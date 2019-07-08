Arga Investment Management LP Has Lowered By $22.24 Million Its Silicon Motion Technol (SIMO) Position; Bmc Stock Holdings (BMCH) SI Decreased By 5.48%

Arga Investment Management Lp decreased Silicon Motion Technol (SIMO) stake by 29.67% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Arga Investment Management Lp sold 570,323 shares as Silicon Motion Technol (SIMO)’s stock rose 0.88%. The Arga Investment Management Lp holds 1.35M shares with $53.59M value, down from 1.92 million last quarter. Silicon Motion Technol now has $1.56B valuation. The stock decreased 3.27% or $1.46 during the last trading session, reaching $43.15. About 209,376 shares traded. Silicon Motion Technology Corporation (NASDAQ:SIMO) has declined 16.45% since July 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.88% the S&P500. Some Historical SIMO News: 10/05/2018 – Taiwan’s Silicon Motion turns to China and 5G for future growth; 26/04/2018 – Silicon Motion 1Q Adj EPS 71c; 26/04/2018 – SILICON MOTION TECHNOLOGY 1Q ADJ EARNINGS PER ADS 71C, EST. 69C; 26/04/2018 – Silicon Motion Sees 2Q Rev $134.3M-$140.8M; 26/04/2018 – SILICON MOTION TECHNOLOGY CORP SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $550 MLN TO $576 MLN; 09/04/2018 – SILICON MOTION REPORTS PRELIMINARY 1Q REV. NEAR MID OF VIEW; 16/03/2018 Analysis: Positioning to Benefit within Capella Education, Access National, Randgold Resources, Diodes, Silicon Motion Technolo; 09/04/2018 – Silicon Motion Sees 1Q Revenue Near Midpoint of $127 Million-$132 Million Range; 15/05/2018 – Driehaus Adds Itau, Exits Silicon Motion Technology: 13F; 26/04/2018 – SILICON MOTION TECHNOLOGY CORP SIMO.O FY2018 REV VIEW $566.2 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S

Bmc Stock Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:BMCH) had a decrease of 5.48% in short interest. BMCH’s SI was 2.65 million shares in July as released by FINRA. Its down 5.48% from 2.81 million shares previously. With 410,500 avg volume, 7 days are for Bmc Stock Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:BMCH)’s short sellers to cover BMCH’s short positions. The SI to Bmc Stock Holdings Inc’s float is 4.25%. The stock increased 0.62% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $21.81. About 204,268 shares traded. BMC Stock Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BMCH) has risen 14.19% since July 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.76% the S&P500. Some Historical BMCH News: 15/05/2018 RAGING CAPITAL ADDED QCOM, BPOP, JELD, YY, BMCH IN 1Q: 13F

Analysts await Silicon Motion Technology Corporation (NASDAQ:SIMO) to report earnings on July, 30. They expect $0.51 EPS, down 43.33% or $0.39 from last year’s $0.9 per share. SIMO’s profit will be $18.45M for 21.15 P/E if the $0.51 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.33 actual EPS reported by Silicon Motion Technology Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 54.55% EPS growth.

Arga Investment Management Lp increased Cnh Industrial Nv (NYSE:CNHI) stake by 2.40 million shares to 2.42M valued at $24.56M in 2019Q1. It also upped Ubs Group Ag (NYSE:UBS) stake by 78,261 shares and now owns 113,537 shares. Cognizant Tech Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) was raised too.

BMC Stock Holdings, Inc. operates as lumber and building materials distributor and solutions well-known provider in the United States. The company has market cap of $1.45 billion. The Company’s primary products include structural components, such as floor trusses, roof trusses, wall panels, and engineered wood products; lumber and lumber sheet goods, including dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products used in on-site house framing under the Ready-Frame brand; and millwork, windows and doors comprising interior and exterior doors, windows, interior trim, custom millwork, moldings, stairs and stair parts, and cabinetry, among other products. It has a 11.84 P/E ratio. The firm also sells other building services and products that consist of hardware, wood boards, gypsum, insulation, roofing, siding, and flooring; and offers design, product specification, installation, and installation management services.