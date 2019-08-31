Arga Investment Management LP Has Trimmed Renaissancere Holdings LTD (RNR) Position; Prudential Financial Boosted Superior Inds Intl (SUP) Stake By $403,824

Prudential Financial Inc increased Superior Inds Intl Inc (SUP) stake by 34.72% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Prudential Financial Inc acquired 100,956 shares as Superior Inds Intl Inc (SUP)’s stock declined 46.78%. The Prudential Financial Inc holds 391,763 shares with $1.86 million value, up from 290,807 last quarter. Superior Inds Intl Inc now has $69.10 million valuation. The stock decreased 1.43% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $2.75. About 252,468 shares traded. Superior Industries International, Inc. (NYSE:SUP) has declined 85.45% since August 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 85.45% the S&P500. Some Historical SUP News: 09/05/2018 – SUPERIOR INDUSTRIES INTERNATIONAL INC – 2018 OUTLOOK REAFFIRMED; 09/05/2018 – Superior Industries Reaffirms 2018 Outlook; 09/05/2018 – Superior Industries 1Q EPS 7c; 09/05/2018 – SUPERIOR INDUSTRIES 1Q EPS 7C, EST. 4C (2 EST.); 09/05/2018 – SUPERIOR INDUSTRIES 1Q ADJ EBITDA $52.2M, EST. $44.3M; 15/03/2018 – SUPERIOR INDUSTRIES INTERNATIONAL INC – SUPERIOR IS REAFFIRMING ITS FULL YEAR 2018 OUTLOOK PROVIDED ON JANUARY 17, 2018; 21/05/2018 – Superior Industries Presenting at Conference May 23; 15/03/2018 – SUPERIOR INDUSTRIES 4Q LOSS/SHR 50C, EST. EPS 33C; 15/03/2018 – SUPERIOR INDUSTRIES 4Q ADJ EBITDA $48.9M, EST. $48.7M; 09/05/2018 – SUPERIOR INDUSTRIES REAFFIRMS 2018 VIEW

Arga Investment Management Lp decreased Renaissancere Holdings Ltd (RNR) stake by 4.38% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Arga Investment Management Lp sold 9,725 shares as Renaissancere Holdings Ltd (RNR)’s stock rose 16.11%. The Arga Investment Management Lp holds 212,241 shares with $30.46M value, down from 221,966 last quarter. Renaissancere Holdings Ltd now has $7.97 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.35% or $0.64 during the last trading session, reaching $180.55. About 573,992 shares traded or 75.96% up from the average. RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR) has risen 37.18% since August 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.18% the S&P500. Some Historical RNR News: 28/03/2018 – RenaissanceRe Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 01/05/2018 – RenaissanceRe 1Q EPS $1.42; 01/05/2018 – RENAISSANCERE 1Q NET PREMIUMS EARNED $440.3M; 01/05/2018 – RenaissanceRe: Book Value $100.29/Share at 1Q End; 01/05/2018 – RenaissanceRe 1Q Gross Premiums Written $1.2 Billion; 14/05/2018 – RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. Announces Quarterly Dividend; 16/05/2018 – RENAISSANCERE HOLDINGS LTD FILES FOR NON TIMELY 10-Q – SEC FILING; 01/05/2018 – RenaissanceRe 1Q Underwriting Income $129.6 Million; 27/03/2018 – RENAISSANCERE SAYS HAS SUFFICIENT CAPACITY TO MEET FUTURE NEEDS; 05/03/2018 RenaissanceRe Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Investors sentiment increased to 1.63 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.38, from 1.25 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 14 investors sold SUP shares while 26 reduced holdings. 20 funds opened positions while 45 raised stakes. 18.74 million shares or 6.27% less from 19.99 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First Advsr Lp owns 41,958 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Pnc Grp Inc Inc has 1,021 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Verition Fund Mgmt Ltd Liability Company owns 30,000 shares. Citigroup Incorporated invested 0% of its portfolio in Superior Industries International, Inc. (NYSE:SUP). Alliancebernstein LP accumulated 0% or 13,720 shares. Goldman Sachs Group Inc holds 0% or 150,171 shares. 874,601 are owned by Gamco Investors Et Al. Barclays Public Limited Com accumulated 18,463 shares or 0% of the stock. Panagora Asset Mgmt holds 218,365 shares. Gsa Capital Prns Limited Liability Partnership owns 83,599 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Massachusetts-based Rhumbline Advisers has invested 0% in Superior Industries International, Inc. (NYSE:SUP). Trexquant Invest Limited Partnership holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Superior Industries International, Inc. (NYSE:SUP) for 16,589 shares. Fincl Bank Of Montreal Can owns 11,858 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Citadel Advisors Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0% or 14,745 shares in its portfolio. North Carolina-based Comml Bank Of America De has invested 0% in Superior Industries International, Inc. (NYSE:SUP).

