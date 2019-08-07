Arga Investment Management LP Has Trimmed Holding in Newmont Mining (NEM) by $1.23 Million as Stock Price Rose; Fiserv (FISV) Shareholder Nichols & Pratt Advisers Llp Trimmed Its Stake

Nichols & Pratt Advisers Llp decreased its stake in Fiserv Inc (FISV) by 3.96% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nichols & Pratt Advisers Llp sold 15,238 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.69% . The institutional investor held 369,877 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $32.72 million, down from 385,115 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nichols & Pratt Advisers Llp who had been investing in Fiserv Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $70.01 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.56% or $2.57 during the last trading session, reaching $103.02. About 5.44 million shares traded or 15.90% up from the average. Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) has risen 41.59% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.59% the S&P500. Some Historical FISV News: 24/04/2018 – Matt: BREAKING: Sources tell SoccerBallNews™ that Brookfield-based Fiserv, Inc. will purchase naming rights for the new M…; 01/05/2018 – Fiserv Completed Two-For-One Stk Split on March 19; 14/05/2018 – Fiserv to Host Annual Meeting of Shareholders on May 23, 2018; 24/05/2018 – Fiserv Inc: EBAday 2018; 21/04/2018 – DJ Fiserv Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FISV); 01/05/2018 – Fiserv Full-Year 2018 Guidance Affirmed; 01/05/2018 – FISERV 1Q REV. $1.44B, EST. $1.44B; 10/04/2018 – Fiserv Wins Most Creative Application of Voice Technology in PYMNTS.com Challenge with Amazon Alexa; 09/04/2018 – Fiserv Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 11/04/2018 – Fiserv Survey Shows Many Consumers Fret Over Finances, Even as New Tools Gain Traction

Arga Investment Management Lp decreased its stake in Newmont Mining Corp (NEM) by 44.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Arga Investment Management Lp sold 35,150 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.45% . The institutional investor held 43,725 shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.56M, down from 78,875 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Arga Investment Management Lp who had been investing in Newmont Mining Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $31.15B market cap company. The stock increased 1.52% or $0.57 during the last trading session, reaching $37.99. About 7.44 million shares traded. Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM) has risen 1.91% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.91% the S&P500. Some Historical NEM News: 09/04/2018 – LYDIAN INTERNATIONAL LTD – EXERCISED OPTION TO TERMINATE ROYALTY AGREEMENT WITH NEWMONT OVERSEAS EXPLORATION LIMITED; 26/04/2018 – NEWMONT MINING CORP – GOLD AISC ROSE EIGHT PERCENT TO $973 PER OUNCE FOR QUARTER; 30/04/2018 – GOLDSTRIKE, NEWMONT FINALIZE YUKON PLANNED DRILL PROGRAM; 23/03/2018 – Newmont Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 27/04/2018 – Newmont Releases Voting Results from Annual Meeting of Stockholders; 09/04/2018 – Lydian Terminates Newmont Royalty Agreement and Elects Fixed Payment Option; 26/04/2018 – NEWMONT MINING – TOTAL CAPITAL OUTLOOK REMAINS UNCHANGED AT $1,200 MLN TO $1,300 MLN IN 2018; CAPITAL EXPECTED TO REMAIN $730 MLN TO $830 MLN IN 2019; 09/04/2018 – NEWMONT- AHAFO MILL EXPANSION AND ALL SURFACE CIVIL CONSTRUCTION WORK TO REMAIN SUSPENDED UNTIL CO, AUTHORITIES ARE SATISFIED OF SAFE WORK RESUMPTION; 27/03/2018 – Newmont Mining Corp. CDS Widens 13 Bps, Most in 15 Months; 09/04/2018 – OPERATIONS RESTARTED ON MONDAY AT BOTH OF NEWMONT MINING’S NEM.N GHANA OPERATIONS AFTER THEY WERE SUSPENDED AT WEEKEND DUE TO ACCIDENT – NEWMONT SPOKESMAN

More notable recent Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM) news were published by: 247Wallst.com which released: “More Proof That Geopolitical Uncertainty Is Good for Gold – 24/7 Wall St.” on August 05, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Take Advantage of Next Gold Price Rally With Newmont Goldcorp – Yahoo Finance” published on July 30, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Newmont Mining Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on July 24, 2019. More interesting news about Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Gold Mining Bull: Top News For July 2019 – Seeking Alpha” published on August 06, 2019 as well as Livetradingnews.com‘s news article titled: “Uncertainty is Good for Gold – Live Trading News” with publication date: August 07, 2019.

Analysts await Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.41 earnings per share, up 24.24% or $0.08 from last year’s $0.33 per share. NEM’s profit will be $336.16M for 23.16 P/E if the $0.41 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.12 actual earnings per share reported by Newmont Goldcorp Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 241.67% EPS growth.

Analysts await Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $0.86 earnings per share, up 14.67% or $0.11 from last year’s $0.75 per share. FISV’s profit will be $584.40 million for 29.95 P/E if the $0.86 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.82 actual earnings per share reported by Fiserv, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.88% EPS growth.

