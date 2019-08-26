Arga Investment Management LP Has Trimmed By $50.07 Million Its Icici Bank LTD (IBN) Stake; Gladstone Investment – Business Develo (GAIN) SI Decreased By 0.97%

Gladstone Investment Corporation – Business Develo (NASDAQ:GAIN) had a decrease of 0.97% in short interest. GAIN’s SI was 1.27M shares in August as released by FINRA. Its down 0.97% from 1.28M shares previously. With 137,800 avg volume, 9 days are for Gladstone Investment Corporation – Business Develo (NASDAQ:GAIN)’s short sellers to cover GAIN’s short positions. The SI to Gladstone Investment Corporation – Business Develo’s float is 3.97%. The stock decreased 0.95% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $11.46. About 98,314 shares traded. Gladstone Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:GAIN) has declined 1.46% since August 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.46% the S&P500. Some Historical GAIN News: 10/04/2018 – DoJ MO Western: Former Treasurer Pleads Guilty to Embezzling from Gladstone Firefighters Union; 14/05/2018 – Gladstone Investment Corporation Earnings Call and Webcast Information; 10/04/2018 – Gladstone Investment Increases Monthly Cash Distributions to Common Stockholders and Announces Monthly Cash Distributions for A; 01/05/2018 – GLADSTONE INVESTMENT, BASSETT CREEK CAPITAL FORM BASSETT CREEK; 01/05/2018 – Gladstone Investment Corporation And Bassett Creek Capital Form The Bassett Creek Restoration Platform And Acquire J.R. Johnson; 10/04/2018 – CIRM: Gladstone researchers tame toxic protein that carries increased Alzheimer’s risk; 27/04/2018 – Peapack Gladstone 1Q EPS 57c; 15/05/2018 – GLADSTONE INVESTMENT CORP – QTR-ENDED NET ASSET VALUE PER COMMON SHARE $10.85; 10/04/2018 – Gladstone Investment Increases Monthly Cash Distributions to Common Stockholders and Announces Monthly Cash Distributions for April, May, and June 2018 and a Supplemental Distribution to Common Stockholders; 10/05/2018 – Gladstone Investment and Gladstone Capital to Host Investor and Analyst Event on May 21, 2018

Arga Investment Management Lp decreased Icici Bank Ltd (IBN) stake by 26.86% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Arga Investment Management Lp sold 4.55M shares as Icici Bank Ltd (IBN)’s stock rose 7.11%. The Arga Investment Management Lp holds 12.39M shares with $142.03M value, down from 16.95 million last quarter. Icici Bank Ltd now has $37.11 billion valuation. The stock increased 4.59% or $0.49 during the last trading session, reaching $11.17. About 19.30M shares traded or 214.82% up from the average. ICICI Bank Limited (NYSE:IBN) has risen 38.59% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 38.59% the S&P500. Some Historical IBN News: 04/04/2018 – India Unit News: ICICI Bank enables NRIs to send money through social media on its Money2India app; 25/04/2018 – BTVI Live: Sources: Essar Promoter Kin’s Firm Invested In Deepak Kochhar’s Co, ICICI Lent To Essar. More details by Shantanu G; 28/03/2018 – ICICI BANK LTD ICBK.NS – REVIEWS BANK’S INTERNAL PROCESS FOR CREDIT APPROVAL; 13/04/2018 – VIDEOCON INDUSTRIES LTD CLARIFIES ON NEWS ITEM THAT SAID ED INITIATES ENQUIRY IN ICICI-VIDEOCON LOAN; 16/04/2018 – Moneycontrol.in: ICICI matter: Finance Ministry looking at BBB member Pradeep Kumar’s stint at Avista Advisory; 25/03/2018 – ICICI PRUDENTIAL BUYS 7.60% OF SV CREDITLINE; 12/04/2018 – ICICI loan enquiry: IT sends second notice; CBI questions 2 executives; 09/05/2018 – Indian Express: Govt nominee absent at ICICI board meeting: ‘Conscious move to not oppose or endorse the management’; 25/05/2018 – ICICI BANK SAYS CO., CEO RECEIVED NOTICE FROM SEBI MAY 24; 28/03/2018 – Times of India: ICICI Bank board backs CEO amid nepotism rumours

Arga Investment Management Lp increased Sasol Ltd (NYSE:SSL) stake by 52,950 shares to 347,391 valued at $10.75 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Ubs Group Ag (NYSE:UBS) stake by 78,261 shares and now owns 113,537 shares. Gilead Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:GILD) was raised too.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.58 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.80, from 0.78 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 5 investors sold Gladstone Investment Corporation shares while 14 reduced holdings. 10 funds opened positions while 20 raised stakes. 3.05 million shares or 3.87% less from 3.17 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First Hawaiian Financial Bank, a Hawaii-based fund reported 2,050 shares. D E Shaw And has invested 0% of its portfolio in Gladstone Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:GAIN). 34,907 are held by Stratos Wealth Prns Limited. Janney Montgomery Scott Ltd Com accumulated 166,429 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Barclays Public Limited owns 1,453 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Wells Fargo & Company Mn invested in 0% or 31,751 shares. 69,130 are owned by Marshall Wace Llp. Bb&T Lc invested 0% in Gladstone Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:GAIN). Moreover, Blackrock Incorporated has 0% invested in Gladstone Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:GAIN). Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership has 0% invested in Gladstone Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:GAIN). Glenmede Trust Com Na invested 0% in Gladstone Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:GAIN). Tower Research Ltd Limited Liability Company (Trc) owns 5,161 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Moreover, Financial Bank Of America De has 0% invested in Gladstone Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:GAIN) for 1,180 shares. Royal Financial Bank Of Canada reported 35,770 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Ameriprise Fincl invested 0% of its portfolio in Gladstone Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:GAIN).

Since June 4, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $22,200 activity. DULLUM DAVID A R also bought $22,200 worth of Gladstone Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:GAIN) on Tuesday, June 4.

