Arga Investment Management LP Has Raised By $908,550 Its Cvs Health (CVS) Position; Junto Capital Management LP Has Increased Fidelity Natl Information Sv (FIS) Position

Arga Investment Management Lp increased Cvs Health Corp (CVS) stake by 418.01% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Arga Investment Management Lp acquired 16,825 shares as Cvs Health Corp (CVS)’s stock declined 2.55%. The Arga Investment Management Lp holds 20,850 shares with $1.14M value, up from 4,025 last quarter. Cvs Health Corp now has $80.74 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.80% or $0.49 during the last trading session, reaching $62.08. About 4.76 million shares traded. CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) has declined 17.14% since September 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.14% the S&P500. Some Historical CVS News: 21/03/2018 – CVS Health Launches Two Initiatives in New Hampshire to Combat Opioid Abuse; 06/03/2018 – S&PGR Downgrades CVS Health To ‘BBB’; Debt Rated ‘BBB’; 16/03/2018 – CVS Health is now offering GlaxoSmithKline’s shingles vaccine, Shingrix, at stores nationwide; 25/05/2018 – REG-CVs of Proposed Members of the Council of JSC Olainfarm; 06/03/2018 – S&PGR: CVS Health Issuing Senior Unsecured Notes to Partly Fund Aetna Purchase; 20/03/2018 – CVS to Hire Former Eli Lilly CFO to Run Pharmacy Benefit Business; 29/03/2018 – Cramer’s lightning round: CVS’ management is no good at telling their story; 23/04/2018 – SOHN CONFERENCE: ROBBINS OF GLENVIEW RECOMMENDS EXPRESS SCRIPTS ESRX.O , CVS HEALTH CVS.N AND MCKESSON CORP MCK.N; 09/04/2018 – TABLE-CVS Bay 2687.T -2017/18 parent forecast; 14/03/2018 – CVS Health Corporation Announces Quarterly Dividend

Junto Capital Management Lp increased Fidelity Natl Information Sv (FIS) stake by 18.3% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Junto Capital Management Lp acquired 112,975 shares as Fidelity Natl Information Sv (FIS)’s stock rose 15.65%. The Junto Capital Management Lp holds 730,333 shares with $89.60 million value, up from 617,358 last quarter. Fidelity Natl Information Sv now has $80.17B valuation. The stock decreased 2.05% or $2.74 during the last trading session, reaching $130.68. About 2.05M shares traded. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) has risen 26.83% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.83% the S&P500. Some Historical FIS News: 08/05/2018 – FIDELITY NATIONAL TARGETS 2021 EPS OF $7-$7.50: SLIDES; 09/03/2018 – FIS Wins Awards for Sales, Customer Service and Business Process Outsourcing; 01/05/2018 – Fidelity National Volume Surges More Than 10 Times Average; 16/05/2018 – U.S. Consumers are Unprepared for Coming Wealth Transfer, New FIS Study Finds; 10/04/2018 – FIS Named “Best of Challenge” in 2018 PYMNTS.com Voice Challenge with Amazon Alexa; 01/05/2018 – Fidelity National Raises 2018 View To Adj EPS $5.14-Adj EPS $5.34; 21/04/2018 – DJ Fidelity National Information Servi, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FIS); 18/04/2018 – FIS Connects Three Australian Financial Institutions to Real-time Payments Platform; 01/05/2018 – Fidelity National: Raises full-Yr EPS Guidance; 05/03/2018 Fidelity National Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average

More notable recent Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “4 Days To Buy Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) Before The Ex-Dividend Date – Yahoo Finance” on September 07, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Does Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) Have A Healthy Balance Sheet? – Yahoo Finance” published on September 25, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “KeyBanc goes bullish on FIS, Fiserv – Seeking Alpha” on September 05, 2019. More interesting news about Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “FIS Ranks First in IDC FinTech Rankings for Third Consecutive Year – Business Wire” published on September 23, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “Number of Real-time Payment Systems Continues to Grow Globally, FIS Report Shows – Business Wire” with publication date: September 19, 2019.

Among 9 analysts covering Fidelity National Info (NYSE:FIS), 9 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Fidelity National Info has $17500 highest and $12200 lowest target. $150.20’s average target is 14.94% above currents $130.68 stock price. Fidelity National Info had 15 analyst reports since April 9, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Barclays Capital maintained it with “Overweight” rating and $135 target in Wednesday, April 10 report. The stock of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) has “Buy” rating given on Monday, September 9 by Citigroup. The company was upgraded on Thursday, September 5 by KeyBanc Capital Markets. Bank of America maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Tuesday, September 10 report. The company was maintained on Thursday, August 8 by Cantor Fitzgerald. The company was maintained on Friday, April 12 by Raymond James.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.42 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.02, from 1.4 in 2019Q1.

Arga Investment Management Lp decreased Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) stake by 23,100 shares to 2,075 valued at $278,000 in 2019Q2. It also reduced Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) stake by 40,941 shares and now owns 4,284 shares. American International Group (NYSE:AIG) was reduced too.

Among 6 analysts covering CVS Health (NYSE:CVS), 6 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. CVS Health has $9100 highest and $58 lowest target. $74’s average target is 19.20% above currents $62.08 stock price. CVS Health had 15 analyst reports since April 2, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Raymond James on Thursday, April 18 with “Strong Buy”. UBS maintained the shares of CVS in report on Thursday, May 2 with “Buy” rating. Morgan Stanley maintained it with “Overweight” rating and $7400 target in Monday, April 29 report. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Overweight” on Thursday, September 26. On Tuesday, August 27 the stock rating was maintained by Cowen & Co with “Outperform”.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.11 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.14, from 1.25 in 2019Q1.

More notable recent CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “How CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) Could Add Value To Your Portfolio – Yahoo Finance” on September 04, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “What Does CVS Health Corporation’s (NYSE:CVS) Share Price Indicate? – Yahoo Finance” published on September 19, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “CVS Health – Why The Discount Is Thinning – Seeking Alpha” on September 26, 2019. More interesting news about CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Does CVS Health Have Aspirations To Be a Tech Company? – Motley Fool” published on September 16, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “CVS Health: Keen On The Value Proposition – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 06, 2019.