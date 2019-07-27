Arga Investment Management LP Has Trimmed Advance Auto Parts (AAP) Holding By $692,750; NV5 Holdings (NVEE) Sentiment Is 0.95

NV5 Holdings Inc (NVEE) investors sentiment increased to 0.95 in 2019 Q1. It’s up 0.03, from 0.92 in 2018Q4. The ratio has increased, as 58 active investment managers opened new or increased stock positions, while 61 decreased and sold their positions in NV5 Holdings Inc. The active investment managers in our database reported: 7.39 million shares, down from 7.54 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of active investment managers holding NV5 Holdings Inc in top ten stock positions increased from 3 to 4 for an increase of 1. Sold All: 25 Reduced: 36 Increased: 40 New Position: 18.

Manatuck Hill Partners Llc holds 4.59% of its portfolio in NV5 Global, Inc. for 162,907 shares. Lyon Street Capital Llc owns 18,547 shares or 3.39% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Ashford Capital Management Inc has 3.16% invested in the company for 365,195 shares. The California-based First Wilshire Securities Management Inc has invested 3.12% in the stock. Summit Creek Advisors Llc, a Minnesota-based fund reported 265,998 shares.

Analysts await NV5 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVEE) to report earnings on August, 1. They expect $0.94 EPS, up 3.30% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.91 per share. NVEE’s profit will be $11.81M for 21.82 P/E if the $0.94 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.76 actual EPS reported by NV5 Global, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 23.68% EPS growth.

More notable recent NV5 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVEE) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “How Much Are NV5 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVEE) Insiders Taking Off The Table? – Yahoo Finance” on July 02, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Here is What Hedge Funds Think About NV5 Holdings Inc (NVEE) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 29, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “NV5 to Host Second Quarter 2019 Conference Call on Wednesday, August 7th at 4:30pm ET – Nasdaq” on July 11, 2019. More interesting news about NV5 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVEE) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “NV5 Acquires WHPacific, Supporting ENERGY 2021 Initiative and Expanding Capabilities in Strategic Geographies – GlobeNewswire” published on July 03, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “The NV5 Global (NASDAQ:NVEE) Share Price Has Soared 656%, Delighting Many Shareholders – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 14, 2019.

NV5 Global, Inc. provides professional and technical engineering, and consulting solutions to public and private sector clients in the infrastructure, energy, construction, real estate, and environmental markets in the United States and internationally. The company has market cap of $1.03 billion. It operates through two divisions, Infrastructure and Buildings, Energy & Science. It has a 34.81 P/E ratio. The firm offers infrastructure, engineering, and support services, including site selection, design, water resources, transportation, structural engineering, land development, surveying, power delivery, building code compliance, and other service areas; and construction quality assurance services, such as construction materials testing and engineering, geotechnical engineering and consulting, and forensic consulting.

The stock decreased 0.36% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $82.05. About 101,766 shares traded. NV5 Global, Inc. (NVEE) has risen 32.17% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.74% the S&P500. Some Historical NVEE News: 23/04/2018 – NV5 GLOBAL FILES FOR MIXED OFFERING OF $150M SECURITIES; 03/05/2018 – NV5 GLOBAL INC NVEE.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $3.06, REV VIEW $392.5 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 08/03/2018 – NV5 GLOBAL INC – SEES 2018 GROSS REVENUES $370 MLN TO $405 MLN; 03/05/2018 – NV5 Global 1Q Rev $94.5M; 03/05/2018 – NV5 GLOBAL INC NVEE.O SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR $3.00 TO $3.30; 08/03/2018 – NV5 Global 4Q Adj EPS $1.26; 08/03/2018 – NV5 GLOBAL INC – SEES 2018 NET REVENUES $296 MLN TO $324 MLN; 12/04/2018 – NV5 Celebrates Diamond Award Win at ACEC New York’s Annual Engineering Excellence Gala; 08/03/2018 – NV5 GLOBAL INC NVEE.O SEES FY 2018 GAAP SHR $2.20 TO $2.47; 08/03/2018 – NV5 Global 4Q EPS $1.06

Among 7 analysts covering Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP), 4 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 57% are positive. Advance Auto Parts had 16 analyst reports since February 19, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Jefferies with “Buy” on Wednesday, February 20. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Tuesday, February 19 by Credit Suisse. The rating was maintained by Barclays Capital on Wednesday, February 20 with “Buy”. Wells Fargo maintained Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) rating on Tuesday, February 19. Wells Fargo has “Hold” rating and $175 target. The stock of Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) has “Hold” rating given on Wednesday, February 20 by Citigroup. RBC Capital Markets maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Tuesday, February 19 report. The stock of Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) has “Neutral” rating given on Monday, April 1 by Citigroup.

Analysts await Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) to report earnings on August, 13. They expect $2.24 EPS, up 13.71% or $0.27 from last year’s $1.97 per share. AAP’s profit will be $160.68 million for 17.03 P/E if the $2.24 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.46 actual EPS reported by Advance Auto Parts, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.94% negative EPS growth.