Prudential Financial Inc decreased Microchip Technology Inc (NASDAQ:MCHP) stake by 39,950 shares to 234,156 valued at $19.43 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Pc Connection Inc (NASDAQ:PCCC) stake by 11,883 shares and now owns 55,100 shares. Duke Realty Corp (NYSE:DRE) was reduced too.

Among 2 analysts covering Superior Industries International (NYSE:SUP), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Superior Industries International has $15 highest and $11 lowest target. $13’s average target is 372.73% above currents $2.75 stock price. Superior Industries International had 4 analyst reports since March 5, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Barrington maintained Superior Industries International, Inc. (NYSE:SUP) rating on Tuesday, March 5. Barrington has “Buy” rating and $15 target. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Friday, March 8 by FBR Capital.

Since May 22, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $138,610 activity. RICHSTONE ELLEN B had bought 18,000 shares worth $51,210. On Wednesday, May 22 GIROMINI RICHARD J bought $87,400 worth of Superior Industries International, Inc. (NYSE:SUP) or 20,000 shares.

Analysts await RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $2.73 earnings per share, up 425.00% or $2.21 from last year’s $0.52 per share. RNR’s profit will be $120.56M for 16.53 P/E if the $2.73 EPS becomes a reality. After $4.78 actual earnings per share reported by RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -42.89% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.17 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.33, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 18 investors sold RNR shares while 82 reduced holdings. 25 funds opened positions while 92 raised stakes. 40.99 million shares or 0.38% less from 41.14 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. World Asset holds 0.02% or 2,730 shares in its portfolio. Reilly Financial Advsrs Limited Liability Corp has 82 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Jane Street Grp Ltd Liability Co invested in 1,464 shares or 0% of the stock. Ing Groep Nv reported 2,468 shares stake. Timessquare Mgmt Llc has 1.11% invested in RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR) for 1.00 million shares. Rhumbline Advisers has 0.03% invested in RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR). Brown Advisory Inc reported 1,710 shares. Profund Advisors Ltd Liability Corp stated it has 3,720 shares. Oakbrook Invs Ltd Liability accumulated 4,450 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Cwm Ltd Com holds 0% in RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR) or 7 shares. British Columbia Inv Corporation, a British Columbia – Canada-based fund reported 7,633 shares. Fil has 64,172 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec owns 2,900 shares. Lpl Finance reported 3,254 shares. Zeke Cap Advsrs Limited Liability Company owns 5,606 shares.

Among 5 analysts covering RenaissanceRe Holdings (NYSE:RNR), 0 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. RenaissanceRe Holdings has $19300 highest and $130 lowest target. $175.50’s average target is -2.80% below currents $180.55 stock price. RenaissanceRe Holdings had 12 analyst reports since March 20, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Deutsche Bank maintained it with “Buy” rating and $18000 target in Thursday, May 16 report. The stock of RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR) earned “Underweight” rating by Barclays Capital on Monday, July 1. Wells Fargo maintained RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR) on Thursday, July 11 with “Market Perform” rating. Barclays Capital maintained RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR) rating on Monday, April 1. Barclays Capital has “Underweight” rating and $130 target. The rating was maintained by UBS with “Neutral” on Tuesday, April 9. The rating was maintained by JP Morgan on Wednesday, July 24 with “Neutral”. The company was maintained on Wednesday, August 7 by Morgan Stanley.

