIVE VICE PRESIDENT AND CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER (CFO) FOR U.S., SUCCEEDING MARLENE DEBEL; 08/05/2018 – ELPRO INTERNATIONAL -AGREED TO SELL ABOUT 1.33 PCT SHAREHOLDING IN PNB METLIFE INDIA INSURANCE FOR TOTAL CONSIDERATION OF 1.34 BLN RUPEES; 02/05/2018 – MetLife Investments Asia Limited Expands Institutional Sales Team in Asia; 01/05/2018 – MetLife finance chief exits after reserves fiasco; 03/04/2018 – METLIFE 72 HOUR DEADLINE ALERT: Approximately 72 Hours Remain; Former Louisiana Attorney General and Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Remind Investors of Deadline in Class Action Lawsuit Against MetLife, Inc; 21/05/2018 – MetLife: Facebook Inc. Has Signed a Long-Term Lease for All of Park Tower at Transbay in San Francisco; 08/03/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of a Class Action Filed on Behalf of MetLife, Inc. Shareholders and a Lead Plaintiff Deadl; 06/03/2018 Metlife’s Matus Says Markets Still in ‘Expansion’ Mode (Video); 01/05/2018 – MetLife Financial Chief Hele to Depart, Succeeded by McCallion; 21/05/2018 – MetLife Investment Management, The John Buck Company and Golub & Company Announce Facebook Lease of Park Tower in San Francisco

Jpmorgan Chase & Company, which manages about $511.43 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Markel Corp (NYSE:MKL) by 1,000 shares to 2,501 shares, valued at $2.68 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Grifols S A (NASDAQ:GRFS) by 57,155 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.62 million shares, and has risen its stake in Build A Bear Workshop (NYSE:BBW).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.09, from 0.93 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 39 investors sold MS shares while 275 reduced holdings. 82 funds opened positions while 238 raised stakes. 1.35 billion shares or 2.28% less from 1.38 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Moreover, Fulton National Bank & Trust Na has 0.1% invested in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS). The Netherlands-based Kempen Mngmt Nv has invested 0.07% in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS). Numerixs Investment Tech has 61,599 shares for 0.78% of their portfolio. Bokf Na owns 27,657 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. Pennsylvania Tru invested in 0.07% or 36,683 shares. Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Ca holds 12,760 shares or 0.21% of its portfolio. Basswood Management Ltd Liability has invested 1% in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS). Appleton Prtn Inc Ma stated it has 0.2% of its portfolio in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS). Brinker, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 21,834 shares. Mrj, New York-based fund reported 55,739 shares. Farmers Merchants Incorporated holds 0% of its portfolio in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) for 603 shares. Moreover, Prudential Finance Incorporated has 0.39% invested in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) for 5.69 million shares. 5,940 were accumulated by Sunbelt Securities. Diamond Hill Cap invested in 1.35% or 5.77 million shares. Retirement Of Alabama reported 1.49M shares or 0.3% of all its holdings.

Analysts await Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $1.22 EPS, up 4.27% or $0.05 from last year’s $1.17 per share. MS’s profit will be $2.02 billion for 9.25 P/E if the $1.22 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.23 actual EPS reported by Morgan Stanley for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -0.81% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.08, from 1 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 45 investors sold MET shares while 290 reduced holdings. 84 funds opened positions while 225 raised stakes. 688.74 million shares or 2.11% less from 703.56 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Proshare Limited Liability holds 0.08% or 266,265 shares in its portfolio. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board owns 115,502 shares or 0.11% of their US portfolio. Cetera Advisor Lc reported 0.02% in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET). Enterprise Fin Serv, Missouri-based fund reported 587 shares. Nuwave Invest Lc, New Jersey-based fund reported 1,101 shares. Brick & Kyle Assocs holds 0.33% or 6,900 shares. Moreover, Birch Hill Investment Advisors Ltd Llc has 0.02% invested in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET). Stifel Financial reported 0.14% stake. Winch Advisory Svcs Limited Liability has 52 shares. Private Mngmt Grp, California-based fund reported 775,483 shares. Susquehanna Grp Inc Limited Liability Partnership reported 14,861 shares. Patten Grp Incorporated holds 0.14% or 6,695 shares. Morgan Stanley owns 4.97M shares for 0.07% of their portfolio. Cumberland Prns Limited holds 0.95% of its portfolio in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) for 199,055 shares. Nuveen Asset Ltd owns 5.55 million shares.